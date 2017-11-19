Matthew Weiner on sexual harassment allegations: "It's great that we're having this conversation."
Matthew Weiner denied an allegation of sexual harassment but said he was "angry a lot of the time" during #MadMen https://t.co/u1HbRJpLim pic.twitter.com/GACM1FIMWC— Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2017
Weiner's statement:
"The allegation is not true.
[...]
For like 92 hours of the show, we wanted people to be having this conversation. It's great that we're having it. It's a very serious issue. It's great that we're having this conversation.
[...]
I don't want to speak to someone else's character, but I will say this: I have hired dozens of women over the years and dozens of people. I am a demanding boss. Especially in the early years, it was very hard to do it. I had a lot of stress and - you know this - it's very lonely. When I think back on it, if I had to do it differently, letting people go and being mad about having to rewrite everything - I was just angry a lot of the time.
[...]
The person I am now would definitely do it in a different way. [He wants to thank those he's worked with over the years for their support.]" (Gee, guess now we have confirmation on why the cast/crew of Mad Men has been so deathly silent.) "They know how important this is to me and they know the kind of person I am."
Weiner's statement comes on the heels of Mad Men's consulting producer Marti Noxon supporting Kater Gordon's allegations, as well as calling him an "emotional terrorist".
source.
ONTD, have you ever cribbed your fake woke non-apology from The Incredible Hulk and/or a recurring ONTD meme?
-It’s great that we’re having this conversation,” Weiner said. A couple of people in the crowd clapped
-when Kohan followed up by asking why “she,” referring to Gordon, would allege something against him, [Weiner] stammered for a second before replying
-In front of the packed audience, which included members of his family and store co-owner Darryl Holter, who called Weiner a “terrific guest” and noted his routine frequenting of the store
eviscerate them, variety staff writer taryn nobil!!
lmao welcome to being alive you sack of abusive shit. everyone's under stress, everyone's lonely, everyone gets angry. doesn't give you the right to abuse those around you.
(your icon!! RV have had such a great year, love PV)
Edited at 2017-11-20 06:38 am (UTC)
little surprise this abusive pos did the same
Exactly!
Edited at 2017-11-20 03:07 pm (UTC)
When I am stressed I stuff a dick in my mouth
Edited at 2017-11-20 06:32 am (UTC)
No but I hope to one day work "Hi Rebecca, did you forget I had a livejournal?" into an apology.