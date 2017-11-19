stop

Matthew Weiner on sexual harassment allegations: "It's great that we're having this conversation."



Weiner's statement:
"The allegation is not true.
[...]
For like 92 hours of the show, we wanted people to be having this conversation. It's great that we're having it. It's a very serious issue. It's great that we're having this conversation.
[...]
I don't want to speak to someone else's character, but I will say this: I have hired dozens of women over the years and dozens of people. I am a demanding boss. Especially in the early years, it was very hard to do it. I had a lot of stress and - you know this - it's very lonely. When I think back on it, if I had to do it differently, letting people go and being mad about having to rewrite everything - I was just angry a lot of the time.
[...]
The person I am now would definitely do it in a different way. [He wants to thank those he's worked with over the years for their support.]" (Gee, guess now we have confirmation on why the cast/crew of Mad Men has been so deathly silent.) "They know how important this is to me and they know the kind of person I am."

Weiner's statement comes on the heels of Mad Men's consulting producer Marti Noxon supporting Kater Gordon's allegations, as well as calling him an "emotional terrorist".
