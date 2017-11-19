Matthew Weiner on sexual harassment allegations: "It's great that we're having this conversation."

I'm glad we're having this conversation. Reply

His apology isn't accepted because he has yet to speak to Jay about this. Reply

Lmaooo my first thought Reply

LMAO Reply

lol what is this in reaction to? Reply

This sounds like a lie and an excuse which means there will likely be more allegations to come. Reply

omg thank god. i thought i didn't submit it properly or something, i submitted this shit almost 4 hours ago lmao Reply

-It’s great that we’re having this conversation,” Weiner said. A couple of people in the crowd clapped



-when Kohan followed up by asking why “she,” referring to Gordon, would allege something against him, [Weiner] stammered for a second before replying



-In front of the packed audience, which included members of his family and store co-owner Darryl Holter, who called Weiner a “terrific guest” and noted his routine frequenting of the store



eviscerate them, variety staff writer taryn nobil!! guys do yourselves a favor and please read the entire coverage of the event at the source , the writer included some real gems:eviscerate them, variety staff writer taryn nobil!! Reply

LOL Reply

"I had a lot of stress and - you know this - it's very lonely."



lmao welcome to being alive you sack of abusive shit. everyone's under stress, everyone's lonely, everyone gets angry. doesn't give you the right to abuse those around you. Reply

right?? i have enough rage and frustration in me to lay waste to an entire porcelain shop on the daily, but i don't bc i'm a person who knows how to fucking behave. if you speak more gruffly than usual to your loved ones and apologise later bc it's not their fault, like, that's being frustrated, everyone does that once in a while. sexual abuse? ummmmm NO.



(your icon!! RV have had such a great year, love PV)



Edited at 2017-11-20 06:38 am (UTC)

so many cheaters use "i'm lonely" as their go-to line bc they think it absolves them of any responsibility lol



little surprise this abusive pos did the same Reply

Have a little compassion!!!!! Reply

Exactly. My job has turned me into a miserable misanthrope tbh, but like most adults who have to pay their bills, I behave professionally at all times while at work. Weiner has the privilege of doing what he loves and being rewarded with extreme wealth in the process. His whining alone makes my blood boil. Reply

Imagine a woman behaved this way and blamed it on being stressed and lonely Reply

This so much. It's cringingly hilarious to see this being put into an goddamn excuse for projecting his issues and abusing it to get thru. Trash Reply

mte Reply

Ok mark ruffalo Reply

We are truly in the golden age of conversation and I for one am glad that I am alive in a time when we are finally able to converse. Reply

LOL Reply

women at men: Reply

fck Reply

Lmao Reply

Let’s converse together and influence other people to do so



Edited at 2017-11-20 03:07 pm (UTC)

nnnnnnn Reply

🙏 preach it Reply

it's time Reply

An entire mess... Men are vile, including this one. There, conversation had. Reply

thankyou matthew weiner for letting us know that it is great to have this conversation Reply

When I'm stressed and lonely, I stuff potato chips down my throat, dickhead. Reply

When I am stressed I stuff a dick in my mouth



Edited at 2017-11-20 06:32 am (UTC)

That could work too. Reply

I just masturbate in the privacy of my room like a normal person Reply

I just take one of my ativans, google some meme's you're supposed to breathe with when youre anxious...I watch some movies I like when im lonely. lonely people get pets. people under stress see therapists, they eat more food they like, or you know not the best choices but over indulge in food, cigs, alchy, or drugs but hey NONE OF THOSE INVOLVE HURTING OTHER PEOPLE JUST YOURSELF FUCKFACE why are men so god damn weak that they can't handle the most basic of negative human emotions on their god damn own omg. Reply

"I'm so glad we're having the conversation................... but stop having the conversation now pls" Reply

ONTD, have you ever cribbed your fake woke non-apology from The Incredible Hulk and/or a recurring ONTD meme?



No but I hope to one day work "Hi Rebecca, did you forget I had a livejournal?" into an apology. Reply

What happened to those users Reply

truly the most iconic of all ONTD memes and happenings Reply

lol then why are you cancelling events on your book tour Reply

excuse u he's the victim and the entire cast of mad men would agree w him and not speak a public word against him even if they weren't afraid of being blacklisted Reply

