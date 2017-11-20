Meryl Streep Once Chased Away an Abusive Man with Cher

Was this during filming of Silkwood Reply

Terrifying. It's great they escaped physically unscathed.

I wonder what she thinks Polanski's victims felt.



So this was during Silkwood? Reply

is this a running gag or am i missing something? Reply

No no—Cher and Meryl co-starred in that movie, so it’s reasonable to think this happened during its filming. Reply

“Her friend Cher still recalls the time that Streep saved a woman in downtown Manhattan. ‘We were walking down the street one day,’ Cher tells me. ‘We rounded a corner and saw this huge man attacking a woman in the street, trying to grab her purse. Meryl starts running toward him, screaming, and I’m thinking, Oh no, I’m going to get killed, but I start running toward him, too. And the man lets go of the woman and runs away.’” – Vogue, 2002

That must've been something to see. Reply

Yas Meryl Reply

Cher and Meryl Streep taking down a man is probably the first thing you see when you go to Heaven. Reply

Queen Reply

Did someone ask Cher? She’s on Twitter always. Reply

lmao Reply

"Someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”



If there's one thing we have learned the past few weeks is that people usually stay silent and complicit when something like this happens. Meryl fucking Streep went balistic and chased the mofo. What did we do to deserve Meryl in our lives?! Reply

Except she only goes ballistic on irrelevant thugs and not important big wig execs, with those she looks the other way!! Reply

But what if those attackers had a tragic past? Maybe their wives recently died? Maybe they lost their parents to something horrible? It would be ok then, right? Reply

i feel like that was sarcasm Reply

Pretty sure they're referring to Roman Polanski. Reply

Yeah, I was commenting on the Polanski thing. Because she didn't "just" sign the petition she's really, as syntheses said, gone above and beyond. Reply

Asking the important questions, tbh! /s Reply

Meryl :( Reply

Queens always. This must’ve been during the silkwood era

To think that we could get some scene with both Meryl and Cher on Mamma Mia! is making me so excited 😱 Reply

I’d love to go and beat the fuck out of abusers with Meryl and Cher Reply

And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man.



Yeeeeeeeesssssss Reply

Shame Roman Polanski wasn't scary enough to her then Reply

I wish I could use the sentence "Ask Cher, she was there" in my daily life.







