Meryl Streep Once Chased Away an Abusive Man with Cher



Speaking at the annual ceremony for the Comitte to Protect Journalists, Meryl Streep shared the following anecdote: “I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well. In one instance, I played dead and waited until the blows stopped — watching like people say you do from about 50 feet above from where I was beaten. And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”

