Meryl Streep Once Chased Away an Abusive Man with Cher
“The two times in my life when I was threatened…in one instance I played dead and waited until the blows stopped.”— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 17, 2017
Actress Meryl Streep opens up about her experience of physical violence which she says has profoundly changed her. pic.twitter.com/Pb20UahTjU
Speaking at the annual ceremony for the Comitte to Protect Journalists, Meryl Streep shared the following anecdote: “I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well. In one instance, I played dead and waited until the blows stopped — watching like people say you do from about 50 feet above from where I was beaten. And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”
