OMG, poor Jacob. I'm glad that it looks like Letty's going to take him back to stay with Estelle and Rob. That's obviously a healthier environment for him.



I hope we get to see more Holland Taylor at some point. I've loved her since Saved by the Bell: The College Years.

i can easily see her coming back if we will ever get season 3

and everyone in this small ass fandom is worried sick

I screamed when Teo popped out and put a gun to Jacob's head. That poor kid!!! Jacob is so great. I died when he responded to RJ's stories about his slave owning ancestors by pretending that Robert Smalls was Jacob's ancestor.



The stuff with Letty and her grandma was at first really fun as they reminisced old cons. And then just really sad and intense as Alice kept telling Letty that she would never be able to live a 'normal' life. And like... shut up, Alice!!! Just because you never could doesn't mean that Letty can't find a way to make a life for herself that doesn't include thievery. Letty choosing to leave Jacob with Estelle broke my heart. NOOOOO. LETTY!! DON'T GIVE UP SO EASILY!

when jacob had gun to his head i almost had a heart attack JESUS FUCK I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING

FUCKING TEO wifi and now this? literally the worst



letty is really insecure she always believes what everyone say abut her

she needs that serious talk with javier that for once someone will tell her she isn't the worst but this won't happen till late in ep8 or ep 9

that being said it is the best for jacob to be with estelle :(

i do hope once things get back to normal (and we will get season3) javier and letty will visit him

jacob is my fav tv kid Reply

I just started watching this show this weekend... it's so good o m g I'm already caught up (literally just finished watching 2x06)



This episode started off so fun! Of course it didn't last. I've been thinking about how Jacob really needs to get out of this mess since the beginning, so it's for the best that he goes back to Estelle. He's so sweet :(

Yessssss welcome to the club!! I'm glad new people are getting on board this season.



And while it is probably best for Jacob to be with Estelle... idk. I just really want Letty to get her shit together and be in a place where she can really take care of Jacob.

Thanks! I watched it on a complete whim, knowing absolutely nothing about it other than Michelle Dockery was in it.



I agree, I guess I have mixed emotions; I love Jacob's relationship with Letty and Javier and I'd love for them all to stay together, so I'm definitely sad about where the episode went but the poor kid needs some stability in his life for sure.

yep i started knowing nothing about this show other than michelle was the lead

and honestly while watching episode 1 i still thought javier wasen't a hitman that it was misunderstanding hahahahha

but i started watching because i saw gif from the sex in s01ep10 and i was like i need to start NOW

and it is my fav show i loveeeeeeee it Reply

This was such a good episode. Holland Taylor is a treasure and Mr. Sheffield was no slouch, either. But I felt like the ending was a little contrived, with Letty taking Jacob back to her mother's house, simply because they didn't want to have to feature him in every episode. It cramped her style to have him around all the time and it feels like they didn't want to do 10 more episodes of that storyline.

i love this show Reply

god that jacob having gun to his head scene really shook me

i haven't recovered since this morning :(

80% of this episode was kinda fun especially porn again hahahah jacob being the best and trolling those old white people

but it all went to shit and next 2 episode are going to be painful :( ugh @ that app being back i hate it as much as javier does

I dig most of Crouch's novels so when this showed up on Hulu, I binged it without a lot of expectation. Holy shit—this is one of the best shows I've seen. PEOPLE WATCH IT! I need a season three so badly.

