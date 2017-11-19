November 19th, 2017, 09:51 pm fauxkaren Good Behavior 2x07 Promo sourceOh my goddddddd. This shoooooooow. Everyone please watch it so that we can get a third season. Tagged: michelle dockery, television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
I hope we get to see more Holland Taylor at some point. I've loved her since Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
and everyone in this small ass fandom is worried sick
The stuff with Letty and her grandma was at first really fun as they reminisced old cons. And then just really sad and intense as Alice kept telling Letty that she would never be able to live a 'normal' life. And like... shut up, Alice!!! Just because you never could doesn't mean that Letty can't find a way to make a life for herself that doesn't include thievery. Letty choosing to leave Jacob with Estelle broke my heart. NOOOOO. LETTY!! DON'T GIVE UP SO EASILY!
FUCKING TEO wifi and now this? literally the worst
letty is really insecure she always believes what everyone say abut her
she needs that serious talk with javier that for once someone will tell her she isn't the worst but this won't happen till late in ep8 or ep 9
that being said it is the best for jacob to be with estelle :(
i do hope once things get back to normal (and we will get season3) javier and letty will visit him
jacob is my fav tv kid
This episode started off so fun! Of course it didn't last. I've been thinking about how Jacob really needs to get out of this mess since the beginning, so it's for the best that he goes back to Estelle. He's so sweet :(
And while it is probably best for Jacob to be with Estelle... idk. I just really want Letty to get her shit together and be in a place where she can really take care of Jacob.
I agree, I guess I have mixed emotions; I love Jacob's relationship with Letty and Javier and I'd love for them all to stay together, so I'm definitely sad about where the episode went but the poor kid needs some stability in his life for sure.
and honestly while watching episode 1 i still thought javier wasen't a hitman that it was misunderstanding hahahahha
but i started watching because i saw gif from the sex in s01ep10 and i was like i need to start NOW
and it is my fav show i loveeeeeeee it
i haven't recovered since this morning :(
80% of this episode was kinda fun especially porn again hahahah jacob being the best and trolling those old white people
but it all went to shit and next 2 episode are going to be painful :( ugh @ that app being back i hate it as much as javier does
also right?? this is the most slept on tv show ever
it is fucking brilliant and amazing and def i can say those 2 seasons are going to be one of my fav things i have ever seen