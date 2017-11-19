Charles Manson Dead at 83
Charles Manson Dead at 83 https://t.co/upCHz6c4tf— TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2017
- Charles Manson has been confirmed dead at the age of 83
- Has been serving multiple life sentences in Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California
- The prison is contacting all of his victims' families, and Debra Tate confirms she received a call from the prison telling her Manson died at 8:13 PM
