Charles Manson Dead at 83

is there a way to check if your post is still in the queue? i submitted something 3 1/2 hours ago so i was jw lol

It's posted now.

This beautiful gif.

Ugh ever since Harvey flooded our apartment, we've been staying with my parents and I have to use one of these to get upstairs to our bedroom and it's soooo damn annoying: takes forever and I have hope whoever drags my wheelchair upstairs doesn't drop it or scratch the frame..

//csb.



//csb. Reply

Is this Corey Haim?

screaming

Awww Corey 😪❤️

Shoulda been dead

bye bitch!

mte

Beat me to it lol

Group hug!! We made it boyz

GROUP HUG

Hope it was painful!

Apparently his condition started in June with intestinal bleeding, but they wouldn't/couldn't operate. So his death was slow, prolonged, and extremely painful.

Awesome

eheheheheheheheheh perfect

I'm glad. He deserved nothing else but that.

83? He lived way too long. Bye!

bye pumkin

LMAO.



I need the full vid for this epicness.

Reply

I fully support this level of extraness

omg wow this level of extraness is amazing

lmaoo

lol

I really want this for my own funeral tbh LOL

lmao I need to see the full video of this

Lmaooo

If there is a full video of this I would love the link because that's amazing.



Also I now really want this to happen at my funeral. Reply

This amazing level of choreography is too good for Manson tbh

lmao omg

This is amazing

I kind of want something like this.

this is sweet tbh. feels like their relative/friend isn't really gone.

A+ gif usage!!!

lmao

me rn

finally

remember his stan saying he didnt deserve to be in jail bc he never actually killed anyone lol

What

they had a tattoo and everything. and an abraham lincoln tattoo as well iirc

Yeas! And she had the weird Manson Abe Lincoln tattoo



Edited at 2017-11-20 05:46 am (UTC) Reply

is that the one with the tattoos of serial killers

lmao classic ontd

my first thought when i saw this post was "i wish his stan was still here"

I saw someone make that comment on twitter and I just...

lmaooo

Wat.



I mean, one could probably make a case that he didn't deserve the death penalty because he didn't actually commit the killings himself, but he basically was a pretty direct accessory. Reply

Lol i wish that post was still up cause it raged on for days bahah

stans of his say this all the time

That's like Sideshow Bob's defense.

lmao that thread was a trip.

Yes

someone made a similar comment in the previous manson post, something abt how they don't swallow what the media feeds us & how we should listen to what manson had to say abt it. lol the delusion

yeah there are manson truthers out there it's really scary



(btw i think lindsay lohan was one of them???) Reply

Wait...stan? Here? As in there is an ONTDer who stans him?

There is always at least one person on ONTD to do the extra crazy mile in stanning.

I have a friend that stans him.. waiting for her "Rest In Peace Charlie" sadpost on IG or FB 😐

Edited at 2017-11-20 05:44 am (UTC)

