Charles Manson Dead at 83


- Charles Manson has been confirmed dead at the age of 83
- Has been serving multiple life sentences in Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California
- The prison is contacting all of his victims' families, and Debra Tate confirms she received a call from the prison telling her Manson died at 8:13 PM

