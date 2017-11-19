illyria

P!nk and Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards


P!nk and Kelly Clarkson, two of the best western vocalists, sang a beautiful duet to "Everybody Hurts" in honor of the first responders and everybody affected by all the tragedies in 2017.


For P!nk's solo performance, she sang "Beautiful Trauma" while dancing on the side of the 34 story JW Marriott Hotel.


For Kelly Clarkson's solo performance, she sang "Miss Independent" and "Love So Soft."

Source: YouTube 1, 2, 3

Best performances of the night besides BTS, Diana Ross, and Lady Gaga. Both are still great after 15+ years and P!nk served vocals both on the ground and in the air.
