P!nk and Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards
P!nk and Kelly Clarkson, two of the best western vocalists, sang a beautiful duet to "Everybody Hurts" in honor of the first responders and everybody affected by all the tragedies in 2017.
For P!nk's solo performance, she sang "Beautiful Trauma" while dancing on the side of the 34 story JW Marriott Hotel.
For Kelly Clarkson's solo performance, she sang "Miss Independent" and "Love So Soft."
as per usual, the women outdid the men.
In P!nk's teaser video for the performance she talked about being worried that she wouldn't be able to breathe that high up and I'm super impressed that she was able to breathe let alone sing and dance up there.
Edited at 2017-11-20 05:51 am (UTC)
kelly did well but she shouldn't have done love so soft. it's one of the weakest songs on the album. she should've pushed medicine or don't you pretend since it has a xmas/wintery feel.
omg at the people watching and taking videos from inside their hotel room haha
I thought Gaga struggled to stay on key, so, meh.
i'm sad my life would suck without u has been tainted by dr puke because that's my fav kelly jam
Edited at 2017-11-20 06:05 am (UTC)
Gaga's performance was boring and more of the same.
IT'S BEEN 15 FUCKING YEARS SINCE THIS HAPPENED. I CRIED TEARS THAT NIGHT.