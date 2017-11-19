P!nk and Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards

i liked their performances a lot. kelly's voice is absolutely phenomenal and her styling for her solo performance was great. she's looking a lot happier these days. idk how in the hell pink was singing while throwing herself around the outside of a building. she sounded like she was singing live for the most part, which amazed me. she's in amazing shape.



In P!nk's teaser video for the performance she talked about being worried that she wouldn't be able to breathe that high up and I'm super impressed that she was able to breathe let alone sing and dance up there. Reply

wow. i mean. i'm all for her cirque du soleil antics bc even though they confuse me at times they're fun and different, but the effort she had to pour into this to make it actually happen just blows my mind and makes her performances just that much better. like. damn. i have a hard enough time breathing when it gets really cold out and i spend all my time walking on the ground. idk how you manage your breathing while simultaneously singing and running around the side of a building horizontally.



I did too. I'm glad this performance was posted. I don't watch these award shows but this was really nice. They did that so effortlessly and sounded really good together. Of course if doesn't hurt that they really do have amazing voices. Reply

pink nearly dies during her performances and no one really cares lmao Reply

LOL all the head bopping. They sounded good, glad this duet finally happened. Reply

i admire pink for coming up w new performance ideas (and yes, this is new for her - none of her previous aerials were anything like this), but it didn't translate well on TV. you could barely see anything. she would've been better off doing it in the arena or just doing some cute choreo



kelly did well but she shouldn't have done love so soft. it's one of the weakest songs on the album. she should've pushed medicine or don't you pretend since it has a xmas/wintery feel. Reply

I'm sad its already too late in the year for a big holiday hit for Kelly! Don't you pretend is one of my faves from her album Reply

i feel like it could've used better direction somehow? like it's fuckin amazing conceptually and when i think about what's happening i'm like holy shit!! but actively watching it, it's not really a holy shit visual? idk Reply

don't do love so soft like this! Reply

Those were my exact thoughts, you couldn't really appreciate it. I still give her credit, yes it's repetitive in a way, but she still puts a show and makes an effort to entertain Reply

That moment you look out your hotel window and see @Pink! 👋😂 #PINKxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PfifpR29Rs — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017





omg at the people watching and taking videos from inside their hotel room haha omg at the people watching and taking videos from inside their hotel room haha Reply

They were living the dream!

Pink is so badass I really like her. I thought she and Kelly were the best of the night.



I thought Gaga struggled to stay on key, so, meh. Reply

I thought Gaga's vocals were great, but her small attempts at dancing were meh since she's stiff. Reply

Kellelegend Reply

Ps I love Kelly. She’s beautiful but more importantly she’s got a fantastic voice. So, why does her stylist and hairdresser hate her? Reply

They really don't do a thing to flatter her. She looked better during rehearsal, ngl. Reply

miss independent is still a bop

i'm sad my life would suck without u has been tainted by dr puke because that's my fav kelly jam Reply

Watching that P!nk performance reminds me of Flume's "Say It" video







All three of these performances were AMAZING. I love these women. Reply

I just finished Gaga’s performance. Ugh the cure should have done better. Reply

P!nk was amazing.She's one of the best performers of all time.

Gaga's performance was boring and more of the same. Reply

I agree that P!nk is one of the best performers of all time. It's super impressive that she can truly do everything: sing, dance, silk, trapeze, rope, dancing on the side of a building, etc. She can do what every other artist can do, but they can't do what she does. I think Gaga is a great vocalist and performer, but she is a stiff dancer and I think she should start using more visuals again like say Paparazzi at the VMAs, but not go over the top to the ARTPOP koons territory. Reply

I found gaga’s performance amazing and pinks performance boring and the same lol I have seen that shit from pink in awards shows a million times Reply

I'm not seeing your logic here. Gaga did nothing new while P!nk did something she (and any other pop star) has never done before. Reply

I’m watching live now and P!NKs face at Xtina omg. I wish I was in the live post. I’m sure y’all were vicious. Reply

Aka abc cameramen are messy queens who live for drama. Reply

Did Ciara say OK at the end of the white performance? Reply

kelly was so good, I love her feathery dress! Reply

