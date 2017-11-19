She needs to just stop attempting to have a singing career, and if she insists, for the love of god do not perform just put out singles Reply

The shrug at the end kills me.

What happened to her album? Is she just trying to get DJ feature hits until one of her own songs take off?

The singles have all been flopping

taking the rihanna route. ha Work single will drop in a year.

The pre-ANTI era was so weird. Like, Rih has enough hype and goodwill to release a better single and get a hit.

So so so so bad. Lol.



Edited at 2017-11-20 04:42 am (UTC)

i can't believe the audacity of her pulling this after kelly, pink, and demi performing before her. smh.

MTE...maybe that's what the shrug at the end was for, like "welp, can't do much better than this especially in the lineup tonight"

realistic queen

that would require a little self awareness tho

she thinks shes an artiste Reply

Lmaooo

Xtina's lips were bad but her singing wasn't terrible either! Add her to that list too please!

Reply

watching selena gomez pretend to sing live is both entertaining and infuriating

So bad...

yo i hate her LOL

the shrug at the end lol



in all seriousness, is everything ok with her these days? I saw on twitter she had a panic attack before this performance ~allegedly~



Edited at 2017-11-20 04:49 am (UTC)

maybe thats why she looked like she was on xanax throughout the performance and at the end with the sad shrug

yeah she definitely seems off to me lately especially tonight, I hope she's ok

I thought she was getting her blood drawn before her performance? Or at least that's what her fans said.

Getting her blood drawn?



Lmao I love the excuses stans come up with. Reply

That's like Mariah having bronchitis for every bad performance she ever had. And I say this as a stan lol

she's in a cult so no

Meh. There is ALWAYS an excuse with this woman. Every time she has to perform on TV, she's either "sick", or had a "panic attack", or whatever.

She just has no talent, that's her real problem.

She just has no talent, that's her real problem. Reply

She's not singing, she's not dancing, she has 0% stage presence what's she?

the chorus is the same as she'll be comin round the mountain and no one can convince me otherwise

o m g

woah

Waittt lol

LMFAOOOOO IM SCREAMING



i was just warmin up to the song too smh Reply

no wonder it sounded so familiar L M A O

LMAO CHRIST

LMAO oh no

NNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

pmfg asdfghjjjjjk

Omg bitch lmfaooo

SCREAMINGGG

LMAO

Glad I'm not the only one who hears it! I swear, whenever I hear that chorus, all that plays in my head is 'she'll be coming 'round the mountain when she comes...'

omg that's why it sounds so familiar

OHMYGOD no wonder it sounded familiar!

lol irl

omg it is lmao

i love how her fans are like "she worked on her vocals omg" where the track is loud belting/singing and shes barely opening her mouth lmaooo omg

lmao right? Pink scaled a fucking hotel and defied gravity and here's Selena Gomez who can't even be bothered to lip synch properly.

ikr? so rude to actual artists who perform... she cant even open her mouth to mime nevermind actually sing her own damn song live.

Her singing is hopeless. Her vocal coach is Stevie Mackey who is also Jojo's vocal coach, yet she still can't sing. Selena has had literally one performance where she didn't sound extremely tragic and out of breath and it was like 6 years ago. Perhaps she can try learning how to lip sync properly because that too is tragic and super obvious. You need to use a pre recorded track and actually form words instead of looking like you're mumbling through a CD. She's as bad as Bieber at lip syncing. She also needs to do something on stage besides lying on the floor. She should learn how to dance again, but her dancing has regressed since she did that Another Cinderella Story movie. Maybe if she gets lessons she won't be helpless at dancing like she is singing.

did she even really dance in another cinderella story? it looked mostly like a double to me

Yeah she did some dancing and it was decent. The double was used in the more complex parts of the tango at the prom and at the dance off at the end iirc.

I mean, she was never a songstress, but I feel like she wasn't this bad of a singer when she was on Hollywood Records. She definitely didn't whisper her way through things.

Parent

Drugs sometimes make you not give a fuck

omg to be JoJo's vocal coach....the privilege and honor!

This song is horrible and the performance is even worse, lol.

It mostly sounded good therefor I don't believe her mic was on lol. Other than that it was a mess and her weird shrug at the end??? She looked dead in the eyes.

