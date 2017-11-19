November 19th, 2017, 09:05 pm urtrash Selena Gomez Whispers Wolves At The AMA's The ASMR queen performed a live mime of her song Wolves at the AMAs, debuting her new hair. Here it is:Source Tagged: award show - american music awards, live performance, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 224224 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-11-20 04:42 am (UTC)
she thinks shes an artiste
in all seriousness, is everything ok with her these days? I saw on twitter she had a panic attack before this performance ~allegedly~
Edited at 2017-11-20 04:49 am (UTC)
Lmao I love the excuses stans come up with.
She just has no talent, that's her real problem.
i was just warmin up to the song too smh