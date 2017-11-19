Kpop Post: BTS, EXO

I like how they had choreo. I miss the days of NSync, BSB, Britney all dancing and doing it well. No one ever does that anymore and it's boring. Reply

what a white statement these are the dancers you remember from the 90s? gworl

choreography is the only reason i'll occasionally watch k-pop videos. i can't really get into the music since i can't sing along and my brief attempt to try and learn korean since i live by ktown was a huge fail.

best part of the night

i love them and their friendship

THEY ARE AMAZING!!!



But why did you add flopxo on this legend BTS post? Reply

I know I made another one for ARMYS hope the mods approve!

Lol BTS doesn't have Exos sales in Asia. Hurry off with your 15-year-old Instagram model icon

lol no one cares about them outside korea, they're a flop just like the flop oreo promoter on your icon.

lol the mods sometimes they tell me that i cant put just one kpop thing, i have to make a lenghtier post

ia. op didnt even add suho's wet tiddies to this post. a shame

damn i wish my other faves could flop like exo

no dumb kpop feuds on this day please :( i like exo and i like bts

Those teasers are giving me LIFE!! They just released the SUHO one. I cried.



i thought they were gonna give me some tame ass shit with him and

SERIOUSLY. When I saw it I first thought he had blood on his face but then... oh the beauty.



I can't believe they're doing this. I'm pretty much gone with these 3. I'll probably die with the Sehun one. Reply

this was so superior to every other half-assed performance tonight it was kind of embarrassing

lol mte

Yeah it was like um I can't, especially when you compare it to Selena. I would say brownie points for Pink's thing, that was cool and dangerous lol.

i was gonna say something nice about the bts performance but i see the armys are already being nasty in here so. can't wait for exo to take over japan! again!

Wait...so that's your threshold for saying something nice about BTS?

Lol. Damn.

We really do have some K-Pop stan wars on ONTD too. Reply

idk why everyone needs to be so rude.







we should all stan Odd Eye Circle instead. Reply

lmao i mean... u can't blame me or anyone else for being turned off by their fans. they make it really hard to root for the group tbh. its not about a stan war lol

I don't think this was posted but The EℓyXiOn teaser gave me life and I have 4 kids now.



all of the elyxion stuff from the promo photos to this video and even the merch is so expensive looking and well thought out.

It seriously is. They have such an ethereal & vintage aesthetic in everything. Totally different from the teasers for the japanese album.

The first concert is in 4 days... I'm not ready!



The first concert is in 4 days... I'm not ready! Reply

They were awesome!

But I totally thought I imagined the mic problems. It was during RM's parts right?



EXO is doing a third comeback? Why? Reply

EXO is doing a third comeback? Why?



No, those are teasers for the japanese album that comes out in january. Reply

Oh that makes more sense!

I wasn't sure.

it's a japanese album early next year

Yeah I heard those problems too in that exact moment. Initially I thought it was just the stream acting up.

The bts performance gave me a masters in chemistry.



Edited at 2017-11-20 05:04 am (UTC) Reply

They did a great job. I just watched thier vid and also Selena's. So it really made them stand out to me more



I can generally count on kpop groups to come through with a good performance though



Edited at 2017-11-20 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

lol is that Jackson in the back? lol is that Jackson in the back?

this was hilarious, during their performance

yup its Jackson

Who is the guy with the pink hair

why is he there?

I feel bad for jackson, he should really get out of Got7

Parent

Everything about this is amazing.



Jackson in the back foreveralone-ing, Jungkook with his snack bag. The rest of BTS faking enjoying Potato's presence. Everything.

ICONIC.

Reply

They were really fun. Like say what you want about their music but they can dance their asses off and I appreciate that! I just watch their V-Live and I hope they go out and get drunk at after parties.

EXID's practice video for DDD.







YG Ahjusshis Jinusean on Fantastic Duo.











Reply

Forgot this one...







Jinusean went against Hyolyn. Reply

DDD kinda saved humanity didn't it..

It honestly did.



What a tune. Reply

