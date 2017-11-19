Kpop Post: BTS, EXO
BTS- DNA at the AMAs (with some mic problems)
EDIT: had to put a fancam cause they keep taking down the televised performance
EXO- Countdown teaser KAI
EXO- Countdown teaser XIUMIN
Did BTS schooled the westerners?
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbEYTZLsTK8
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/0urfT1zx8RE
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ggd38v7oHYA
But why did you add flopxo on this legend BTS post?
I can't believe they're doing this. I'm pretty much gone with these 3. I'll probably die with the Sehun one.
Lol. Damn.
We really do have some K-Pop stan wars on ONTD too.
we should all stan Odd Eye Circle instead.
The first concert is in 4 days... I'm not ready!
But I totally thought I imagined the mic problems. It was during RM's parts right?
EXO is doing a third comeback? Why?
No, those are teasers for the japanese album that comes out in january.
I wasn't sure.
Edited at 2017-11-20 05:04 am (UTC)
I can generally count on kpop groups to come through with a good performance though
Edited at 2017-11-20 05:07 am (UTC)
lol is that Jackson in the back?
Jackson in the back foreveralone-ing, Jungkook with his snack bag. The rest of BTS faking enjoying Potato's presence. Everything.
ICONIC.
YG Ahjusshis Jinusean on Fantastic Duo.
Jinusean went against Hyolyn.
What a tune.