Elijah Daniel of "ChristinE" fame gets a face tattoo done by Tana Mongeau

lol this caroline and the city stand-in Reply

Is your icon from Christine? Reply

he does look a bit like Richard Karinsky/Malcolm Gets. Blast from the past damn. Reply

who's this guy? He's identical to a creep my sister used to date. Reply

God bless u for this Search Party gif Reply

this isnt celebrity news... this is some attention seeking little twitter guy

why is this posted on ontd

this isnt guru gossip bitch Reply

Edited at 2017-11-20 03:47 am (UTC)

lol they have become caricatures of themselves but i cant stop watching Reply

Sounds like everyone's making solid decisions here Reply

what a poor life choice Reply

face tattoos is one of the worst life decisions you could make Reply

he, christine et al are the worst kind of mean kids

because they think that because they come from stereotypical "Loser" groups (gay kids, overweight kids, etc) that it means that they themselves can't possibly be bullies



they are mistaken. Reply

Mte Reply

People like that are the fucking worst. Reply

???

in what way are they bullies? Reply

they are legit the saying "most bullies were bullied" or something like that Reply

someone linked to a video in a thread a couple days ago where they just casually killed some fish through negligence and it wasn't even notable to them



....they're super awful. Reply

idk about bullies but they def think they're way more self-aware than they actually are Reply

ew, those people are fucking insufferable. and there are plenty in the ~art scene Reply

who do they bully? Reply

Seems like they know they're bullies but they just don't care. Reply

how are they bullies tho?



Elijah is always using his platform to drag homophobes and other trash that deserve it.

So, the anti-taylor swift Reply

Who are they bullies to? I have never seen it. They just have no lives, according to them. Reply

i'm pained that some humans behave this way tbh Reply

Edgy Reply

imagine thinking that was a good idea Reply

What is he reacting to? Reply

it's an ad for Australia's got talent



Edited at 2017-11-20 04:14 am (UTC)

Like who is this...he looks like some CGI character Reply

I just figured out what his lips remind me of



sup gumby Reply

I thought he was Chris Colfer lol Reply

Watching someone get sucked into the YouTuber bubble and lose all self-awareness until they're getting homemade face tattoos done by teen racists and starting a rap career this quickly is really a trip.



Edited at 2017-11-20 03:51 am (UTC)

this truth lol Reply

lmao right

what will he do in ten years when he's completely irrelevant and he has PHAG tattooed on his face? save that youtube dollar for the inevitable removal i guess Reply

*sits on arm of a chair*



he probably has some undiagnosed/untreated/willfully un medicated mental illnesses like... jfc, how does it spiral this fast? Reply

um Reply

