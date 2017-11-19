Elijah Daniel of "ChristinE" fame gets a face tattoo done by Tana Mongeau





Before you ask, he's a Youtuber who now is planning on launching a rap career under the name Lil Phag, last night he said labels told him he would have to tone "the gay" down in his music so naturally, he responded by getting an at-home-tattoo made by Tana Mongeau (another messy youtuber).

No word yet on how high were they when this took place.

source

ontd have u ever gotten questionable tattoos that ended up with infections
