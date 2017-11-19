Elijah Daniel of "ChristinE" fame gets a face tattoo done by Tana Mongeau
thank u @tanamongeau for the patchy already infected at-home face tattoo that is currently starting to blow out on the sides bc u went too deep when ur socialblade hits fully red u for sure have a career in tattooing!! pic.twitter.com/slLO7CdOf1— lil phag (@elijahdaniel) November 19, 2017
Before you ask, he's a Youtuber who now is planning on launching a rap career under the name Lil Phag, last night he said labels told him he would have to tone "the gay" down in his music so naturally, he responded by getting an at-home-tattoo made by Tana Mongeau (another messy youtuber).
No word yet on how high were they when this took place.
why is this posted on ontd
this isnt guru gossip bitch
because they think that because they come from stereotypical "Loser" groups (gay kids, overweight kids, etc) that it means that they themselves can't possibly be bullies
they are mistaken.
Mte
in what way are they bullies?
....they're super awful.
Elijah is always using his platform to drag homophobes and other trash that deserve it.
So, the anti-taylor swift
sup gumby
what will he do in ten years when he's completely irrelevant and he has PHAG tattooed on his face? save that youtube dollar for the inevitable removal i guess
he probably has some undiagnosed/untreated/willfully un medicated mental illnesses like... jfc, how does it spiral this fast?
