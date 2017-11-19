November 19th, 2017, 07:17 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 8x06 Promo sourceFinally queen Michonne is back Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
And oh no, not the trash people!
I don't know what has to happen but something has got to give so it doesn't feel like I'm slogging through this. There's only 3 more episodes this season and that's how I know I need a pick up soon. It feels like it has and hasn't been that long. I think I may need some time off between the mid-season finale and the next episode. I think there has been little break between FTWD & TWD.
A bunch of action happens many for many eps in a row.
Ugh, ok, we get it. I'm so over the gun fights and constant action, can we have some story?
whatever I love this show, even the shit episodes. It is what it is. a zombie comic about surviving the dead and crazed people turned into a tv show. It's not that serious.
i still love the show but omg it does some stupid as hell stuff, yet i keep watching lmfao
I know what you mean by being off, I think it's just imo, off since negan came in. I have nothing against the actor and I like him in the comics, but since his arrival something seems different about the show and the writing. But I still love the show since day 1. I also think its a better show binged too, commercials are too much.
and i actually thought tonights ep was good. i liked that people were freaking talking to each other and not just shooting, speaking vaguely at each other, speaking speeches, or just straight up monologues.
