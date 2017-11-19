[ Spoiler (click to open) ] killing Carl off in the midseason finale and STILL keeping him out of most of the episodes...same with Michonne [ Spoiler (click to open) ] a steaming fuckshit pie



what, pray tell, is the motherfucking point of. Such an annoying ass show, its been so boring and its leading up to Reply

lmao I assumed your spoiler tag was about the episode that just aired, had no idea it was gonna be a spoiler for the midseason finale (which I was staying spoiler free on). oop @ me for clicking. Reply

sis, im so sorry, i feel bad Reply

lol same. I don't care enough about the show to be upset tho but I also thought it was a spoiler for this ep and not the big one everyone has been talking about Reply

have you seen the spoiler about the trash people? cause omfg this season is gonna be the fucking worst and dumb AF season ever. but in regards to the msf spoiler im still in denial lol and its gonna be handled so poorly, hell it already is Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I wonder if the actor wants to leave or if he (or his dad) wanted more money than AMC was willing to give because Carl is still around in the comics and killing him off would cause some major issues. Reply

I really need to find some time to catch up on this season



And oh no, not the trash people! Reply

Was there anything important said between negan and gabriel? Cos I fast forwarded through all their scenes tbh Reply

Negan liked to cheat on his dying wife Reply

No, that’s not what happened. When he discovered she was sick he stopped having the affair and spent the rest of their time together trying to make up for what he did. It’s in the comic. Reply

At least there has been more talking as opposed to just shooting with what seem like endless ammo. But this is America. It does seem to be the land of endless ammo and guns.



I don't know what has to happen but something has got to give so it doesn't feel like I'm slogging through this. There's only 3 more episodes this season and that's how I know I need a pick up soon. It feels like it has and hasn't been that long. I think I may need some time off between the mid-season finale and the next episode. I think there has been little break between FTWD & TWD.



Reply

Ugh all they do is talk and show some story, this is fucking boring. It needs more action.



A bunch of action happens many for many eps in a row.



Ugh, ok, we get it. I'm so over the gun fights and constant action, can we have some story?





whatever I love this show, even the shit episodes. It is what it is. a zombie comic about surviving the dead and crazed people turned into a tv show. It's not that serious. Reply

this show just needs better writing in general cause when they do talk its either vague or speeches, when theres continuous action its mindless. but something so feels off this season (did last season too) cause theres been eps with action that have been freaking amazing and slower eps with talking that have been amazing. they cant find middle ground this season



i still love the show but omg it does some stupid as hell stuff, yet i keep watching lmfao Reply

I agree, I do. But on my social media all I see is people never being happy once they get what they want lol.



I know what you mean by being off, I think it's just imo, off since negan came in. I have nothing against the actor and I like him in the comics, but since his arrival something seems different about the show and the writing. But I still love the show since day 1. I also think its a better show binged too, commercials are too much. Reply

YAS QUEEN MICHONNE!! and the sneak peak is actually of her and rosita!! FINALLY!



and i actually thought tonights ep was good. i liked that people were freaking talking to each other and not just shooting, speaking vaguely at each other, speaking speeches, or just straight up monologues. Reply

All I want to happen this season is for Dwight's ugly ass to die a slow and painful death. Reply

Oh, the chick with the bad hair is back Reply

I can't believe they spent five episodes covering ONE DAY from various POVs. Reply

