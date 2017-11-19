Shawn Mendes STANS reputation by Taylor Swift

i can't shame him for pretending to struggle with the song titles. this is the move i pull ALL the time for anything I love but want to seem chill about. when in reality, i know everything. Reply

lmao same Reply

me too lmfao. "yeah i don't remember the name i think it's called... *lists creator, people who worked on it, release date, link to website, ig & twittter handles*" Reply

lmao Reply

Also, still have yet to give my downloaded(heaux is not getting these coins) copy of the serpents album a listen, was too busy with work, getting dicked down and celebrating an early friendsgiving....maybe tomorrow....regardless I still know its not a good record



Edited at 2017-11-20 03:50 am (UTC) Oh ShawnAlso, still have yet to give my downloaded(heaux is not getting these coins) copy of the serpents album a listen, was too busy with work, getting dicked down and celebrating an early friendsgiving....maybe tomorrow....regardless I still know its not a good record Reply

i love this whole comment so so much. this is top 10 gifs for me lmfao Reply

Delicate is the best song on the album I'm sorry I don't make the rules Reply

nope, So It Goes is the best by far. Reply

90% of people always forget that song exists (including me) Reply

that's the one song I skip 90% of the time 🙊 Reply

preach it Reply

lmao it's one of the 3 songs i deleted off the album oop Reply

She would. Reply

Of course he's that kind of hunty I knew he was. Reply

you betta stan dress!!!! Reply

a lesbian anthem! Reply

awww lmao he seems so harmless Reply

ya know i jumped on y'all for outing him out here in comments for ages but...something in the water is suss. reputation? this is too much. Reply

Dress... the gayest song on the album.... Reply

does he think coming out will ruin his career or something Reply

hes got the young girl fanbase since 1D is over & bieber is selenas, so probably idk Reply

That and he is also only 18-19 I think? I mean, it took me way longer than that to be comfortable being open about my sexuality and I don't even have a fanbase. Reply

homophobia is still a thing sis Reply

Holy shit. How have I never noticed this until this moment?! Was I blinded by the pure Canadian syrup that is his soul?!! Reply

Can someone send me a link or something because I've still yet to listen to this album. Reply

Swift is kind of his mentor, a bit, kind of like Ed. Reply

i stan all his music. he's a breath of fresh air on radio right now idk why. Reply

welp Reply

