Martha Broq

Shawn Mendes STANS reputation by Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner has Britney's Femme Fatale, and now Shawn Mendes has Taylor's reputation! Check out this video of Shawn talking about his fave songs from the new Swift album; At first he plays dumb and acts like he doesn't remember the titles, before enthusiastically launching into a list of the songs that he loves the most.

Source

Does Shawn have good taste in Swift songs?
Tagged: ,