Shawn Mendes STANS reputation by Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner has Britney's Femme Fatale, and now Shawn Mendes has Taylor's reputation! Check out this video of Shawn talking about his fave songs from the new Swift album; At first he plays dumb and acts like he doesn't remember the titles, before enthusiastically launching into a list of the songs that he loves the most.
Also, still have yet to give my downloaded(heaux is not getting these coins) copy of the serpents album a listen, was too busy with work, getting dicked down and celebrating an early friendsgiving....maybe tomorrow....regardless I still know its not a good record
Edited at 2017-11-20 03:50 am (UTC)
core shaken