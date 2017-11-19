Xtina pays tribute to Whitney Houston at AMAs

OP edit your title, that's Iggy not Christina Reply

It was imperfect but a live vocal of very difficult songs. I thought she did great and I was inspired. And I love how Pink just dragged the Internet over insinuating she wasn’t moved by the performance. I love how they’ve made up. Reply

She was dragging ONTD with that tweet. LOL Reply

right i think i can stan Pink for that...she aint with the bullshit Reply

Why did she do that to her lips, the fuck.



It wasn't bad, but I was expecting those redick high notes & it was just subdued and flat.



Edited at 2017-11-20 03:47 am (UTC)

So terribly flat and uncontrolled. Her vocals are embarrassing at this point. Reply

It was the first time i didn’t like her vocals. I love Christina live because she’s one of the last remaining vocalists that can actually sing love.



This was not a good cover and I’m a big fan of hers Reply

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017









What were you saying, ONTD? What were you saying, ONTD? Reply

but i thought women cant get along!!! im shocked and confused!! Reply

It wasn't just ONTD, it was all over Twitter too. Idk I didn't even consider that she wasn't into it. But yeah people do tend to project their own dislike of something onto others, and create shade when it's not even there. Reply

It’s just embarrassing how people don’t know what human emotion is and aren’t able to recognize it properly.



People thought that because Pink was “scowling” she was angry and not enjoying it. But to me, as Pink just confirmed, it was obvious that she was feeling the fuck out of it. Reply

Why does she look like Iggy now?! Reply

Also, she was on key the whole time, so I don't get why people are lying about her being "pitchy". Reply

She definitely had some flat notes here or there.



She was never disastrously off key, but there were some pitch issues, particularly on many of the runs. Reply

she was absolutely pitchy at times Reply

her lip fillers look awful. Reply

thought she sounded good and i like the soft make-up on her here. normally she goes overboard with the make-up but this subdued look is much more appealing.



also, it's weird that people are trying to re-ignite a a feud from like 15 years ago between her and pink. they've both clearly moved on from it. so should the fans. Reply

Girl we still in a Xtina/Britney feud from all the way back in the stoneage! Reply

I don't think it was that bad but young Christina can outsing Legend X anyday.

Reply

Ugh so good. This is probably the perfect medium for her whereas nowadays she tries so hard to go deeper and it just doesnt work. Reply

Overall I thought she did fine. But the rifts or whatever they are called, she needs to STOP and she needs to embrace the softer side of her voice. Reply

mte i do NOT understand how after all these years she is still doing vocal runs like she's trying to keep the lights on does she have no self awareness of the state of ha career! Reply

I know y'all are going to think I'm "mean" for cutting that one off but it's WHITNEY! If u can't nail Whitney, don't do Whitney. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2012

I don't get why y'all keep bringing out an old Britney tweet from Xfactor when this girl doesn't sing anything at all. Reply

??? Britney literally sang Happy Birthday live in concert this year? Reply

ONTD lives and dies for Britney Reply

Brit Brit’s pre concert preparations are chainsmoking and laying in the tanning bed, I’m sure legend x is ok Reply

LMAO i can't

britney can't even do britney, she can't talk about nailing whitney Reply

This flop lol Reply

omg lol i love xtina but i gotta recognize a+ tweet usage when i see it Reply

I was expecting much worse from the hysterics people were throwing. I mean, these were difficult songs for WHITNEY to nail even during her peak. She did fine. Maybe not great, but fine. I think we forget how insanely difficult these songs are just because Whitney was so amazing. Reply

ardent, if not embarassing.

Wow....X-tina repeatedly denying her stans music & tours has made them really...., if not embarassing. Reply

stan wars died in like 2011, oop @ you being left out of the pop culture zeitgeist Reply

What war? I made a statement. I love Christina & Britney, not one more than the other Reply

lol on what planet sis Reply

they didn't die, they just hit their peak. Reply

yas Kween! Get that High E Above Middle C™ Reply

