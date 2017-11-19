Xtina pays tribute to Whitney Houston at AMAs
Posso ouvir uma amém Christina Aguilera? #AMAs #WHITNEYxCHRISTINA pic.twitter.com/8K1EvbVzW5— Junior Beckmann 🔥 (@JuniorBeckmann) November 20, 2017
Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ— P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017
It wasn't bad, but I was expecting those redick high notes & it was just subdued and flat.
Edited at 2017-11-20 03:47 am (UTC)
This was not a good cover and I’m a big fan of hers
What were you saying, ONTD?
People thought that because Pink was “scowling” she was angry and not enjoying it. But to me, as Pink just confirmed, it was obvious that she was feeling the fuck out of it.
She was never disastrously off key, but there were some pitch issues, particularly on many of the runs.
also, it's weird that people are trying to re-ignite a a feud from like 15 years ago between her and pink. they've both clearly moved on from it. so should the fans.
britney can't even do britney, she can't talk about nailing whitney
omg lol i love xtina but i gotta recognize a+ tweet usage when i see it
LMAO