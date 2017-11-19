Demi Lovato brought Virginia Rep. Danica Roem to the 2017 AMAs

poor danica Reply

Danica is stunning, I have hair envy. Reply

That's awesome. I love that VA showed up on election night and didn't play when it came time to getting the bigots out. Reply

Now if only the left could stay organized and keep showing up. Reply

demi probably cares about the issues she advocates for but my god she always seems so try hard and obnoxious while she does it. Reply

that part ^ Reply

Ugh during the pre-show when she said “we were bullying the same way” I was like “Oh No Demi stop” Reply

i hate how smug she gets. she needs to dial it back. Reply

ikr? I think it's awesome when celebrities use their platforms and Demi does it constantly but I always side-eye a bit how smug and condescending she gets about the good she does~. Reply

Fortunately you're in the minority in feeling this way. The (literally) thousands of people she has helped by giving a voice to those who suffer from bulimia and self-harm (cutting) and purging, along with helping to de-stigmatize mental issues for tweens, teenagers and young adults don't consider her try-hard at all, but rather inspirational. It's very rare for a young, popular celebrity in the public eye to be so open about these kinds of things, but the fact that Demi has done so has been of enormous help to many younger people who never had a such a voice voice speak for them. At that age, it really does help. Reply

MTE



there has been too many eye roll worthy things she has done that i can never fully get behind her Reply

Danica is a better person than me. If someone mispronouned me and called me all types of names like ther competitor did I would have come out the bag on that bitch. Reply

When she brought up taking it to capital hill....lets just say this was not what I was expecting. Reply

nnnnn



but seriously demi is a celeb who is actively doing work and campaigning for change Reply

Danica crushing that crusty ol' transphobe in the election was one of the most inspiring things of 2017! I think it's great Demi brought Del. Elect Roem to the AMAs! Reply

i did not know this, that's awesome! Reply

Hey this is really great. Danica deserves all the attention she's getting. She's the real deal Reply

Danica's opponent wrote a letter to the editor of the WaPo this week complaining about her 'transgender agenda.' What a cretin and a sore loser. Danica rocks. Reply

He can stay mad. Looks even worse when compared to Danica’s classy response where she refused to speak ill of her constituent Reply

it's shitty because demitria continues to prove that she fffffffucking cares and she's putting her money where her mouth is but people will bring up comments from two years ago







as though she's not going through a very specific age where your opinions habits and personality traits can change with intense quickness Reply

people will always give Demi shit just because she gets a little extra sometimes. it makes me sad. she really does care. Reply

She truly does and people are so fucking shitty about her and call her "try hard" and "extra" and honestly it does piss me off because I know that her constantly bringing up these issues and speaking about it at every turn (which annoys these people) is part of what HELPS those who are suffering from those very issues. And Demi has legitimately HELPED so many people in this way. It just... ugh, it does genuinely piss me off. This is truly GOOD what she does and she still gets shit on for it.



I know, I know... calm down, it doesn't matter. I know. (sigh) Go to my happy place. (Like Kelly's ohmygod amazeballs performance tonight and Demi's red carpet look.) Reply

i feel like i remember her saying she was bipolar at one point? that would explain a lot of the constant personality changes. i personally just don't like her music/her but this stuff is still cool and way more than my lazy broke ass is doing! Reply

taking it to Capitol Hill AND the AMAs! Reply

This comment needs more love haha Reply

the true LGBTQ icon for our times! Reply

i hate demi tbh (i got beef with her over her mobile game and also i just don't like her!!!) but honestly when would taylor? it's actually nice that demi does stuff like this even if it can be construed by people with biases as self-serving or obnoxious. still more than i'm doing i guess! Reply

i got beef with her over her mobile game



lmao that game was a MESS Reply

sooooooooooo messy! i played all of it and i think waited like 5 months for chapter 3 to come out and it never did and i don't think ever did? idk but you literally couldn't complete anything with a good score unless you paid for it so you were stuck with the shittiest of storylines. the diamond earning rate in the story was also ass!



i did like that you could be gay or straight and i was able to make my bff look EXACTLY like my bff. smh i did this shit on the mean girls game from the same company. fuck that company and all the hours i wasted on them lmfao. Reply

