Demi Lovato brought Virginia Rep. Danica Roem to the 2017 AMAs




Demi Lovato invited Democrat Danica Roem, who was recently elected to become Virginia’s first transgender legislator and the first openly transgender person to have a seat at a U.S. statehouse, hit the red carpet together at the 2017 American Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday.

On the carpet, Roem only had praise for her red carpet date: “I’m really grateful that Demi has spent her career advocating for people who need a voice when they feel voiceless, that she really understands that no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you worship or who you love, you should be welcomed and celebrated because of who you are, not in spite of it.”

