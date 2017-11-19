Former Obama Official Wants to Buy “The Weinstein Co.”, Install All Female Board

why not just start ur own thing? Reply

the infrastructure's already there so it'd probs be easier Reply

yea, but then you'd give money to the Weinsteins and all of their enablers aka board members so is the infrastructure really worth it? Reply

The Weinstein Company owns the media rights to tons of films and other properties. All those still have to be managed and developed by somebody… Reply

ummmm YES gawd Reply

YAAASSSS Reply

Or you could just burn Hollywood to the ground and start over. Reply

just start something new. you don't want the taint of the name weinstein anywhere near your company, girl Reply

yasssssss, come thru 2018





gotta go through some shit to get to some shit, amirite?? Reply

Uh, wouldn't it be easier to just build your own production company? The Weinstein Company should stay dead and buried. Reply

easier to build a company from scratch? no. that is never easy. Reply

Not true. If they have already got some investors rallied up to help, they definitely could.



Black Label Media is another production company they could follow One of the founders is an heiress but was able to get some financial connections.



Edited at 2017-11-20 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

A business model for the future. Reply

Awwwww YISS Awwwww YISS Reply

lol i love this clip so much Reply

aye but why is Shadow serving us the DreamWorks smirk Reply

a good idea Reply

Okay but they have to change the name Reply

One one hand - hell yeah. On the other hand - Harvey Weinstein owns 23% of the company so he is about to become even richer when it is sold off. Reply

why stop at just the weinstein co imo



I've been saying for weeks-- all men must be kicked out of hollywood for 2 years, women created only content allowed, and they can reapply once their stench has started to fade.



we can consider it a pilot project for society Reply

Buy it, shutter it, and then start your own studio. Reply

