ONTD Original™: 30 Movies Set Around Thanksgiving

I loved pieces of April, haven't seen it since it came out tho



My sister and I have a new tradition of watching this role lifetime movie called turkey hallow each thanksgiving

I love the other sister



My family on my dad's side likes to watch home for the holidays each year but I find it kind of gloomy

I was always rlly confused about what time of year the addams family is set because they do that whole thanksgiving themed play but aren't they at summer camp? this has baffled me for some time tbh.

It's set during the summer, making the Thanksgiving play weird but goddamn if that play wasn't an amazing scene.



it got better imo



One of my all-time favorite movie scenes.

Loved these movies as a kid. Christina Ricci is such an underrated actress.

Yeah, but it felt wrong not to include it somehow. That scene is just too amazing.

Just the other day I was reading a thing on Buzzfeed and the screenwriter said this:



"No one has ever questioned why they're doing a Thanksgiving play in the middle of the summer, but it's earned its keep," Rudnick said. "Everyone involved in the film was a big fan of musical numbers and there'd been a terrific number in the first one. I wrote the lyrics and Marc Shaiman, the wonderful composer of Catch Me If You Can and Hairspray, wrote the music. We couldn't resist having a number and somehow, we wanted children dressed as turkeys and pumpkin pie," he noted with a laugh.



But still, WHY Thanksgiving?? lol.

I saw both Pieces of April and Son-in-Law in high school. Pieces of April is incredibly underrated and Katie Holmes' only legit amazing performance. Son-in-Law is exactly what you expect from a Pauly Shore movie.

Even my 8-year-old ass was in love with Carla Gugino (thank you, Troop Beverly Hills). I don't even want to think how many times I watched that movie. Now I try to pretend it doesn't exist.

"Even my 8-year-old ass was in love with Carla Gugino (thank you, Troop Beverly Hills)"



taste

lmao i love son-in-law tbh?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-coLK8q2ZD0 Holmes is good in Go. Her breakfast scene with Timothy Olyphant is great.

i'm watching prisoners rn lmao and i am now telling people it's my favorite thanksgiving film, the same way in bruges is my favorite christmas film

I watched this on Halloween and it's still the best.

That guy grew up weird(er)-looking.

I always had a crush on him, but seeing him recently on The Deuce was really eye-opening. He looks so bad now! I swear he was cute for awhile.

Last time I watched this I was going nuts because his voice was so familiar...then I realized he was Michael in 10 Things I Hate About You lol

The Ice Storm is really underrated and IMO, Ang Lee's best film.

I love this dumbass movie

I hate Thanksgiving but it gave me Son in Law so I'm thankful for thatI love this dumbass movie

Every time I see the name Pauly Shore, my mind goes to this:

It's genuinely enjoyable!

I've actually never seen it.

It's actually sweet if you have patience for Pauly Shore lol

I never thought I'd see someone openly admitting to liking a Pauly Shore movie but here we are.

Lmao I was just commenting above that it's perfect for Thanksgiving because it's so ridiculous.

yaas these sigourney movies. come back to us bc i miss you, sig.



tadpole is so fucking weird but i love bebe neuwirth's character in it omg

also kristy was genuinely entertaining. i've seen it like 3 times now lmao

Tadpole is so creepy because his character is so young but I own it because Bebe Neuwirth looks so fucking good in it.

are we the same person bc that's exactly the reason i watched it in the first place.

i love Son-In-Law.



Old trailers are wild.

I remember my mom taking and my brother and I to see this lol



OMG I feel so old

I think i saw it with a friend

canadian thanksgiving was in october!



but i enjoy home for the holidays, you've got mail, and pieces of april was surprising because katie holmes did a decent job

canadian thanksgiving was in october!



I would like to know why there aren't more (any?) movies about Canadian Thanksgiving.

you're right, i can't think of any. i think maybe thanksgiving isn't that big of a deal here as it is in the states but i could be wrong. i just feel like in my experience most of my friends don't really make a big deal of thanksgiving. people have their dinners and what not but i feel like american thanksgiving is more of an event. like there is football, the big, crazy family get togethers, black friday, it being so close to christmas... i think maybe easter and christmas is bigger here in canada?

I think it's because Americans get more time off for Thanksgiving. Like most people end up getting a four day weekend. Our Thanksgiving is on a Monday but that usually ends up being the day that you travel so most people have their dinner on either Saturday or Sunday. There are no big shopping deals. idk, I like Thanksgiving but it's not a huge event.

Home For the Holidays is one of my favorite 90s movies - your taste remains perfection. <3

The Object of My Affection, what a tearjerker.

Home for the Holidays kills me but I love it. Also I'm working 9-5 on Thanksgiving.

I always get Thanksgiving deja vu around this time because Thanksgiving was a month and a half ago.



Anyway, I will be at work and I doubt I'll buy anything on Black Friday/Cyber Monday because the deals are not that great. The only things I want are a new Macbook and an XBox One/PS4 but none of them will go on sale enough for me to afford. :/ Being poor sucks.

We don't celebrate thanksgiving were I live but I have always loved Friends thanksgiving episodes.







