ONTD Original™: 30 Movies Set Around Thanksgiving



U.S. Thanksgiving is just a few days away and many people are ready to celebrate/suffer through it. If you have some downtime while not preparing a meal or planning your Black Friday haul, maybe relax and watch a movie. And for the sake of convenience, here are just thirty movies that are based around the holiday or feature a scene at/about Thanksgiving. Gobble gobble.

Pieces of April (2003): A rebellious young woman living in New York with her boyfriend struggles to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for her emotionally distant family.

What's Cooking? (2000): Four very different families endure their own unique dramas during Thanksgiving.

The Addams Family Values (1993): Uncle Fester gets involved with the family's new nanny, who happens to be a black widow hoping to kill Fester and take his famiy's fortune.

Kristy (2013): A student that stays behind in the dorms during Thanksgiving break is targeted by a group of killers.

Intensity (1997): A man invades a Thanksgiving dinner and takes one of the guests captive.

Sweet November (2001): When two strangers agree to a "trial" relationship, they end up falling in love.

Dutch (1991): A man agrees to deliver his girlfriend's troublesome son to her for Thanksgiving.

The Ice Storm (1997): Set in the '70s, a family's perfect-looking facade shatters during a Thanksgiving dinner.

Tadpole (2002): A precocious 15-year old plans on seducing his stepmother's friend at Thanksgiving.

Alice's Restaurant (1969): Around Thanksgiving, Arlo lands himself in legal trouble after he agrees to take his friend's trash to the dump.

She's Gotta Have It (1986): When a woman can't decide between three men, she decides to date all of them at the same time.

Smart People (2008): A widower and professor on the brink of entering a new relationship is unexpectedly visited by his brother.

The Object of My Affection (1998): A woman and a man's friendship is complicated when they co-parent a child together and when the woman develops romantic feelings for the friend that happens to be gay.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987): A man struggling to get home for Thanksgiving is stuck with an annoying companion.

The House of Yes (1997): A woman that thinks she's Jackie Kennedy goes off the deep end when her brother returns home for the holidays with his new fiancé.

Grumpy Old Men (1993): Two elderly neighbors with a long feud vy for the same woman.

Scent of the Woman (1992): A college student in need of money agrees to babysit a blind man.

Free Birds (2013): Two turkeys travel back in time to change history so that the turkey doesn't become a Thanksgiving meal staple.

Boogeyman (2005): While traveling for Thanksgiving, a man is forced to confront his childhood monster.

Cold Turkey (2013): A family's Thanksgiving dinner turns into chaos when the troubled daughter returns home after being away for fifteen years.

You've Got Mail (1998): Two business rivals unintentionally fall in love with each other over the Internet.

Squanto: A Warrior's Tale (1994): Squanto's life before and after the arrival of the Mayflower is chronicled (inaccurately).

A Time to Remember (2003): A woman returns to her childhood home to make amends with her mother that has Alzheimers disease.

Son in Law (1993): A farm girl returns home for Thanksgiving with an eccentric guest.

Home for the Holidays (1995): A woman just fired from her job has to spend Thanksgiving with her family without her daughter, who opted to go spend the holiday with her boyfriend.

The Other Sister (1999): A mentally challenged woman seeks independence while her family plans her sister's wedding.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947): Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lawyer defends an institutionalized man claiming to be Santa Claus.

Nobody's Fool (1994): A man reaching retirement age reflects on his life after constantly avoiding all of his responsibilities.

The Morning After (1986): After a blackout, a woman wakes up on Thanksgiving Day next to a dead body. Now, she has to solve the mystery of whether or not she murdered this person.

Prisoners (2013): A father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing.




