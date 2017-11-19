ONTD Original™: 30 Movies Set Around Thanksgiving
U.S. Thanksgiving is just a few days away and many people are ready to celebrate/suffer through it. If you have some downtime while not preparing a meal or planning your Black Friday haul, maybe relax and watch a movie. And for the sake of convenience, here are just thirty movies that are based around the holiday or feature a scene at/about Thanksgiving. Gobble gobble.
Pieces of April (2003): A rebellious young woman living in New York with her boyfriend struggles to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for her emotionally distant family.
What's Cooking? (2000): Four very different families endure their own unique dramas during Thanksgiving.
The Addams Family Values (1993): Uncle Fester gets involved with the family's new nanny, who happens to be a black widow hoping to kill Fester and take his famiy's fortune.
Kristy (2013): A student that stays behind in the dorms during Thanksgiving break is targeted by a group of killers.
Intensity (1997): A man invades a Thanksgiving dinner and takes one of the guests captive.
Sweet November (2001): When two strangers agree to a "trial" relationship, they end up falling in love.
Dutch (1991): A man agrees to deliver his girlfriend's troublesome son to her for Thanksgiving.
The Ice Storm (1997): Set in the '70s, a family's perfect-looking facade shatters during a Thanksgiving dinner.
Tadpole (2002): A precocious 15-year old plans on seducing his stepmother's friend at Thanksgiving.
Alice's Restaurant (1969): Around Thanksgiving, Arlo lands himself in legal trouble after he agrees to take his friend's trash to the dump.
She's Gotta Have It (1986): When a woman can't decide between three men, she decides to date all of them at the same time.
Smart People (2008): A widower and professor on the brink of entering a new relationship is unexpectedly visited by his brother.
The Object of My Affection (1998): A woman and a man's friendship is complicated when they co-parent a child together and when the woman develops romantic feelings for the friend that happens to be gay.
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987): A man struggling to get home for Thanksgiving is stuck with an annoying companion.
The House of Yes (1997): A woman that thinks she's Jackie Kennedy goes off the deep end when her brother returns home for the holidays with his new fiancé.
Grumpy Old Men (1993): Two elderly neighbors with a long feud vy for the same woman.
Scent of the Woman (1992): A college student in need of money agrees to babysit a blind man.
Free Birds (2013): Two turkeys travel back in time to change history so that the turkey doesn't become a Thanksgiving meal staple.
Boogeyman (2005): While traveling for Thanksgiving, a man is forced to confront his childhood monster.
Cold Turkey (2013): A family's Thanksgiving dinner turns into chaos when the troubled daughter returns home after being away for fifteen years.
You've Got Mail (1998): Two business rivals unintentionally fall in love with each other over the Internet.
Squanto: A Warrior's Tale (1994): Squanto's life before and after the arrival of the Mayflower is chronicled (inaccurately).
A Time to Remember (2003): A woman returns to her childhood home to make amends with her mother that has Alzheimers disease.
Son in Law (1993): A farm girl returns home for Thanksgiving with an eccentric guest.
Home for the Holidays (1995): A woman just fired from her job has to spend Thanksgiving with her family without her daughter, who opted to go spend the holiday with her boyfriend.
The Other Sister (1999): A mentally challenged woman seeks independence while her family plans her sister's wedding.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947): Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lawyer defends an institutionalized man claiming to be Santa Claus.
Nobody's Fool (1994): A man reaching retirement age reflects on his life after constantly avoiding all of his responsibilities.
The Morning After (1986): After a blackout, a woman wakes up on Thanksgiving Day next to a dead body. Now, she has to solve the mystery of whether or not she murdered this person.
Prisoners (2013): A father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing.
How do you deal with Thanksgiving stress?
What are you doing for U.S. Thanksgiving, ONTD?
What do you want to buy on Black Friday/Cyber Monday?
My sister and I have a new tradition of watching this role lifetime movie called turkey hallow each thanksgiving
My family on my dad's side likes to watch home for the holidays each year but I find it kind of gloomy
"No one has ever questioned why they're doing a Thanksgiving play in the middle of the summer, but it's earned its keep," Rudnick said. "Everyone involved in the film was a big fan of musical numbers and there'd been a terrific number in the first one. I wrote the lyrics and Marc Shaiman, the wonderful composer of Catch Me If You Can and Hairspray, wrote the music. We couldn't resist having a number and somehow, we wanted children dressed as turkeys and pumpkin pie," he noted with a laugh.
But still, WHY Thanksgiving?? lol.
Even my 8-year-old ass was in love with Carla Gugino (thank you, Troop Beverly Hills). I don't even want to think how many times I watched that movie. Now I try to pretend it doesn't exist.
taste
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-coLK8q2ZD0
I love this dumbass movie
tadpole is so fucking weird but i love bebe neuwirth's character in it omg
OMG I feel so old
but i enjoy home for the holidays, you've got mail, and pieces of april was surprising because katie holmes did a decent job
I would like to know why there aren't more (any?) movies about Canadian Thanksgiving.
Home for the Holidays kills me but I love it. Also I'm working 9-5 on Thanksgiving.
Anyway, I will be at work and I doubt I'll buy anything on Black Friday/Cyber Monday because the deals are not that great. The only things I want are a new Macbook and an XBox One/PS4 but none of them will go on sale enough for me to afford. :/ Being poor sucks.