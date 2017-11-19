First official trailer for A Wrinkle in Time

NGL I've been looking forward to this for awhile but I fucking hate the style of the three Mrs Ws. I understand why it was necessary to jettison the way they were described in the book, but I hate this flamboyant pastel shit.



:( Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like it either.



Edited at 2017-11-20 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How were they described in the books? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

In their real form one was a star and one is a winged centaur

Older women who are all bundled up in so many clothes they look like vagrants although.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the book had such beautiful cover art but i could never get into it.



sry that's all i have to contribute. Reply

Thread

Link

Oprah sounds great for this, wow! The lead is such a cutie too, I'm so happy for Ava, I hope this does well!



When they first started filming I thought 2018 was far away, but this year has truly flown by, wow.



Edited at 2017-11-20 02:00 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Hey why do they make you watch the whole movie in the trailer, asking for a friend. Reply

Thread

Link







Tears legit came to my eyes watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to watch Happy Ending now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i gotta reread this rl quick Reply

Thread

Link

"You can't keep using your dad's disappearance to act out." look if Chris Pine disappeared I too would be distraught. Reply

Thread

Link

mte tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh sis this comment couldve been abt how black girls arent given the understanding their white counterparts get!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You did not lie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly it looks awesome as shit. I don't want this to fail!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for this to come out, I got so hype when I saw the trailer on the big screen today. Reply

Thread

Link

Trisha Paytas is in this?! Reply

Thread

Link

This looks good. I'm so excited!! Reply

Thread

Link

This looks fantastic! Reply

Thread

Link

...I don't recall this book being that dramatic. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean it kinda was during the stuff on Camazotz, but..yeah, the first part of the book was fairly slow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll admit, it's been awhile. I just remember the book had a very subdued tone, which was what I liked about it. I'm open to a different interpretation and I want Ava to do well here, but this seems to be veering into epic fantasy territory which kinda robs it of its uniqueness? I know the kids were supposed to be "special", but I don't recall a Chosen One narrative. And the tornado and brightly "Technicolor" Camazotz: it's giving me Wizard of Oz vibes which the book didn't give me at all. That might have been L'Engle's intention and I just missed it, though.



Edited at 2017-11-20 02:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope this does well Reply

Thread

Link