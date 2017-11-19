Joan Smalls, Yoncé

First official trailer for A Wrinkle in Time



After a young girl's father goes missing three mysterious beings help her travel across space and time to find him.

The film opens March 9th and is directed by Ava DuVernay and stars Strom Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

source
