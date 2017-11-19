First official trailer for A Wrinkle in Time
After a young girl's father goes missing three mysterious beings help her travel across space and time to find him.
The film opens March 9th and is directed by Ava DuVernay and stars Strom Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
source
:(
Edited at 2017-11-20 03:05 am (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
In their real form one was a star and one is a winged centaur
sry that's all i have to contribute.
Same.
When they first started filming I thought 2018 was far away, but this year has truly flown by, wow.
Edited at 2017-11-20 02:00 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-20 02:43 am (UTC)