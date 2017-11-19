Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley Film "Chaos Walking" in Montreal

They should be kids!!!!



/petty Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh IA. So annoyed they aged them up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So are Tom and Zendaya actually dating or are they denying? I never understood where we landed with those two. Reply

Thread

Link

i believe they are dating but denying it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are 100% dating. zendaya's thing is to lie about relationships. the last guy she dated for years but she never admitted it or talked about it until after the fact, i'm sure it'll be the same way with tom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, People reported it and they made a joke of their tweet.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The book looks so dull, I've had it on my hard drive for about two years now. Reply

Thread

Link

it was so boring, i couldn't finish it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i thought that was daisy ridley in the gif. Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.mtlblog.com/whats-happening/montreals-secret-orange-julep-recipe-has-finally-been-revealed Speaking of Montreal: can I tell you how loud I yelped when I saw this today ? Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe they actually use dairy in it. i always thought people who said it was made with milk were talking shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Tom plays Todd, who has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. One day he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a girl, named Viola', played by Daisy."



what language is this?? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, this synopsis sounds ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL MTE (334242) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I understood nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad I'm not the only one who has no fucking idea what this sentence means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its probably supposed to be confusing as fuck so you find it intriguing like WOW THIS IS TOTALLY ORIGINAL.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh fuck that, I refuse to watch movies where that happens :X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT?! I was sobbing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] That death is SO brutal, too. I hated Aaron so much. He should've died like six different times in the first book, but he kept coming back out of nowhere and freaking everyone out. Fuck that guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sobbed 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tossed the book and cried after lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s almost all I remember about the book and I’m still not over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wha? NickyJ?



The video to the gif was everything. tom is a gift Reply

Thread

Link

is that a blonde wig? not feeling it. Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck does that synopsis even say? I’ve read it like 3 times? WhaT the fuck??? Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The synopsis is a mess, but the premise of the book is that all the characters live on this planet where there's this "germ" that infects all the humans and makes it where everyone can read everyone else's thoughts. The main character grows up in this settlement where he's constantly hearing the thoughts of the people around him, but he eventually meets a girl who's thoughts no one can hear. And the rest of the book deals with the true nature of the "germ," who's immune and who isn't, how it's used to people's (dis)advantage, etc. etc.



edit: Oh, and the Spackle are aliens (and supposedly the source of the germ? idr exactly, it's been a while since I read this series)





Edited at 2017-11-20 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The synopsis in the post is from wikipedia and the article Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty. The synopsis was like faux-deep omg. Mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The main character grows up in this settlement where he's constantly hearing the thoughts of the people around him, but he eventually meets a girl who's thoughts no one can hear.



How Twilight of them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this "germ" that infects all the humans and makes it where everyone can read everyone else's thoughts



This is like my worst nightmare, everyone would know how much I hate them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this cast is stacked omg



(except for nick jonas) Reply

Thread

Link

...Ok @ that synopsis...



I miss when Zemeckis made good movies Reply

Thread

Link

He's been flopping for years and hollywood still keeps throwing money at him. He's been coasting on his name and past good work happily. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i could've sworn it was josh hutcherson in that first pic Reply

Thread

Link

im sobbing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg how mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhhh, this is that trilogy that starts with 'The Knife of Never Letting Go'. Goodreads recommends that book to me constantly. Reply

Thread

Link