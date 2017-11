2017 American Music Awards LIVE THREAD

bless you OP i needed a new post for my tracee ellis ross stanning Reply

Thread

Link

i'm stanning her right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as you should!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god i love tracee ellis ross so much. how much do you think it would cost to have her MC all my future events Reply

Thread

Link

I’m watching for Gaga Reply

Thread

Link

i love tracee singing a moment like this. underrated kelly single. Reply

Thread

Link

underrated? who knows how much from the royalties she got for those sandals commercials lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the host reminds me of Kathy Griffin. Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone have a link? Reply

Thread

Link

My wife is looking amazing in your icon! Reply

Thread

Link

SCREAMING AT THIS PERFORMANCE ALREADY Reply

Thread

Link

that picture, isn't that someone's icon on here?



LOL Reply

Thread

Link

oop Demi's calling you hoes out ontd Reply

Thread

Link

why didnt she make a statement about all the sexual harassment/assaults going on? Reply

Thread

Link

To upset you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tracee and the daughter that got accepted to Harvard is really making me want to give Blackish another try Reply

Thread

Link

wish they'd kill anthony anderson's character off, he really brings the show down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s such a misogynist on the show. Rainbow deserves better. His misogyny is what ruins the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is literally the worst.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Tracee so much but not enough to watch a show that saw no problem having Chris Brown guest star. Make more YT videos about your vintage clothes, Tracee! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She didn't just get accepted to Harvard - Michelle Fucking Obama wrote her recommendation letter! Like... what kind of Kwane?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's singing the better version of sorry not sorry. Reply

Thread

Link

creepy demi Reply

Thread

Link