Rick's group has been fighting Negan. Aaron's boyfriend and most of the Kingdom's army (including Shiva the tiger, RIP) were killed.
Father Gabriel is trapped in a trailer with Negan and some of the Saviors after he tried to save the weasel Gregory and Gregory abandoned him.
Morgan is no longer peace-loving and wants to kill the Saviors but Jesus took his place as the new moral center and is being all Sermon on the Mount about it.
Rick and Daryl encountered Martinez (guy from season one who left the group with his family) - he was with the Saviors and tried to capture Rick but Daryl killed him. They found a baby girl named Gracie in one of the Saviors' strongholds after they killed her father; Aaron adopted her.
Rick went all Indiana Jones and jumped from one car to another to kill a Savior and capture a bunch of guns.
We haven't seen the Heapsters yet.
This week is a Negan episode, no Carl or Michonne again ):
the rest of the stuff is very zzzzz
like i know even the earlier eps of TWD had these eps dragging on for ages in one place (the FARM omg) but they had such good climaxes it didn't matter, like at this point they will just do whatever and nothing will surprise me
that spoiler from a few weeks ago is gonna be the last big thing this show does (asside from killing rick or micchone) so i really cbf anymore
i'm so sad about it
who wants that
people like shitty characters all the time so people liking negan isnt as surprising to me as people still liking daryl. he hasn't changed at all in years. he's in most episodes and he doesnt grow or charge or do anything except get to blow shit up for the fan's fantasies. How can you enjoy him being so useless.
and really im just stll pissed that Glenn and Abe were tossed aside because of him. Cudlitz straight up said he knew he was going to die because he didnt get the right-hand man storyline that his comic character did bc of daryl.
watching the punisher makes me kinda miss shane tbh. rip s1&2