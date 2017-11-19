so this is basically the same 4 episodes but recapped through the evil people's eyes??



i think i'm finally done with this show Reply

i haven't watched at all this season and i was like the biggest stan lmao what has happened so far? Reply

It's been a lot better than last season, except that Carl and Michonne were only in the first episode and have disappeared since. But overall, it's a lot better paced and they are doing better at showing multiple/characters storylines in each episode.



Rick's group has been fighting Negan. Aaron's boyfriend and most of the Kingdom's army (including Shiva the tiger, RIP) were killed.



Father Gabriel is trapped in a trailer with Negan and some of the Saviors after he tried to save the weasel Gregory and Gregory abandoned him.



Morgan is no longer peace-loving and wants to kill the Saviors but Jesus took his place as the new moral center and is being all Sermon on the Mount about it.



Rick and Daryl encountered Martinez (guy from season one who left the group with his family) - he was with the Saviors and tried to capture Rick but Daryl killed him. They found a baby girl named Gracie in one of the Saviors' strongholds after they killed her father; Aaron adopted her.



Rick went all Indiana Jones and jumped from one car to another to kill a Savior and capture a bunch of guns.



We haven't seen the Heapsters yet.



This week is a Negan episode, no Carl or Michonne again ): Reply

not surprised about shiva tbh, she was obvs using cgi $$$



the rest of the stuff is very zzzzz



like i know even the earlier eps of TWD had these eps dragging on for ages in one place (the FARM omg) but they had such good climaxes it didn't matter, like at this point they will just do whatever and nothing will surprise me



that spoiler from a few weeks ago is gonna be the last big thing this show does (asside from killing rick or micchone) so i really cbf anymore Reply

sis, it's not even worth watching anymore :(



i'm so sad about it Reply

same here omg I don't even know what's happening and don't care to find out. Reply

I'm probably gonna watch but I'm not excited about it. Sucks because I used to be eager for new episodes. Reply

Guys, would you have streaming links? Reply

here you go bb http://www.streamgaroo.com/television/united-states/amc-live-stream Reply

I read some spoilers and I wish I hadn’t lol cause it sounds dumb AF lol like omg this show is for real a shit show. Like they just need to kill Michonne and ill fully be done with this show. But with that said I’m only looking forward to this ep for the next episode preview when my queen Michonne returns :D Reply

Can you share sis? Reply

I heard that tonight is basically Negan's origin story? Which. Lord. No thanks Reply

ew really?



who wants that Reply

What a waste of an episode :( Reply

Every site I go on, everybody hates Negan and Daryl and wants less of them. Yet I keep hearing how they're the two most popular characters, and they get all the publicity and the big crowds at all the conventions. I don't get it. Reply

It’s a conundrum. Altho people I talk to irl love Daryl, ugh, cause they still see him as the bad boy with a heart of gold or whatever Reply

tumblr



people like shitty characters all the time so people liking negan isnt as surprising to me as people still liking daryl. he hasn't changed at all in years. he's in most episodes and he doesnt grow or charge or do anything except get to blow shit up for the fan's fantasies. How can you enjoy him being so useless.



and really im just stll pissed that Glenn and Abe were tossed aside because of him. Cudlitz straight up said he knew he was going to die because he didnt get the right-hand man storyline that his comic character did bc of daryl. Reply

OP remains dedicated and flawless. I can only read this post. The show gives me crabs now. Reply

lol a fucking negan episode? keep it



watching the punisher makes me kinda miss shane tbh. rip s1&2 Reply

Looks like this episode runs 13 minutes over Reply

god whyyyyyy Reply

Why isn't Gregory dead yet? Reply

the zoom ins this season are fucking horrendous like wtf is wrong with the directors/tptb??? Reply

why does the show think we need to jump back in time every episode. JUST TELL A LINEAR STORY Reply

ikr its annoying AF to do it EVERY episode MULTIPLE times Reply

i wish simon was negan cause i like him way better as a villian Reply

Thread

Link

me too Reply

He's got menacing and annoying enough. Reply

