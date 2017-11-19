Noah Baumbach recruits Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern for his next film

Happy Birthday to Adam!



Really excited for all his upcoming projects. I checked imdb and he has so many movies in the works. Reply

Thread

Link

Why doesn't anyone ever call him out for the lack of diversity in his films? Reply

Thread

Link

same reason no one calls wes anderson out - they make ~artsy colorful films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I def wouldn't call his films "colorful". I think it's because they're men.



Edited at 2017-11-20 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people call wes out all the time sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my god he's fug. Reply

Thread

Link

Noah and Adam must really like working together



Between Wes Anderson and now Noah Baumbach, looks like Scarlett's really trying to get her indie cred back after her recent flops Reply

Thread

Link

leave it to dern to make me watch a scarjo and adam driver movie. Reply

Thread

Link

that;s an unfortunate picture of scarjo Reply

Thread

Link

i thought someone photoshopped the first pic of adam driver to be a dick but no, he really looks like that Reply

Thread

Link

And yet I am thoroughly convinced desperate people masturbate to him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol people are sad, they've masturbated to worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol another white as hell baumbach film Reply

Thread

Link

So Kyle Ron, a proud Asian woman, and a space admiral?



So very beige Reply

Thread

Link

Is the meyerwitz wtvr good? I've only heard nerd dudes on podcasts rec it and that's not enough. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I really liked it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So its a no then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My father liked it, so I wouldn't bother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now one of the first things i check in the casting of a film is the race, if all major characters are white then my interest in that film is dead, i really don't care if it was needed for the setting/story, good for them just no longer interested in the film. And if i have a little bit of interest left, it mean i won't be giving it my money and just download fro free. Reply

Thread

Link

The ugliness of Adam is rubbing into Scarlett's picture, she looks so weird. Reply

Thread

Link

lol ugliness is contagious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly....if you are a person of color and you look like Adam Driver, you don't get anywhere in Hollywood and its sickening. He's so damn lucky his career is where it is at, because otherwise....yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

Boyega’s doing pretty well for himself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





gtfo



You did NOT just compare John to Adam Driver. You have got to be fucking trolling. Also this implies you see John as not really attractive.gtfo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol stfu, boyega isn't super hot or anything but isn't ugly like driver, bennanal cuminmyditch, eddie fishface,etc and yet these repulsive creatures are made into leading men material. The whiteness of it all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So i watch Racist in a shell, and it could have been good if the two main characters weren't white! Like sure the movie shouldn't have been 100% japanese cast cuz it's in a more heterogenous future but some how the future is hella white and they didn't have the decency to give her a new and japanese shell when the scarlet shell was destoryed. In the anime she got a new shell at the end, it would have redeemed the racist fuckery but it would have been something ugh the utter lack of fucks white movie makers give! Reply

Thread

Link

No it still would have been shit. It had no plot. The writing was terrible. The characters were introduced poorly. There was no introduction to the world they lived in. The ending was stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what you talking about?1 It had a plot thought?! The director is still and could have made it less mucky and a better script with better dialogue was definitely needed. There was no introduction to character and to the world in the original anime as well, you just pick the pieces yourself along the way. Anyways maybe i shouldn't have used "good" but it would have been watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoa, what happened to ScarJo? Poor girl looks exhausted Reply

Thread

Link