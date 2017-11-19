Noah Baumbach recruits Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern for his next film
Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern are set to star in Noah Baumbach’s next film. Plot details are under wraps.
In related news, today is Adam Driver’s birthday.
Really excited for all his upcoming projects. I checked imdb and he has so many movies in the works.
Between Wes Anderson and now Noah Baumbach, looks like Scarlett's really trying to get her indie cred back after her recent flops
