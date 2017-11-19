Jake Shears opens up about dating an older man

I recently started dating a guy about 5 years older than me, which I didn't think would be a big deal but it's starting to dawn on me that he is a Real Adult and I am 26 with 6 roommates. Reply

eh tbh mid 20s with roommates is a stark truth to what being an adult is these days, especially if you live in a city

Hell in California I would bring that up to early 30s

mte

for real

YUP, that reality check alway seems to come. I feel like you shouldn't be able to date older unless you have your own house haha

LOL this PHD student I threw myself at ages ago was 5 years older than me. I'm happy it didn't work out tbh. He's moved across the country and is starting to resemble my dad. And he's got a gf more than 10 years younger than him. Oop @ me for thinking he didn't want me because of the age difference.

Same, I'm 27 and he's 34 and it feels like a wooorld of a difference

That's a hard pill to swallow. One of my exes was 4 years older and the differences became more clear as our relationship went on.

I dated a 30 year old at 22 and it was weird af. He lived in a totally different world.

i live with my parents but feel like i can't even date since i live with them, lol. but it's a lot cheaper than having roommate

i'm 26 and 5 years isn't that big of a deal to me, unless they have baggage like small children and divorce.

unless he owns his own home, hes not a real adult~ tbh. he's just making it like the rest of us screwed millenials.

bb if you take care of yourself and pay your bills, you're a Real Ass Adult. don't let anyone else's life invalidate yours.

How about we stop using May-December romance for "relationships" where one of the parties is an underage kid?

Yeah, he wasn't dating, he was being abused. Even if he doesn't realise it.

I suppose the specific characterization is up to him, but certainly the thirty-something year old who pursued and "dated" him took advantage of a kid and was disgusting.



Edited at 2017-11-20 12:38 am (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think it can be very difficult to..come to terms with that. I've been in a similar situation, where I was underage and...dating a grown man and I still have mixed feelings about it, despite the fact that, when I turned the age he was, and I looked back and looked at guys the age I was, it didn't really seem normal to be sexually attracted to them. It's strange because I don't feel like I've been raped but there were definitely situations where I've felt disadvantaged and insecure and pressured into doing things I don't know that I would have done otherwise.



This actually sums up my feelings rather well lol: "But still, there was a lot of confusing, hurt feelings that surrounded the scenario that I could have done without.""



Edited at 2017-11-20 12:49 am (UTC) LJ cut bc I jsut feel more comfortable that way

B-B-BBB-BUT CMBYN IS BEAUTIFUL AND ROMANTIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!

Was he underage? I didn't see that in the text unless I'm misreading.

Yeah at first I skimmed the post and missed part of his age, bloop at me



May December isn’t the same thing when one is 16 yrs old and still in high school. Idk if the older guy has a tendency for young teenagers or if he was a fluke thing, but still. Reply

seriously. once somebody's lived on their own for a while, taken care of their own shit, if they want to date older whatever. you're both adults by then. when one of the two hasn't learned to have any autonomy, the whole thing is just plain gross.

Is there a different The Reader? Or is the one where the boy has a screwed up relationship with a Nazi? Because were the movie and the book both not very clear that it wasn't actually romantic but toxic and led to the boy having issues related to it?

They like to avoid the term all-together and call it "Coming of age"....



We had to read the book in class and I was extremely uncomfortable with it. Reply

That book is disturbing, but also so fucking scandalous / good

We read it in one of my uni classes as well. I remember we spent some time discussing how the novel seemed purposely uncomfortable and how the relationship had a detrimental effect on the boy. That's why I'm confused about it being put in with stories that romanticize the age gap.

lmao no, I think you are right... that stops being a romance after like 30 minutes



side note: one inside joke that I had with my friend was "pretending to sign out a library book like Hanna Schmitz from the Reader" aka she couldn't write so she just scribbled. I remember we were doing a first aid course together and I kept making eye contact and furiously scribbling on my paper and cracking her up. Reply

dating someone younger (underage especially) is usually always wrong, some people are just lucky and don't end up being fucked up by it...



I've boned up to like 45, but was in my mid-20s....



I am 25 now and think that I would date up to like 35 maybe a little older, depending on how secure I was feeling at the moment. I feel like age stops mattering once everyone gets their careers and lives in place, but the fuck if I'm dating someone who has their shit together while I'm still figuring things out; no matter how much love, I just don't think it can work when someone has the upper hand in life... Reply

#noregrets Girl, I got down with older men when I was really young and I was the aggressor. #noshame

lol the hashtags. aggressor like top?

Closest I had was dating a 21yr old when I was 17. He drunkenly called me at midnight and when I kept clearing his calls he kept calling like every minute. Finally I answered and he was drunk emotional and I was like, "Dude, I have a final in the morning. STOP." Turned my phone off, realized how crazy the age difference was and dumped him the next day. Looking back later in life I totally realized why he couldn't get a irl his age haha.

21 and 17 reminds me of Chris Pratt and Emily Van Camp except he was 23 and she was 17

I'm sure she was the more mature one like I was too haha. I mean 4 years is no big deal now, but at that age point yeah, not good

I've dated all ages of me- the worst, i find, are those that are my exact age lol its weird.

I dated this guy all last year who was 19 and im 26, im also actively talking/dating~~ this guy who just turned 50.

Do whatever you want! (as long as youre of age tho tbh) Reply

OMG tell me about your 19/26 dynamic bc I may or may not find myself in a similar boat someday. Except he's 22. Reply

It was really fun introducing him to a lot of new things, like in life not just sexually and stuff lol. It got tiring though because he was like a sophomore in college and I had literally graduated 3 years ago and I didnt really like the places he would want to invite me to. It was fun until I started like viewing him as a little brother, then it got weird lol.



But I mean- when I was 18 I met my first boyfriend and he was 24, so I didnt seem to abnormal to want to try it idk lol Reply

My first relationship was 19/26. I didn't know any better and thought the world of him. It was nice the first 2 months but after that, it was a year-long emotional rollercoaster. I was naive and didn't know how to bring issues up or call out his bullshit. I just sat there and hoped that one day he'd change and fall in love with me.



In a way, I'm glad that I got to experience all that. I'm now 28, happily in a 2+ year relationship with an amazing boyfriend.





Reply

the largest age gap ive had was 10 years and he was a fucking lewwwserrr Reply

Same mine was suuuuch a mother fucking loser that I just judge all older ppl who are w someone much younger now Reply

r u me? i remember posting about it on ONTD whenever i had a date with him and everyone seemed so into it fsr? he lost his house so it was still half remodeled (I don't fault him tbh), recently had a divorce, etc. i was like ok w/e, he eats the skittles i don't like, knows how to cook and we watch HP and smoke... then he made a domestic abuse joke and im like lmao bye loser. Reply

Anyway I told him I felt sick and I need to go home, but I'll call him and we'll do out on another date sometime next week. Then I've deleted my profile on whatever online site and never answered his calls again.

When I was about 19-20 I went on a date with a guy who claimed to be something in his 40's (Naive me, internet was still something new, and he only send me 1 pic) so when we actually met, he pretty much looked like a bloated frog, very overweight and I think he was like in his 60. I remember he told me "You're so small, can't wait you to fuck me and feel you on top of me", my reaction was likeAnyway I told him I felt sick and I need to go home, but I'll call him and we'll do out on another date sometime next week. Then I've deleted my profile on whatever online site and never answered his calls again. Reply

Lmaooo Reply

lmfaooo aw poor you Reply

Oh my word... Reply

woooow Reply

Lmao damn sis LOL Reply

lol wow. glad u got swiftly out of that situation tbh. Reply

Omg fucking goodness lmaooo

Brit's hair looks good here Reply

woah Reply

I dont think i could ever date an older guy, and honest question, do yall think having a thing for older guys has something to do with having "daddy issues"? from my experience my friends that still have their parents together don't seem to be attracted to older men.

but i have a few other friends that their parents are divorced who always and i mean ALWAYS are looking for a "daddy". Reply

my parents are together and my relationship with my dad is awesome, and I am attracted to older guys, but only the hot ones.... Although I refuse to bone anyone older than my dad, so maybe when people don't have that relationship to compare it to they have no limits Reply

I wouldnt mind sleeping with a hot older man (and by older i mean 40s max), but idk about dating... Reply

My friend lost her dad when she was like 6 and for the 16 years we've been friends, she's always had a thing for 40+ year olds. now she's dating a guy that is 16 years older than her and is been her longest relationship and while im happy shes found someone, he grosses me out so bad Reply

The people I know who straight up make a point of going for older guys have daddy issues. They don't admit it, but most of them haven't had a father figure in their life for some time, whether their father died when they were younger, abandoned their mom, etc. Reply

Sometimes it can turn out that way if the person in question has never had a father figure in their life. Sylvia Plath, for example, lost her dad at a very young age and she never really was able to cope with it, which is what partially led to her mental health issues later on. Reply

my father was old enough to be my grandpa and i've never once felt attracted to older guys. granted he and my mom had a happy marriage and he was a great dead lol the older i've ever went was 6 years older than me when i was 28. Reply

Also, then again i think about myself in a few years.

I like to date people younger than me (definitely not underage) but when im like 50 and i wanna date someone younger than me, im prob gonna be tagged as a dirty old man too



D; Reply

My friends who've dated older (or dated total losers) didn't have a strong sense of family growing up. Like their dad was present but both parents had dropped the ball and it made them seek an "out" faster which usually comes in the form of someone older and established Reply

Well first of all I think the term daddy issues is gross because it yet again puts shame on women just because the male figure in their life was worth less than shit. Reply

Here my anecdotal input.



Grew up super close with my dad/parents stayed married (though not happily)—I’ve never been into older guys. I exclusively dated guys within a year of my age, and my husband is literally 6 weeks older than me. Reply

yeah kinda tbh. or just a manifestation of mental/emotional issues in general. Reply

idk about that. I barely knew father and I have absolutely no desire to date older men lol



I never felt like I lost out on much by not having a father figure tbh Reply

lmao get the fuck out of here with comparing CMBYN to The Reader and Magic in the Moonlight, good god Lemon Reply

lmao as soon as i saw this post i knew who the OP was. so transparent Reply

I love you! Are you going to educate me on the age of consent in Italy? I love you! Are you going to educate me on the age of consent in Italy? Reply

I mean....its def downplayed to an extent, but in a sense its still a May-December romance casting wise. Reply

mte, fucking hell Reply

I'll be 25 next year, and I never had interest in men younger than me, even by a year younger than me. Based on personal experiences, they have been immature. However, I am aware that age doesn't define maturity. I recently experienced it earlier this with someone who was 32. I think culturally and personally, I grew up too quickly, so I always hung out with older people than me, but it wasn't concerning. I have friends in their late 20s or early 30s, and it doesn't bug me. I have matched with people 5-6 years older than me (my personal limit on age gap) on Tinder, but they're all...for a lack of a better word...fuckboys. That's why I stopped using dating apps. I sometimes can't see myself going out with older men because I still commute and live at home, but that was a decision I made, since I'm in grad school (will be in 250k in debt), but my family is incredibly supportive. Honestly, it's a blessing, but it's my collectivistic upbringing, so I can only imagine or perceive judgment from more individualistic, eurocentric people/cultures. Reply

I keep thinking about my coworker who's 6 years younger than me, so I'm just gonna settle into this post. Reply

The first dude i had sex with was about 20 years older. I was about 25 and he was 44. He was really cool tho and nice. And sweet. He was really hot and really honest. He was also in an on and off relationship with his baby mother. His son was about 23 and also really hot. His on and off relationship worked bc it made him never jealous about my own side relationships. He just always wanted me to be honest to which i was. It was actually one of the healthiest relationships ive had. It only ended bc i went into a serious relationship. Great experience Reply

Forgive me but....he was 23 and you were 25?!........



It...reminds me of Aaron Taylor Johnson being a stepdad to his predator wife's kids who are around the same age as himself... Forgive me but....he was 23 and you were 25?!........It...reminds me of Aaron Taylor Johnson being a stepdad to his predator wife's kids who are around the same age as himself... Reply

One of my friends, her stepson is a few years older than her. His father was a bit threatened by the possibility she would be into the son more than him once they were introduced. Reply

Eeeekk Reply

LMFAO Reply

This post is too real for me. Let me see myself out... Reply

i don't necessarily think every person who dates younger is a creep but it's an instant boner killer to me. i had this crush on a girl from my sister's theater group for months now and recently she started dating a 17 year-old (she's 32) and i can't help but think she's quite pathetic for it so yeah, crush ended. Reply

Adults and teenagers is just downright predatory. Reply

the chick has this whole ~mature hipster persona, always quoting feminist icons and refusing to discuss stupid stuff. she loves posting half naked artsy pictures too and it just reeks of desperation to be taken 'seriously' and be seen as an adult, which just highlights she's a fucking teenager. thank god most people in the group are side eyeing the fuck out of that relationship.



Edited at 2017-11-20 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

yeah that's gross. 30 somethings have no business messing with teenagers. Reply

Um that's digusting Reply

That's so wrong ppl r gross Reply

Parent

