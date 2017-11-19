Jake Shears opens up about dating an older man
- In an age where many May-December influenced romance films are popping up more and more (Call Me By Your Name, Magic In The Moonlight, The Reader, etc) Jake Shears reveals he dated an older man nearly 20 years his senior when he was young.
- “It wasn’t the best or entirely appropriate. I was lucky in the fact that I didn’t feel taken advantage of. If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram, check yourself, f*ck off. He taught me how to play the guitar and introduced me to a lot of great music. But still, there was a lot of confusing, hurt feelings that surrounded the scenario that I could have done without.”
- Shears recently landed in hot water with some special snowflakes when he stated in a magazine article that gay men should give more than their bodies on their Instagrams.
Have you ever been in a May-December romance, ONTD?
[Spoiler (click to open)]I think it can be very difficult to..come to terms with that. I've been in a similar situation, where I was underage and...dating a grown man and I still have mixed feelings about it, despite the fact that, when I turned the age he was, and I looked back and looked at guys the age I was, it didn't really seem normal to be sexually attracted to them. It's strange because I don't feel like I've been raped but there were definitely situations where I've felt disadvantaged and insecure and pressured into doing things I don't know that I would have done otherwise.
This actually sums up my feelings rather well lol: "But still, there was a lot of confusing, hurt feelings that surrounded the scenario that I could have done without.”"
May December isn’t the same thing when one is 16 yrs old and still in high school. Idk if the older guy has a tendency for young teenagers or if he was a fluke thing, but still.
We had to read the book in class and I was extremely uncomfortable with it.
side note: one inside joke that I had with my friend was "pretending to sign out a library book like Hanna Schmitz from the Reader" aka she couldn't write so she just scribbled. I remember we were doing a first aid course together and I kept making eye contact and furiously scribbling on my paper and cracking her up.
I've boned up to like 45, but was in my mid-20s....
I am 25 now and think that I would date up to like 35 maybe a little older, depending on how secure I was feeling at the moment. I feel like age stops mattering once everyone gets their careers and lives in place, but the fuck if I'm dating someone who has their shit together while I'm still figuring things out; no matter how much love, I just don't think it can work when someone has the upper hand in life...
I dated this guy all last year who was 19 and im 26, im also actively talking/dating~~ this guy who just turned 50.
Do whatever you want! (as long as youre of age tho tbh)
But I mean- when I was 18 I met my first boyfriend and he was 24, so I didnt seem to abnormal to want to try it idk lol
In a way, I'm glad that I got to experience all that. I'm now 28, happily in a 2+ year relationship with an amazing boyfriend.
Anyway I told him I felt sick and I need to go home, but I'll call him and we'll do out on another date sometime next week. Then I've deleted my profile on whatever online site and never answered his calls again.
but i have a few other friends that their parents are divorced who always and i mean ALWAYS are looking for a "daddy".
I like to date people younger than me (definitely not underage) but when im like 50 and i wanna date someone younger than me, im prob gonna be tagged as a dirty old man too
Grew up super close with my dad/parents stayed married (though not happily)—I’ve never been into older guys. I exclusively dated guys within a year of my age, and my husband is literally 6 weeks older than me.
I never felt like I lost out on much by not having a father figure tbh
It...reminds me of Aaron Taylor Johnson being a stepdad to his predator wife's kids who are around the same age as himself...
