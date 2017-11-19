Kaorinite tram car

Jake Shears opens up about dating an older man


  • In an age where many May-December influenced romance films are popping up more and more (Call Me By Your Name, Magic In The Moonlight, The Reader, etc) Jake Shears reveals he dated an older man nearly 20 years his senior when he was young.

  • “It wasn’t the best or entirely appropriate. I was lucky in the fact that I didn’t feel taken advantage of. If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram, check yourself, f*ck off. He taught me how to play the guitar and introduced me to a lot of great music. But still, there was a lot of confusing, hurt feelings that surrounded the scenario that I could have done without.”

  • Shears recently landed in hot water with some special snowflakes when he stated in a magazine article that gay men should give more than their bodies on their Instagrams.


