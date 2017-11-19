2017 American Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

ive had a month to mentally prepare myself but seeing bts arrive on the red carpet on E! was surreal and im getting emotional lmao Reply

Edited at 2017-11-19 11:31 pm (UTC)

Oh lord Reply

Man the disrespect. They think they're being cute, too. BTS showed up looking like snacks and then they have to see this?? Reply

Slay queens! Tay would have them under the jail tho lbr. Reply

she better, tbh, unwarranted s l a n d e r Reply

Omg wtf?



Anyone getting a racist tone to this? Reply

I hope Gaga announces a new song like how she did with The Cure at Coachella



I kinda just wanna see what Legend X will look like cause I know her live performances have not been stellar Reply

what time do the awards start? 8? Reply

8 eastern / 7 central Reply

Image linking/embeds from lots of sites don’t work on ONTD anymore :\ Reply

i didn't even realize because it worked in preview. i switched to getty's legacy code and it's still not working :( Reply

http://imageupload.co.uk



LJ is trying to kill ONTD off I guess you have to either find a source where you can download the pics and upload them to LJ or via this siteLJ is trying to kill ONTD off Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108527956.html?thread=18611810900#t18611810900 Or this person found a source that’s tweeting pics so you could just embed those tweets Reply

Not sure if this trick I use works but take out (or put a s - tbh Idr which one it is) in https while you link the pictures. I think it doesn’t work with Getty images but it should work with other urls.



I’m going to test it out. I usually do that when I upload my icons from giphy. Reply

Niall looks less terrible without the bleached frosted tips Reply

I'm going to have sit through this shit for Xtina. Ugh Reply

it looks like the wind is blowing on her and her alone, haha

The Beyonce Effect (trademark) Reply

The Wind is discerning. Reply

Is that Ashlee Simpson on the left? Reply

Tracee's all "mom's at it again!" Reply

I'll hang out here until the Eagles game. the wait is brutal! Reply

aw, he doesn't look bad here. i think he'd look better without the stubble, tho Reply

ik it's not his fault but I hate this dumb face that men pull in pictures all the damn time. I hate it with a passion. And I'm eternally pressed that people still make fun of duckface but no one mocks the confused-face-and-point. Reply

Its the "whaaat, i'm here now? waaaat is happening?"



It's

#hashtag prefer this to duckface, yes.Its the "whaaat, i'm here now? waaaat is happening?"It's #humble tho Reply

i agree, making fun of kissy face or sticking tongue out of mouth seems strangely sexist lol



sorry didn't realize we're supposed to take pics expressionless???? Reply

its better than "the sun is in my eyes" smolder Reply

He looks a lot older than I remember? Reply

Omg wait this looks just like that photo of Joey from Friends watching himself on tv pic.twitter.com/exiGK8TJis — kim 🥀 (@redvelvetross_) August 29, 2017 Reply

this flop. performing Slow Hands over On the Loose tonight. i can't.



i have decided to unstan. Reply

unfffff Reply

amazing suit Reply

the blonde washes selena out



but i like the leather jacket dress haha Reply

Not feeling Selena as a blonde but I like her jacket dress Reply

bebe's dress looks like it came from deb lmao



and that blonde doesn't work on selena imo but I like the dress Reply

Parent

Selena's gonna give another annoying ass speech this yr isn't she Reply

yiiikes, the blonde is not a good look Reply

i like her blonde wow. her face looks more interesting and less creepy baby. but i bet it's just a wig for tonight Reply

No at that blonde hair. Reply

I quite like Selena's dress



you can't sit in that though, can you? Reply

did selener get lip fillers? Reply

I like the blonde on Selena. It changes her face/look completely. Reply

I'm digging this jacket dress. Reply

i c u w that breakup hair selener Reply

When I thought that she couldn't be more basic,,, Reply

every pic is "this can't be show by https", that true for anyone else? Reply

