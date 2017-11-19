November 19th, 2017, 06:24 pm beaarthursdrug Top 10 (4) Celebrities that were drunk on-air #10. Anna Nicole Smith#7. Courtney Love#2. James Brown#1. Steve-OSourceApologies for that horrible video still Tagged: american idol (fox), anna nicole smith, ben affleck, courtney love, interview, john stamos, list, madonna, mark wahlberg, music / musician, reality show, the view (abc), whitney houston Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
I was rewatching the ending of Empire of the sun last night. ;___________________;
Like a battle-scarred general reporting from the front, "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno says the live show he did from Boston's Bull and Finch pub the night "Cheers" went off the air was ruined by drunken "Cheers" cast members.
Leno called the Boston Herald after a blistering review in that newspaper of last week's program, a ratings bonanza that featured nearly the entire cast of "Cheers."
Acknowledging that the remote, live show he had pitched to NBC was a "mistake," Leno said he tried to hold things together in the face of uncooperative guests. For one thing, planned sketches with each cast member were scratched, he said.
"Those people were so drunk I don't know what else we could have done in a live situation," Leno told Herald TV columnist Monica Collins, one of a small handful of reporters inside the Bull and Finch that night.
But I do think, especially when it comes to Madonna, people just love pitting women against each other. Against Gaga, against Cher, against Cyndi Lauper...Cyndi even mentioned in her book how irritating it is that people keep saying to her "Oh would Madonna do that?"
Like let them both live lol.
