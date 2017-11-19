chris o'dowd on this episode of graham norton. there are so many good ones from graham norton tbh





I'm dying at Chris barely being able to string two words together. LOL

i can't believe renner isn't drunk i feel like he's always a hot mess lmao

i know it's weird. remember when he crashed that wedding?

he didn't understand a word anyone was saying on that couch lbr

Right I'm always surprised when I find out he's the sober one lol

Lmao why does no one mention how much hes slurring

Matt Damon, Bill Murray and Hugh Bonneville on Graham Norton will always be my fave even though Matt and Bill ain't shit. It still makes me laugh every time I watch it.

same. I always die when hugh just leaves to go to the toilet

that podcast w/ anna farris wasted is so cringey i can't listen to it

Senor at the Golden Globes, always and forever amen

Edited at 2017-11-19 11:55 pm (UTC) lmao yasss. drunk!bale is iconic:

roxi9 omg this makes me think of

because of drunk Christian Bale lmao



Honestly this was such a NIGHTof drunk Christian Bale lmao

yessss

lol hes such a fucking crack up.



I was rewatching the ending of Empire of the sun last night. ;___________________;

Was Mariah Carey drunk when she appear in trl or whatever that show was??

No, she was in the middle of a nervous breakdown

Oh damn. My bad.

You might be thinking of the time she accepted an award for her role in Precious where she was hammered?

Like a battle-scarred general reporting from the front, "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno says the live show he did from Boston's Bull and Finch pub the night "Cheers" went off the air was ruined by drunken "Cheers" cast members.



Leno called the Boston Herald after a blistering review in that newspaper of last week's program, a ratings bonanza that featured nearly the entire cast of "Cheers."



Acknowledging that the remote, live show he had pitched to NBC was a "mistake," Leno said he tried to hold things together in the face of uncooperative guests. For one thing, planned sketches with each cast member were scratched, he said.



"Those people were so drunk I don't know what else we could have done in a live situation," Leno told Herald TV columnist Monica Collins, one of a small handful of reporters inside the Bull and Finch that night.

Post is irrelevant without these two

Omg that was amazing, I'd love to be drunk with them 😂😂

epic

i remember thinking anna's appearance was hilarious but today it's just incredibly sad given how things ended for her.

same ugh

I often wonder with cases like hers like...could she have been saved or would she have died regardless? And if she were still alive what she'd be up to today.

not as long as howard was around

I love that Graham Norton gives his guests drinks to bring out the cray in them. It's so entertaining.

lmfao right and he's such an amazing host that he knows exactly where to go lmaoooo

He just gives them booze and gently directs them to the rabbit hole and it's beautiful.

where is Mariah on this list?

That was not drunkenness that was part of her mental breakdown

im talking more about something like this



Did we ever find out if Winona was drunk during this? Or what was up w/ her?

Sis is drunk af and doesn't care lol

HAhahaha I love how terrified Madonna is of Courtney.

I really wish Madonna or Courtney would reference this iconic moment in one of their videos. I wonder if they ever became friends? Look how long it took for Cher and Madonna to get along, after Cher had badmouthed her in the early 1990's.



But I do think, especially when it comes to Madonna, people just love pitting women against each other. Against Gaga, against Cher, against Cyndi Lauper...Cyndi even mentioned in her book how irritating it is that people keep saying to her "Oh would Madonna do that?"

Like let them both live lol.

I'm surprised they put the Courtney/Madonna one instead of Courtney at the Pam Anderson roast. That was way worse.

omg that was a riot, and Bea Arthur was there too



edit: THEY TOOK DOWN THE VIDEO OF HER READING FROM PAM'S BOOK GODDAMNIT



Edited at 2017-11-20 12:50 am (UTC)

Omg I must know what was said.

Karl Stefanovic

