"Baduizm" Turns 20!
The supremely messy queen regnant of the dirty backpack clique Erykah Badu's (born name: Erica Wright) "Baduizm: Live" album turned 20 this year!
Today is the 20th anniversary of #ErykahBadu's ( @fatbellybella ) iconic "Live" album that spurred the classic, "Tyrone." What's your favorite cut from this record? #Baduizm pic.twitter.com/z1NNTymAF7— BET (@BET) November 18, 2017
My personal favorite:
Erykah Badu, always with words of wisdom pic.twitter.com/Ekxax1Et0e— Zolee (@Zoleeofficial) November 10, 2017
haven't listened to her music in a minute, let me rectify this
let me play ha again
but really the whole fucking album. had yeyo on repeat the 3 days i was in the hospital after i had my son <3