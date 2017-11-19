"Baduizm" Turns 20!

The supremely messy queen regnant of the dirty backpack clique Erykah Badu's (born name: Erica Wright) "Baduizm: Live" album turned 20 this year!

  • She was part of a group of talented musicians who made up the first wave of neo soul and helped popularize the genre in the late 90s-mid 00s (Kedar Massenburg is the godfather of this movement)

  • Badu decided to release a live version of her critically acclaimed 1997 debut album "Baduizm" a few months later on November 18th. The world was gifted with the classic live version of her seminal hit "Tyrone", which is still being sloppily performed by tipsy people at karaoke bars to this day.

  • The album, like her debut, was a critical, commercial and chart smash hit. She recorded it while pregnant with son Seven (Father: Andre 3000) and released the album after she gave birth.

  • Her vocals on it garnered comparisons to the transcendent Billie Holiday and was certified 3x platinum.



    • My personal favorite:





