"Baduizm" Turns 20!

This album is amazing but I love Mama's Gun even more! Reply

Thread

Link

i remember when she first came out with the "On & On" video, i thought she was basically the coolest and most stylish person i'd ever seen

haven't listened to her music in a minute, let me rectify this Reply

Thread

Link

Right?? On and On was just so cool and her own thing, that i didnt even think she was new. I just thought i haven't heard of her before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I remember talking about the music video with my bff the next day and just gushing over the song. Later on we fancast her as Storm because we were massive x-men nerds too. Those were the days~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I try to listen to this album at least once a month. It's really aged well! I like On & On and, of course, Tyrone. I like her other jams, like Honey and Bag Lady. Her voice is just sooo soothing. Reply

Thread

Link

I always think of Funky Dineva talking about reality stars in recaps, singing "Work ain't honest but it pays the bills' from Otherside of the game. Reply

Thread

Link

her recent press tour has been great. her waiting an hour, with set-up, just to roast akademics was hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

her performance of "on & on" on all left an impression on my little self Reply

Thread

Link

i love appletree and 4 leaf clover. this was one of the first albums (along with the live one) i bought and i wore it out. Reply

Thread

Link

all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember my mother going so hard for this album when i was younger. No lie, the last song i was just listening to was Tyrone live. I also love next lifetime, other side of the Game, Apple tree. I really loved early Erykah Reply

Thread

Link

This album is amazing! Reply

Thread

Link

she's trash now but this album is everything. lol at the karaoke line because that's so accurate. Reply

Thread

Link

lol right its one of my go to songs, oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this album is godly



let me play ha again Reply

Thread

Link

love love love love love Reply

Thread

Link

my favorites prolly next lifetime, especially nndambe's (sp?) part



but really the whole fucking album. had yeyo on repeat the 3 days i was in the hospital after i had my son <3 Reply

Thread

Link

great album Reply

Thread

Link

whenever i think of this album i think of my friends white corporate barbie mom cruising us around the city top down jamming out to this, blonde hair blowing in the wind Reply

Thread

Link

Definitely remembered this. She was so iconic back then. I loooooooved her. Esp her movie I felt was influential to me as a kid too tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the ONLY live album in my collection, the only one I've ever really connected with, and I'm really not mad about it. It's regularly revisited, most recently a few weeks ago and my mind was definitely blown that it had been 20 years. It reminds me of driving around in my sister's Dodge caravan right around the time my nephew was born. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. I was talking to my ex-landlady's granddaughter who was 14 about music and she was telling me about how she borrowed her dad's iPod and it had all this really, really old school music on it like Erykah Badu and like D'Angelo or something instead of Trey Songz and for a minute I thought I flew into the Twilight Zone but y'all making me realize this masterpiece came out two decades ago and now I get it. Reply

Thread

Link

Problematic fave. Reply

Thread

Link