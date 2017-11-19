ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Fashion Icons Twiggy and Bettie Page
One was mainstream popular, the other was underground infamous. Twiggy and Bettie's iconic looks were created mostly by themselves and inspired millions around the world.
Twiggy
“Back in the '60s, there was a car sticker that read, 'Forget Oxfam, Feed Twiggy,' but I ate like a horse.”
Twiggy learned to sew her own clothes at a young age. With her stylish know-how she was discovered and propelled into fame. Twiggy's sweeping popularity was initially criticized heavily by those who felt she was too thin with a "boyish figure". That didn't slow her career as she became the face of London's Carnaby Street mod scene. Twiggy remains a fashion icon of the world despite what critics today may think.
1) Nickname in school was "sticks"
2) One of the first models to use her success towards business ventures
3) Had a Barbie® doll made in her likeness
4) In 1983, Twiggy debuted on Broadway in "My One and Only"
5) Briefly a co-presenter on ITV's "This Morning"
6) Was married to actor Michael Witney
7) An activist for animal welfare and breast cancer research
8) Her signature "Twiggy eyes" took her an 1 hour to put on when she was young
9) Prefers her hair long, as her shorter her was harder to maintain
10) She won 2 Golden Globe awards and was nominated for a Tony award
Bettie Page
“(B)ut now most of the money I’ve got is because I posed in the nude,” she told Playboy last year. “So I‘m not ashamed of it now, but I still don’t understand it.”
Bettie got her start as an underground model for a "camera club", a group of pornographers. These "clubs" were created under the guise of "artistic work" to keep the censors at bay. Loved by men and women, she was one of the images of sexual freedom. Her notable look produced many imitators and thrust her to stardom as a pin-up.
1) Graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee
2) Bunny Yeager photographed one of her most famous photos that ended up in Playboy but never compensated her
3) Said she was molested by her father at age 13
4) As a teen, she learned to sew clothes and used that skill to make her costumes for her photos
5) Was self-conscious about her looks and used a lot of make up to cover her large pores
6) She was homecoming queen and an ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) mascot
7) Failed a screen test because she refused to "entertain" producers afterwards
8) She was consistently described as hard-working, not promiscuous, plainly dressed, and didn't drink/smoke in her private life by her male peers.
9) Suffered from severe mental health issues that left her hospitalized for a long period
10) She was served with a subpoena by the U.S. Senate about her bondage photos and said at the hearing, “Why, Senator honey, I think they’re cute.”
Twiggy and Bettie's styles are ingrained into modern fashion trends and still replicated exactly by fans today.
Other Random Info
And Xena's "look" of of long, dark hair with bangs was inspired by Betty Page.
Re: Other Random Info
If you have the time, give it a go! Its fun and a really easy look to wear once its all on your face lol
I so rarely hear her talked about outside of George Harrison/ Eric Clapton.
Her hair is my inspiration.
about english models, i think jane birkin and jean shrimpton were absolutely stunning
“Why, Senator honey, I think they’re cute.”
lmao queen
How old is this?? She died in 2008 O_O
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-page/1950s-pin-up-queen-bettie-page-dies-idUSTRE4BB0XP20081212
who'd think decades later that would become the #1 look on runways and editorials