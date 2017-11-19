ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Fashion Icons Twiggy and Bettie Page

One was mainstream popular, the other was underground infamous. Twiggy and Bettie's iconic looks were createdby themselves and inspired millions around the world.Twiggy learned to sew her own clothes at a young age. With her stylish know-how she was discovered and propelled into fame. Twiggy's sweeping popularity was initially criticized heavily by those who felt she was too thin with a "boyish figure". That didn't slow her career as she became the face of London's Carnaby Street mod scene. Twiggy remains a fashion icon of the world despite what critics today may think.1) Nickname in school was "sticks"2) One of the first models to use her success towards business ventures3) Had a Barbie® doll made in her likeness4) In 1983, Twiggy debuted on Broadway in "My One and Only"5) Briefly a co-presenter on ITV's "This Morning"6) Was married to actor Michael Witney7) An activist for animal welfare and breast cancer research8) Her signature "Twiggy eyes" took her an 1 hour to put on when she was young9) Prefers her hair long, as her shorter her was harder to maintain10) She won 2 Golden Globe awards and was nominated for a Tony awardBettie got her start as an underground model for a "camera club", a group of pornographers. These "clubs" were created under the guise of "artistic work" to keep the censors at bay. Loved by men and women, she was one of the images of sexual freedom. Her notable look produced many imitators and thrust her to stardom as a pin-up.1) Graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee2) Bunny Yeager photographed one of her most famous photos that ended up in Playboy but never compensated her3) Said she was molested by her father at age 134) As a teen, she learned to sew clothes and used that skill to make her costumes for her photos5) Was self-conscious about her looks and used a lot of make up to cover her large pores6) She was homecoming queen and an ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) mascot7) Failed a screen test because she refused to "entertain" producers afterwards8) She was consistently described as hard-working, not promiscuous, plainly dressed, and didn't drink/smoke in her private life by her male peers.9) Suffered from severe mental health issues that left her hospitalized for a long period10) She was served with a subpoena by the U.S. Senate about her bondage photos and said at the hearing, “Twiggy and Bettie's styles are ingrained into modern fashion trends and still replicated exactly by fans today.