Harry Styles takes a stroll in Shanghai



Amidst all the rumours surrounding the VS show, Harry was recently photographed in Shanghai. It's been confirmed he's going to perform Only Angel lmao please and there is nothing else confirmed. Harry was photographed earlier today while he was in Shanghai.













Will you watch the VS show this year ONTD ? TF are those glasses omg he looks good
