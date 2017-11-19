Harry Styles takes a stroll in Shanghai
Harry in Shanghai, 19/10. pic.twitter.com/aDKyKdrx0N— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 19, 2017
Amidst all the rumours surrounding the VS show, Harry was recently photographed in Shanghai. It's been confirmed he's going to perform Only Angel
Harry in Shanghai today, 19/11. pic.twitter.com/U7FA88sDxj— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 19, 2017
Harry walking around in Shanghai, 19/11. pic.twitter.com/YsJEizoy4f— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 19, 2017
Harry in Shanghai via 柳永啊溜泳, 19/11. pic.twitter.com/HMIqnvPvqj— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) November 19, 2017
source: 1 2 3 4
Will you watch the VS show this year ONTD ?
I don’t understand, in the year 2017, how people still make comments about celebs spending money on brands especially with accessories lol. It boggles me
#twinsies
I've never watched.
i watched it but it's fucking boring, idk how anyone can watch the full thing, like...okay the women are hot, but i only watch the performances now, i don't find walking around that interesting, it gets tiring after 10 minutes lol
My sweet frogogre prince looks good.
Edited at 2017-11-19 11:05 pm (UTC)