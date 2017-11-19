Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x11 - Uncharted
After making a leap of faith, Claire washes up on an island where survival is her only option. Navigating treacherous waters crippled the Artemis, so Jamie devises a joyful moment for his crew in the midst of setbacks.
Outlander airs on Starz, 8pm Sundays. It is also made available OnDemand at midnight on the day of airing.
I TOTALLY AGREE CLAIRE, it IS insanity that we are STILL ON BOATS. How the fuck are they going to fit a plot into the last 3 episodes? Jamie on the run somehow but they still aren't in Jamaica. This is just getting silly. S3 has become "the season where nothing happens [outside of a Jamie/Claire reunion]"
i should take a peek at what happens in season 4
also what @ ''portuguese ship called bruja''. get your languages straight, people.
I've been rewatching season 1 and feeling nostalgic about how good it used to be. For s3, I liked the ep where they went back to Lallybroch but otherwise it's been meh.
I haven't read the books either, but it makes me sad that they don't seem like they will be going back to Scotland.
So basically this show captured my interest for 3/4 of a season. It's too bad her sweet shawls from season one couldn't have a spin-off show.
But I also can't wait for them to arrive at Jamaica.
[Book SPOILERS]
Goddamn this show.
Edited at 2017-11-20 09:39 am (UTC)