Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x11 - Uncharted

Man this show is getting ridiculous. Why even bother getting them back together if they were gonna be separated? Reply

Thread

Link

mte if they are separated for the remainder of the season i stg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they said they were doing voyager for s3. it wasn't being broken up over 2 seasons. i haven't read the book ...but i'm certain this isn't 3/4 of the way through? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blame the book. If the initial ep title for the next episode is to be believed, they should be back together. But holy shit, they're trying to pack a lot of book into 13 episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its amazing how much I stopped caring once they got reunited. I'm still mid-episode after Claire knocked that guys head in. Reply

Thread

Link

absolutely nothing will happen this season and i'm kind of getting really annoyed about it Reply

Thread

Link

but they've already said they aren't splitting voyager into 2 seasons. so i keep wondering how they're going to fit it all in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess i was just expecting more plot this season



i should take a peek at what happens in season 4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMS EXTERNALLY i need more nudity okay Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! Fuck all this action shit and vomiting on the boat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should have taken all the important parts from this episode which was really only two main points condenscened them into the first twenty minutes and had them on the island. It's ridiculous how slow these episodes are going. Reply

Thread

Link

boring, the lot of them.



also what @ ''portuguese ship called bruja''. get your languages straight, people. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at least Jamie pronounced it correctly. The subtitles are trash tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooohh i didn't think of that! it makes sense that they'd mess up the subtitles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what do you mean? bruja is the correct word in portuguese for witch. it is also the name for witch in spanish Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Season 1 was the only good season, sadly. I thought S2 dragged and now S3 is just boring as hell. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I knew Pound was going to die as soon as she asked his name and age.



I've been rewatching season 1 and feeling nostalgic about how good it used to be. For s3, I liked the ep where they went back to Lallybroch but otherwise it's been meh. Ep 10 was soooooo slow and boring and completely predictable as well. Not a book reader butI've been rewatching season 1 and feeling nostalgic about how good it used to be. For s3, I liked the ep where they went back to Lallybroch but otherwise it's been meh. Reply

Thread

Link

Totally agree. I found this episode to be SO boring. Who cares. I too miss Lallybrough or even them just working together to get shit done. Another separation. No thanks.



I haven't read the books either, but it makes me sad that they don't seem like they will be going back to Scotland. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 1 was good until it got all Captain Best Actor on the Show Is Certainly Rapey, Definitely Is Going to Do It, Let Me Go Into Detail About That. Season 2 was so fucking boring I gave up.



So basically this show captured my interest for 3/4 of a season. It's too bad her sweet shawls from season one couldn't have a spin-off show. Reply

Thread

Link

Watching the little post episode Interview with TPTB for the show its clear why we are still on boats. Ron Moore is a major naval history geek and loves the fact that he gets to play around on the boats. He was actually kind of adorable last week. I don't think he realizes not everyone is so enthused. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. i watch them too (i'm saving them to justify a finale post). it isn't that it isn't interesting....i like boats too. i am just expecting a level of action we aren't seeing. and appaz don't see in the book either until the very end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been liking all these episodes on the ship, but then again i don't watch for the romance lmao they can stay separated idc Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] R.i.p Pound



But I also can't wait for them to arrive at Jamaica. I love the ship stuff! Give me sea chanteys and burials at sea tbh.But I also can't wait for them to arrive at Jamaica. Reply

Thread

Link