Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x11 - Uncharted


After making a leap of faith, Claire washes up on an island where survival is her only option. Navigating treacherous waters crippled the Artemis, so Jamie devises a joyful moment for his crew in the midst of setbacks.

Outlander airs on Starz, 8pm Sundays. It is also made available OnDemand at midnight on the day of airing.

Source


I TOTALLY AGREE CLAIRE, it IS insanity that we are STILL ON BOATS. How the fuck are they going to fit a plot into the last 3 episodes? Jamie on the run somehow but they still aren't in Jamaica. This is just getting silly. S3 has become "the season where nothing happens [outside of a Jamie/Claire reunion]"
Tagged: , , , , ,