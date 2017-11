she seems to be in a better place since vulnicura <3 Reply

Lmaoooooo that gif. "There is no sun...a demon takes your face..." Reply

some of the worst lyrics of her career, good job to everyone involved

her new man is ugly too lol Reply

what he look like? Reply

google Robin Carolan and brace yourself Reply

i like that she got a walking tinder stereotype to go with her "tinder album"



ha artpop Reply

he's fine for a rebound or whateva. Reply

As much as this song reminds me of her earlier works with harps, like Pagan Poetry, I find the lyrics so whacky because it sounds like something that these younger generations would write about. It's so "modern," and it's not a compliment lol Reply

the lyrics are so bad Reply

he looks like a hipster who's real particular about his ipas and how ethically his coffee is sourced. i work in a part of town full of guys like this. Reply

i pre-ordered the album so we shall SEE Reply

i like the visuals and this is the least boring song i've heard form her in a while so i guess i'm happy. Reply

bjork legit creeps the fuck out of me. Reply

not as good as the gate but better than vulnicura so ill take it. love the outfit and makeup. Reply

y'all are smoking rocks, vulnicura was phenomenal Reply

I really, REALLY love Stonemilker. I hear nothing but good things about Vulnicura from other listeners, but I appreciate her much happier, uplifting music more. I just appreciate happier music from my favorite artists, in general, but if I ever need to listen to something so painful, emotional, sad, and human, I'll listen to it, if that is my mood. I try not to listen to the more vulnerable music because as whacky is it may sound, I sometimes, if not rarely, fall into a hole and dwell in their pain and my pain. But I agree, it is a phenomenal album! Reply

Seriously! I really felt that album was a true return to form after all the Matthew Barney influenced pretension she had done prior aka Volta and Biophilia. Reply

I agree. Those albums were so forgettable for me, with the exception of some songs. Reply

This song is so gorgeous! I'm excited to hear happy Bjork for the first time in a while. And I'm loving the promo pics, especially the one with the strap on. So great. I will have nightmares about the album cover though. Reply

