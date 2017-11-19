Jeffrey Tambor exits Transparent after allegations of sexual harassment

"decided to leave"



sure jan.gif Reply

Shit is hitting the fan. Reply

anyway the article from tvline said solloway is considering killing maura off. don't stop there, kill her and her shitty kids off too. Reply

In a way I hope they don't; his shitty actions shouldn't reflect on the character and create a Bury Your LGBTs situation, you know? Reply

Thread



the bury your gays trope shouldn't apply here when your cis white male lead is a predator Reply

ia. I stopped watching this show because no one was likable. His kids are the worst. Reply

Thread



Yes God I hate all the kids they are just consistently horrible characters with no redeeming qualities Reply

Thread



2017. The year that bad men were cancelled. Reply

That'll take more than a year tbh Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



It's a good start. Reply

Thread



Trump is president of America. Reply

lol great fuck off and rot

that said, i don't watch this show - is he the main character? will they be able 2 write around his exit so ppl can keep their jobs? Reply

he is the trans character the show is about Reply

Thread



they should recast him then! Reply

I don’t watch it either but I think I saw a headline where (whoever) had asked for a little time to write out Tambors character. So I think yes they think the show can continue without him. Idky HOC doesn’t do the same, but I don’t watch that show, either. Reply

From what I understand he is the main character of the show. However I couldn't bring myself to watch the show. I've started but it was way too slow for me, really boring... Reply

Thread



He is but the show could survive without him. His kids have a big role on the show. Reply

Thread



SOooooo I guess that's the end of this show? Or maybe they'll Becky his character and recast the role with a transwoman. Reply

fingers crossed for this Reply

Thread



Or make it more about the other trans actors on the show. Reply

Thread



that would be the best outcome here Reply

Thread



Recasting'd be great, I imagine it would upset him more to see the character recast than dead. Reply

Thread



Wow. Just wow. After everything he's said about how much he adores the role and feels honored and unworthy of doing it and super wants to get it right...he had to go and ruin it for the stupidest, shittiest reason. Why do men do this???? Why are they *incapable* of taking 2 goddamn seconds to think "hmm, this dumb thing I'm about to do may actually have repercussions and hurt others and myself, maybe I shouldn't do it"??? It's astounding to me. Reply

this one really bums me out idk why though Reply

Yeah, same. It's such a great opportunity utterly squandered, and for what?? Reply

Thread



"afflicted" the set aka there are consequences now to what was already happening. Reply

Ah, the classic "politicized atmosphere" "afflicting" the set. Right. People who say bullshit like this are guilty as fuck. Just say you miss the days when you could sexually harass people in peace and go. Reply

mfte, he really gave himself away with that one. Reply

Thread



mhmm Reply

Thread



Yep, he told on himself. Reply

Thread



I thought the same thing Reply

Thread



That and "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago." What an ass. Reply

Thread



That line reeks of "I signed up to be the star of the show and thus to feel no consequences of my own actions." Reply

Thread



mte, i rolled my eyes so hard when i got to that "politicized atmosphere" part. Reply

Thread



lol exactly. does he honestly expect us to believe that he 'chose' to leave being such an innocent man and all? like sit down, dickwad. Reply

Thread



MTE Reply

Thread



mte. It's so obvious.



(Unrelated: A+ icon.) Reply

Thread



right? like the fuck??? and it's so much more bizarre and infuriating because he's seemingly been so measured and sensitive about his role in the show and what it means re trans representation and stuff... men ain't shit Reply

Thread



what a gross comment for him to make



bye!! Reply

Thread



YES! Oh my god I went to a funeral where one of the eulogies was an old white guy basically lamenting the fact that the world is so 'politically correct' now. Just say you miss when you could be racist and misogynist and GTFO Reply

Thread



He thinks the politicized atmosphere has "afflicted" the set and has decided not to return.

this line made my fucking skin crawl.

this line made my fucking skin crawl. Reply

He's an unrepentant asshole. Cancelled forever. Reply

Thread



Same, this just makes him look way worse than he already looked Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



tf dude, i'm sure the victims don't appreciate being bogged down in this atmosphere either. what a baby. Reply

could it actually be that these idiot fucking men don't realise that their behaviour constitutes harassment/assault? Are they really that stupid? And then to brush it off like 'that's not how i remember it' or 'i would never intentionally...' the fucking NERVE Reply

they do it so often that it's inconsequential to them, they are accustomed to treating women as objects to be violated and degraded at will Reply

Thread



I think depending on what the situation is some of them truly don't see anything wrong with their behavior/wouldn't give it a second thought if they weren't called out. A lot of people have absolutely no fucking self awareness so it's not that hard to believe imo Reply

Thread



Ikr, I've really had to learn an entirely new way of thinking with this whole thing. I'm such a weird anxious person who always thinks I've screwed something up; it's like...okay, wow, these guys can actually just straight-up do awful things and then legit brush it off and not worry about it / any consequences. That is a thing men can do. Whereas women are just so used to being shamed & judged for everything that that's just a foreign fucking concept. Just wow. Reply

Parent

yes exactly... what a concept right!! Reply

Thread



Ugh, for real. Reply

Thread



yep. 100%. that's why i believe them all when they say they don't remember assaulting these women - it wasn't significant to them in any way, just the way they were used to treating women. Reply

Parent

ikr Reply

Thread



seriously lmao Reply

Thread



I once had a man start blubbering and saying "I didn't meeeannn to!" when I confronted him on his behavior. Ugh. Reply

the really fucked up thing is I legit think some of them don't understand why their behaviour is wrong. Which makes what is happening now even more important Reply

Thread



