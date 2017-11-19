Jeffrey Tambor exits Transparent after allegations of sexual harassment
Jeffrey Tambor Exits ‘Transparent’ After Sexual Harassment Allegations. @DeadlineDominic reports https://t.co/DqBmIdAnrq— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 19, 2017
- Jeffrey Tambor has decided to leave the Amazon series "Transparent" after allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.
- He has denied the allegations and says that this is not the job he signed up for four years ago. He thinks the politicized atmosphere has "afflicted" the set and has decided not to return. Tambor stated that he would never deliberately harass anyone and it is simply untrue. Amazon is investigating the allegations and Holloway just yesterday said she could not speak about the allegations due to the investigation.
source
sure jan.gif
that said, i don't watch this show - is he the main character? will they be able 2 write around his exit so ppl can keep their jobs?
(Unrelated: A+ icon.)
bye!!
this line made my fucking skin crawl.