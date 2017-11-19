Black feminist writer cut ties with Lena Dunham's newsletter and exposes her racist clique

For anyone thinking, "that was such a long time ago", or "maybe they're not friends anymore", many of these people have guest starred or cameo'd on GIRLS — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017



she's super brave for saying this and everything else

i hope ppl follow her and support her and allow her a bigger platform Reply

Expose them! Reply

If Zinzi has known her since university and known she is like this and hangs out with racist trolls that have previously gotten away with assault and rape why still associate with her now? Like why write for Lenny or whatever it is in the first place. Especially after saying the above, that she knows these people are still on Dunhams show. Idgi.







Edited at 2017-11-19 10:53 pm (UTC)

yeah, that's a good point. idk. Reply

maybe 'cause she needed/wanted the platform to speak on stuff that matters? it seems like a very the-end-justifies-the-means situation until she just couldn't take it anymore. Reply

black female writers aren't exactly overwhelmed with opportunities. plus she said there were people there who supported her work and she probably never had to interact with lena directly. Reply

yeah i don't get it either Reply

Maybe this was the straw that broke the camel's back... Reply

She has known Lena since university. According to her, Dunham always ran in liberal racist circles full of wealthy privileged kids (most had parents in the arts world).



That totally sounds like the type of person she is.



Edited at 2017-11-19 10:11 pm (UTC)

Sad how many people there are like this. Reply

oberlin and all those mid tier liberal arts colleges are crawling with those shitty kids Reply

mte nothing about this is surprising lol Reply

lol ever since i googled her dads art, im not shocked by anything that gets revealed about her.



i dont recommend googling her dads art. Reply

Ugh, his art is SO gross. (And shitty.) Reply

Why did I just let curiosity dictate my actions......... Reply

lol of course I did and damn you were right of course Reply

paint us a picture so we don't have to google Reply

what I thought of when I googled his art~ Reply

I wonder where those ONTDers are who used to be like "ontd haters her because she isnt conventionally attractive" Reply

i hope lena is shaking rn



this is depressing but none of this shit is surprising. i hope they're all exposed Reply

Yikes. It’s amazing what privilege can do to a person’s moral compass. Reply

She has known Lena since university. According to her, Dunham always ran in liberal racist circles full of wealthy privileged kids (most had parents in the arts world).



I am SHOCKED. Reply

Fo'real. Color me shocked... Reply

Truly this is a bombshell of the highest order. Reply

Person of color me shocked Reply

Hahah yes Reply

lmao Reply

This never gets old.

Lol.

Lol.

Reply

I hope this is the beginning of the end of Lena Dunham.



White feminism is disgusting. Reply

Ive been waiting for her time come for years now. She is literally the worst. Reply

I feel like each scandal should be her end yet somehow she's still around. Reply

Mte, she's done so many shitty things already. Rich white people are far too protective of her. Reply

honestly, she's like a cockroach with how she survives all these shitty things she does Reply

Its yt privilege.

Reply

I'm not sure anything will end her. She's so well-connected, there will always be people who take her warped side and give her more work. It's not like any of her myriad non-apologies has hurt her before.



Reply

Idts. White ppl will continue to give her opportunities and pat themselves on the back for being "progressive" Reply

So basically Murray Miller's behavior seems to be something that other men in Lena's circle tend to do. While Lena is not the one committing the act itself it is a shame that she acts like a feminist but is really just an enabler. Reply

Tbh even calling her a White Feminist is too generous. She's really just a 'cool girl' in sheep's clothing (she cares entirely too much what men think of her, though pretends otherwise). Reply

Edited at 2017-11-19 10:16 pm (UTC)

aw, brittany </3 Reply

Good for her for speaking out, I absolutely believe her.



Gonna go get her book to support her. Reply

I really liked her book! I wished it were longer so it could be a bit more fleshed out but I would definitely buy it :) especially since she seems like such a great person Reply

That’s exactly how I felt. I liked it, it was a really nice beach read. Reply

Her book is beautifully written. Hope you enjoy it! Reply

I was about to add her book to my list when I realized that I already had! I'm definitely going to have to get it soon now Reply

Her book was a good read Reply

It pisses me off that she's the one doing the right thing and yet it's her and not Lena Asshole Dunham who loses a paycheck and part of her platform out of this. There's some privilege right there.







Edited at 2017-11-19 10:18 pm (UTC)

This in a nutshell. Reply

Exactly Reply

y u p Reply

https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2012/04/girls-writer-learning-theres-no-such-thing-ironic-racism/329126/ None of this surprises me, Lena Dunham has always been trash. Reply

She’s been cancelled for years. I’m glad this Women is finally cutting the cord though. Reply

Good! Also, I hope that next time something happens with Lena, like, she has an awful disease, someone tells her that unfortunately, X% lie about having that and they don't believe her Reply

Will all of the fall-out over this finally be what ends Lena Dunham's career or am I being overly optimistic? Reply

overly optimistic

i had ppl on my timeline liking her apology post and immediately unfollowed them

you would've thought that like, the 50th time's the charm. but I guess she says so much dumb shit that it's part of her #brand at this point :P Reply

i don't think it will end her career (she is a rich girl who knows a lot of powerful ppl) but it'll definitely affect her and will severely limit her ~brand. Reply

What has she done since Girls ended though? Like I know she does her podcast or whatever dumb shit, but is she like writing, directing, something? She'll always be somewhat around, because of who her circle is, but I think her career was already kinda disappearing before, no? Or maybe I just don't pay enough attention to what she's been up to. Reply

Eeeh.....I don't know THAT much bout her, but she seems so well-connected that even if she does disappear, she can always make a comeback. But who knows? Kevin Spacey went up in flames so fuckin fast it shocked everyone. And unlike Spacey, Lena isn't as well liked publicly. Reply

i feel like i did see more people than usual call her out for this Reply

unfortunately not she's doing producing and bts scenes work tho so i guess that might be our salvation if only she can STFU (not realistic) Reply

i think her being with jack antonoff buys her a lot of goodwill. i haven't heard of a bad word against him Reply

She will probably Alec Baldwin delete-not-delete, and/or Taylor Swift herself. And produce/ write and come back 'changed'. Would be really cool if she changed, but she so far seems resistant to it. Reply

