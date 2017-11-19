Black feminist writer cut ties with Lena Dunham's newsletter and exposes her racist clique
My statement on why I will no longer write for @lennyletter, and the behavior I witnessed firsthand from @lenadunham's friends.— zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017
It is time for women of color--black women in particular--to divest from Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/dxOWCLhTpA
- Black feminist writer Zinzi Clemmons posted a statement on Twitter calling out Lena Dunham and explaining why she decided to cut ties with Lenny Letters, the newsletter run by Lena and Jenni Konner.
- She has known Lena since university. According to her, Dunham always ran in liberal racist circles full of wealthy privileged kids (most had parents in the arts world).
- Lena's reaction to Aurora's rape was traumatizing to her because it was similar to what one of her best friends in college went through when she was abused by someone who was part of Dunham's circle.
- The abuse was never addressed and the guy still is part of the same circles and has a powerful job. Back then, her friend decided not to report it because she didn't want to be exposed to more trauma, which would surely come from facing those wealthy kids.
Source
i hope ppl follow her and support her and allow her a bigger platform
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:53 pm (UTC)
That totally sounds like the type of person she is.
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:11 pm (UTC)
i dont recommend googling her dads art.
this is depressing but none of this shit is surprising. i hope they're all exposed
I am SHOCKED.
Lol.
White feminism is disgusting.
Idts. White ppl will continue to give her opportunities and pat themselves on the back for being "progressive"
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:16 pm (UTC)
Gonna go get her book to support her.
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:18 pm (UTC)
This in a nutshell.
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2012/04/girls-writer-learning-theres-no-such-thing-ironic-racism/329126/
i had ppl on my timeline liking her apology post and immediately unfollowed them
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:20 pm (UTC)