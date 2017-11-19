REACT: Do Teens Know 2000s Music?

"I don't even know who Outkast is"



it saddens me.

I mean, granted, they haven't released a follow up since Idlewild soundtrack (which i dont even really count), but still. Reply

I'm so sick of these ignorant teens videos Reply

I feel like they have to be playing it up at this point..not just cause I'm getting older, but because I was still fairly aware of the music that was coming out when I was younger in the 90s. It probably helped that I have a sister 15 years older than me and some of the 90s music I started listening to back then was because of her, but still. It was around. I heard it Reply

mte



the ~do teens know~~~ circlejerk is tired as fuck. it's kewl to be an ignorant teen. Reply

I've never clicked play on a single one. I just come into the comments to see if anyone is as annoyed as me lol Reply

Lol same Reply

Lmao same! And to read about people's fav songs, of course. :D Reply

Me too Reply

MTE, can we ban them?



Why do people keep posting this on here? Why do mods accept? Reply

I'm embarrassed for them

Also fuck the Fine Bros Reply

There's only one of these songs that I don't really know (Schism by Tool, and I might actually know it and just not recognize the title), but..seriously, they should know SOME of these. SexyBack came out in 2006, ALL of them should have been born by 2006 if they're teenagers. That was only 11 years ago Reply

lmao how many variations of this video can they make?? a bunch of people who don't listen to the radio and were born in 2002 don't know songs from when they were 4... Reply

I mean on one hand I get your point, but on the other I do know a lot of songs that came out when I was 4 so..it's hard to really say. X_X I don't feel like it's as much of an excuse for songs that would be considered MAJOR hits, though the lesser known songs make more sense. But some songs were literally EVERYWHERE and still are EVERYWHERE and those are a lot harder to believe.. Reply

I think the way we consume music has changed, and now people solely listen on demand, therefore don't hear much of what they aren't specifically looking for. Even though I was born in the early 90s, I heard songs from before I was born on the radio / in music videos, not because I sat down and studied music history haha. Teens just don't use those mediums, and are probably hearing most these songs as like background music in movies, or at the dentist or something haha idk Reply

lmfao sexy back takes me back omw Reply

I never went to football games in high school save for the homecoming game in my senior year..and I remember them playing that (it was the year it came out too). For some reason that is one of my strongest memories associated with that song..well, that and listening to it on the way to therapy one day, but that one's a little odder and I'm not sure why that one stands out pff Reply

for reals lol I remember in band we tried to figure out how to play it so we (percussion) could add it to the random ass songs we'd jam out to Reply

These never fail to make me feel fucking ancient. Reply

I have a post in the making that just might fuel that lol Reply

I loved Ashanti's album back in the day. Reply

Wait, how do some of them not know who Justin Timberlake and Linking Park are?

Asking because I, too, would like to forget about JT's existence.



did they ignore that year the trolls movie song was all over??? Reply

I'm surprised about Linkin Park, because they've been in the nevs/on social media (Especially In the End) a lot recently for obvious reasons. Unless this vas filmed before Chester's death. Reply

These videos are so repetitive. So boring! Reply

these videos always make me feel old as fuck Reply

I feel like for teens these days, they definitely have more access to research and discover older and newer artists. Also, they don't have to be sheltered or stuck in the current trends. They could easily look for older music to get a little bit more cultured or aware of the popular jams that were played in any decade.



Then again, I think it really requires openness to try new and old things, and that's just a personality thing. I'm incredibly open to try different things. Sure, I'm in my mid-twenties, but I love music from the 60s-2010's, even music during the Edith Piaf days. Music has always been my thing, though. My parents listened to their Latin ballads and classics, but once I learned how to work a radio, I listened to my hip-hop/rap, pop, and r&b. I watched MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, and Soul Train on the regular.



This could apply to any other form of media. I can't say I'm a movie person, and I can't say I've seen the most popular classic films. It definitely depends on the person's taste, too. Then again, I found out a 22-year old watched Titanic for the first time this year, and I was so blown away. I remember watching the 2-VHS film and seeing the posters in the mall for the movie. Reply

Yea it's definitely more about willingness than access it just surprises me because I thought high school was when people start kind of looking into different music or movies. Reply

I mean, you're pretty right. Adolescence is all about wanting to find your sense of belonging, so you try to experiment and find things that interest you. You're also trying to create your own sense of identity. That's why they find their cliques or groups of friends with similar tastes. Younger children still could do the same, but I think that once teens or pre-teens have more autonomy, they have their independence to explore on their own without having to like the things their caregivers expose them to or only allow them to do.



My sister is about to turn 13, and she has her phone apps for musically and Pandora, so she likes what she hears. She likes Britney, but my 19-year-old sister and I take credit for that, though. LMAO She is a huge Michael Jackson, and I mean HUGE! She dressed up as him twice these past, two years. No one in the family can take credit for that, though. She just fell down the Youtube hole and discovered his music. Reply

every time i watch one of these it makes me angry lol Reply

