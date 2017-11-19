REACT: Do Teens Know 2000s Music?
OutKast - Ms. Jackson
Knew the Song 6/8 Knew the Artist 4/8
Tool - Schism
Knew the Song 0/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Mary J. Blige - Family Affair
Knew the Song 2/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Enrique Iglesias - Hero
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 2/8
Linkin Park - In The End
Knew the Song 6/8 Knew the Artist 6/8
Ashanti - Foolish
Knew the Song 2/8 Knew the Artist 2/8
Justin Timberlake - SexyBack ft. Timbaland
Knew the Song 8/8 Knew the Artist 6/8
source
Fuck off.
I mean, granted, they haven't released a follow up since Idlewild soundtrack (which i dont even really count), but still.
the ~do teens know~~~ circlejerk is tired as fuck. it's kewl to be an ignorant teen.
Why do people keep posting this on here? Why do mods accept?
I'm embarrassed for them
Also fuck the Fine Bros
Asking because I, too, would like to forget about JT's existence.
Edited at 2017-11-19 09:33 pm (UTC)
Then again, I think it really requires openness to try new and old things, and that's just a personality thing. I'm incredibly open to try different things. Sure, I'm in my mid-twenties, but I love music from the 60s-2010's, even music during the Edith Piaf days. Music has always been my thing, though. My parents listened to their Latin ballads and classics, but once I learned how to work a radio, I listened to my hip-hop/rap, pop, and r&b. I watched MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, and Soul Train on the regular.
This could apply to any other form of media. I can't say I'm a movie person, and I can't say I've seen the most popular classic films. It definitely depends on the person's taste, too. Then again, I found out a 22-year old watched Titanic for the first time this year, and I was so blown away. I remember watching the 2-VHS film and seeing the posters in the mall for the movie.
My sister is about to turn 13, and she has her phone apps for musically and Pandora, so she likes what she hears. She likes Britney, but my 19-year-old sister and I take credit for that, though. LMAO She is a huge Michael Jackson, and I mean HUGE! She dressed up as him twice these past, two years. No one in the family can take credit for that, though. She just fell down the Youtube hole and discovered his music.
Knew the Artist 1/8
how???????????