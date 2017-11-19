Why do so many people ship Rey and Kylo? Aren't they probably cousins? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm guessing bc he's the only white guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finn and Rey are super cute but yeah you're probably right sadly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because they have an interesting dynamic and VERY similar vibes to Revan / Bastila ship from the uber popular Star Wars RPG Knights of the Old Republic



And yeah, the "cousins" thing is pretty unlikely at this point, I think Rey being a Skywalker is dead in the water Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bc the other options are POC tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because he's white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's the only white guy. People inexplicably like whiny mass murdering Nazis. We just don't know. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because they're white

because it's the classic villain/hero trope

etc etc



ia they're gross but the ppl on tumblr who act like shipping reylo is deeply morally offensive r as weird 2 me as the ppl who ship it (tho neither are as weird as the ppl who fuckin insist shipping finn/poe is an indicator that you're a racist) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as soon as that scene where he knocks her out, takes her to the base and tells her ''you know I can take whatever I want'' happened, I knew people were going to ship them. They get off to those rapey vibes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly don't see that many people shipping them. Like, I see more people angry that people are shipping them then people actually shipping them lol.



But maybe I am just missing it? I am even on Tumblr though which ONTD tells me is Reylo central. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's white and fandom loves misogyny in their ships. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You act like people never ship the antagonist and protagonist. Like those are the most popular types of pairings. Light and Dark, two people who are opposites? but both are powerful.



I don't ship it but don't act like its some big surprise. And if you've read enough fanfiction being related is like a whole kink genre in itself? Do kinkmemes not exist for this fandom? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People always ship hero/villain ships, Rey x Kylo is the Star Wars ST version of Zutara or Dramione basically.



And a. we won't know for certain until the movie (though I think the tumblr stans who have convinced themselves there's NO WAY she's Luke's are… overly optimistic lmao) and b. lol like incest ever stopped anyone in fandom, look at Game of Thrones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not that invested in StarWars ships other than Han/Leia eventhough I'm a huge Star Wars fan.



I'm on theForce.net forums and I don't see any of it there but again maybe I'm not looking in the right places.



I felt like Harmony, Wolverine/Rogue, Jacob/Bella/Edward were just all over the place for its time and in your face more than other ships. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bc people will never get tired of shipping beautiful women with men who look like deformed horses. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm bummed john and daisy probably won't be paired together for any press for this, they were always so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

me too and it looks i won't have my ray/finn in this movie which makes me super bummed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's definitely some rey/finn, daisy has mentioned they get reunited and there was a shot of them filming a scene together in one of the behind the scenes videos. but obviously it's gonna be a very small amount compared to how much there was in tfa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're so charming together so i hope they get to do promo w kelly tho idk how big her role is?? it just feels right 2 pair the younger ones together cuz i doubt oscar's been hanging w them offset and has fun stories to tell



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

John is not doing promo for TLJ, he said he was going to be too busy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so ready Reply

Thread

Link





lookin good diane lookin good diane Reply

Thread

Link

gtfo with this ray/punk ass bitch ben pairing



here for everything beside that Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, I'm so sorry they did you so wrong on that cover, Rey. Nobody deserves to be paired with the whiny fascist. Reply

Thread

Link

Laura Dern <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Everything we've been getting about Kylo and his story has me thrilled, he was far and away my favorite part of TFA (both the performance and his potential)



I don't ~ship~ Rey and Kylo but I think both of them spurning their mentors (Luke and Snoke respectively) to go out on their own could be SUPER fucking cool Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia his story is an entertaining part of the whole but i already anticipate a lot of replies acting like you're nuts 4 being interested in a villain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dunno, Kyle Ron's story is basically just a super shorter, whinier version of the prequels. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Including people who don't seem to understand that you aren't supposed to like...want to be besties with the villain. Part of the fun is how bad they are. I swear we have had so many villains that are basically non-factors or just good guys in disguise that people have NO IDEA how to react to someone who is an actual villain anymore and especially not one that won't be completely one note.



Edited at 2017-11-19 09:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love what they've done with his character and I look forward to his development. Glad Adam gets to play such a challenging character. Ontd is going to be in for disappointment, because it's been clear since TFA that Kylo won't be a one-dimensional mustache twirling villain. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I liked a lot of the characters probably as much as Kylo in TFA, but I'm looking forward to his plot in this one as well. I haven't read everything, but the hints we've been getting so far seem promising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the character but I do not want a redemption arc for him AT ALL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good taste sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No to Adam Driver.

YESSSSSS Laura. Queen. Where is her funko Reply

Thread

Link

I want to get the Finn/Rose cover Reply

Thread

Link

So this is the movie where Domhnall Gleeson pointless caracter dies, right? He is hardly in any poster/trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope so cuz his acting was an abomination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baby Hitler should die bc he does nothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who would even notice tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he consequential enough to be in any promo material? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Domhnall but I had completely forgot what his caracter had done as soon as I left the movie teather. I only remebered it because people wouldn’t shut up about him on tumblr.

I thought for a second I had seen another movie. The fact Rian made no effort to expand his caracter role makes me think his death is coming sooner than I expected.



Edited at 2017-11-19 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm annoyed that rey is being paired with kylo for these covers, wish she'd get her own.



not sure how i feel about that purple hair Reply

Thread

Link

oh god she is so CUTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carrie looking so beautiful tbh <333



(And Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, BB-8, Laura Dern too. And probably also Luke.) Reply

Thread

Link