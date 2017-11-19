Mudbound director Dee Rees talks about having to write racist jokes for her movie

i had mixed feelings about the book tbh but i'm excited to watch the film later today! dee rees is gr8 Reply

I hated the book, but the film fixed a lot of the problems I had with it, namely the fact that the black characters were kind of considered secondary. Reply

yeah, that's what bothered me about the book! Reply

The ending made me cry Reply

And so I ended with that. With love.







I WAS NOT EXPECTING IT! I WAS NOT EXPECTING IT! Reply

I’m so glad he got a happy ending Reply

i'm crying again reading the quote and hearing it in his voice lmaoooo fml Reply

i fucking wept like a loony Reply

I was sobbing Reply

Me too. The only last part of the movie had me so worked up and emotional and then I just sobbed at the end. Reply

I hope that both she and Gerwig are nominated for Director, and that one of them wins. GG definitely has a better chance at screenplay but still I'd love to see two women in the category. Reply

they'd be in diff screenplay categories so i have high hopes for at least a nomination 4 dee and her co-writer Reply

yeah it's def the movie's best shot at a nom Reply

this film was shot beautifully, so athmospheric. Even during a conversation between two people no shot or angle was the same. And it was so nice to watch a film with women in it without the male gaze. Reply

jason mitchell was fantastic and i would really like to see his name being thrown around more w/ regards to nominations Reply

yas i need him to rise up Reply

He really was, I didn't even recognize him from straight out of Compton, which he was fantastic in as well. I really enjoyed his scenes with Garret Hedlund (sp) Reply

mte Reply

hes a fantastic actor and while yes, straight outta compton had many flaws, he was excellent in that too. wish he was given more credit tbh. Reply

im like halfway through, i started the other day but had to stop ... lol this post reminded me, gonna do it rn Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BboXcyXgMum/ in black lesbian news someone post that rutina Wesley got engaged to her gf!!! Reply

Congrats to her but it always makes me cringe when people quote the opening passage of Lolita about someone they love. Reply

Same but they're so cute I'm so happy :) Reply

lmao the caption of her post is so much cringe Reply

Yay, but since when is she gay? I’ve never heard gay rumors about her. Reply

Omgggg I had no idea she was a wlw! That's amazing <3 Reply

Yasss tara Reply

Wait, wasn't she married to a white guy? When did she come out? Reply

ooooh my god @ this incredible news that is taking me by storm Reply

Oh man I really wanna watch this. Is there anything that might be triggering in it like rape scenes or suicides or something?

(COME THROUGH JACK MERCER!!) Reply

(COME THROUGH JACK MERCER!!) Reply

There's racial slurs but also major TWs for violence. Reply

Okay, thank you! Looks soooo good and I'm liking everyone's recommendations lol. Reply

Trigger warning for violence and racial slurs throughout the film Reply

I really want to watch this but it's not on Netflix Latin America, I don't understand what's up. Reply

I’m looking forward to watching this, especially since it was directed by a WOC. Reply

I really want to watch this film right now but I’m waiting for Thanksgiving to watch it with my dad, he likes watching these types of films. Reply

Those last like 30 minutes of the movie had me sobbing and then the ending...whew shit. Reply

I'm not in the mood for anything heavy, but I'll get around to it. Reply

I just saw it an hour ago...wow. Gorgeous & heartbreaking. What a brilliant way of approaching the 'we want to be frankly historically accurate, but without being horribly gratuitous and exploitative' problem. Reply

If Netflix wants to be taken seriously during awards season, they need to release their movies in theaters. Stop killing these movies’ chances. Reply

