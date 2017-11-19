Mudbound director Dee Rees talks about having to write racist jokes for her movie
- She re-wrote parts of the Mudbound script to expand on the black characters pov
- One of the racist jokes in the movie was something she added in to show that the white character was "playful" even though he was a racist. Says that thanks to growing up in the south she has a repertoire of n----r jokes
- Doesn't think that Hollywood has improved for black women since she's started working in the industry
- She still hangs out with Mary J. Blige post filming
- Originally she was only supposed to write Bessie (her TV movie biopic about singer Bessie Smith) but writing it led to her directing it and directing that led to her directing Mudbound
