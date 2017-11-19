Mahira Khan

Updates On Iconic Bollywood Actresses: Sridevi, Madhuri, and Aishwarya



[More Posters of Dhadak]














Sridevi's eldest daughter, Janhvi, is going to make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. Her co-star is Shahid Kapoor's little brother, Ishaan, who is also making his debut with this film. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi film, Sairat. It is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.

The legendary actress also recently attended a screening of Vidya Balan's film, Tumhari Sulu.








Madhuri Dixit will be returning to Bollywood screens (presumably in 2018) with the film, Total Dhamaal. She will be reuniting with one of her most matched up co-stars, Anil Kapoor, after 17 years. The film is reportedly a comedy and will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jafferi.







Madhuri also took some pictures for Lux and was interviewed by Shahrukh Khan.
















Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan threw a birthday party for their daughter, Aaradhya, who turned 6 years old. Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya's mother were also in attendance. Shahrukh Khan was there as well.


