Updates On Iconic Bollywood Actresses: Sridevi, Madhuri, and Aishwarya
Our daughter Janhvi's first film - Dhadak. Need all your blessings and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/Dv3hZcA5By— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) November 15, 2017
[More Posters of Dhadak]
PRESENTING...JANHVI and ISHAAN@ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #धड़क directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK pic.twitter.com/cHunKmztFZ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
https://t.co/m6LY07W8cS @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/XIWngptAF4
#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2017
6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/tZ75FwqraM
Refreshing romance all over. Check out this latest still of #JanhviKapoor and #IshaanKhatter from #Dhadak. pic.twitter.com/8hjUZFp5jM— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 16, 2017
Sridevi's eldest daughter, Janhvi, is going to make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. Her co-star is Shahid Kapoor's little brother, Ishaan, who is also making his debut with this film. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi film, Sairat. It is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.
The legendary actress also recently attended a screening of Vidya Balan's film, Tumhari Sulu.
The @SrideviBKapoor effect!!! Look how Sulu is blushing & smiling!!! #TumhariSulu #HawaHawai...@vidya_balan pic.twitter.com/UeB2ZDl3To— Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) November 17, 2017
Confirmed! @AnilKapoor and @MadhuriDixit to work together after 17 yearshttps://t.co/X9XQh1u1X6— India TV (@indiatvnews) November 13, 2017
Madhuri Dixit will be returning to Bollywood screens (presumably in 2018) with the film, Total Dhamaal. She will be reuniting with one of her most matched up co-stars, Anil Kapoor, after 17 years. The film is reportedly a comedy and will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jafferi.
✨guess who I am meeting today🤔 pic.twitter.com/E5KxSL5iLI— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 17, 2017
Always a pleasure catching up with @iamsrk. Had a great time being interviewed by u and sharing many memories. pic.twitter.com/EDTCuuVgXW— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 18, 2017
Madhuri also took some pictures for Lux and was interviewed by Shahrukh Khan.
[Photos] Gorgeous pics of Aishwarya,her mom and Aaradhya from #Aaradhya's 6th birthday celebrations 💖❤ #AishwaryaRaiBachchan HappyBirthdayPrincess pic.twitter.com/iAFRmSd5B8— Swati (@SwatiNehal) November 18, 2017
😍💗💞💖 pic.twitter.com/i3QchLbqjT— Aman (@cadence99) November 19, 2017
#Ash #Aaradhya @juniorbachchan a huge thanks for a super fun time! Was hard to get our kids to leave haaha!! And lovely to see amazing @srbachchan #JayaAunty @iamsrk #Abram and lovely @manishadratnani @DabbooRatnani and fam #AAA you guys r fab😘 Lotsa Lov 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/TysCeYYG6H— Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluj) November 19, 2017
T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan threw a birthday party for their daughter, Aaradhya, who turned 6 years old. Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya's mother were also in attendance. Shahrukh Khan was there as well.
Also, holy shit, I can't believe Aish's daughter is six!
lmfao same, they made a mess of that topic but it’s something that needs to be discussed
But no really, majority of Bollywood is nothing but nepotism now.
seeing madhuri and SRK together will never not break my heart. chandramukhi 💔
Dhai Shyam Rok Lai
Rok Lai Rok Lai
I think both Deepika and Sanjay have gotten special security. I kind of wish Shahid and Ranveer would stand by her and promote the movie with her, but I understand that they're scared too.
This would be a dumpable offence in my book if my S/O couldn't even tell people to calm down on twitter at the very least.
Madhuri is ageless as usual.
HOLY SHIT! ARADHYA IS ALREADY SIX??? *is old*