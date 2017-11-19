Updates On Iconic Bollywood Actresses: Sridevi, Madhuri, and Aishwarya

YAAAS MADHURI

Also, holy shit, I can't believe Aish's daughter is six! Reply

I was gonna say, when did she get so big? Reply

Watch Bollywood cast her with Shahrukh 12 years later Reply

am bored of nepotism Reply

lmfao same, they made a mess of that topic but it’s something that needs to be discussed Reply

I thought it was over according to Karan Johar lmfao



But no really, majority of Bollywood is nothing but nepotism now. Reply

abhishek has me feeling some kind of way in these photos...



seeing madhuri and SRK together will never not break my heart. chandramukhi 💔 Reply

Dhai Shyam Rok Lai

Rok Lai Rok Lai Dhai Shyam Rok LaiRok Lai Rok Lai Reply

I've been trying to master this for over ten years, but I just can't get the right eyebrow to work Reply

she can even dance with her face, like how can anyone compete Reply

I looked up Sridevi's daughters and am shocked at how different the youngest one (khushi?)looks now ??? Reply

Wow doesn't even look like the same girl. Reply

Sorry Sridevi, but I can't watch a Sairat remake. The original was heartbreaking enough T_T Reply

yeah, I read that. the toddler, my god. Reply

Bless her Reply

yaaaaassssssssssss work those rich colors Reply

So pretty! Reply

she looks amazingg Reply

Are those Saree blouses back in fashion?

I’m not sure, Deepika is the only one I’ve seen so far wearing that style of blouse. I’ve seen others wear long sleeve blouses, but they weren’t baggy like in Deepika’s picture. Reply

Parent

thanks for making a post abt the threats against deepika OP i was wondering if someone had. so crazy i hope she gets extra security. Reply

You're welcome! <3



I think both Deepika and Sanjay have gotten special security. I kind of wish Shahid and Ranveer would stand by her and promote the movie with her, but I understand that they're scared too. Reply

oh thats good. yeah it would be good of them to help her but ia cant fault them much for being scared. Reply

Idts. It cowardly of them to hide behind the facade of "we don't see or hear anything" while their female co-star is being threatened. Heck Ranveer who is "supposedly" dating her should've said something to defend her. Reply

Ranveer is her boyfriend.



This would be a dumpable offence in my book if my S/O couldn't even tell people to calm down on twitter at the very least. Reply

It's gotten so ridiculous omg. I can't even imagine what she's going through. :( Reply

Kinda disappointed that’s the comeback film madhuri is doing Reply

Janvhi is so hot! Reply

this post needs the nepotism tag, op. Reply

I'll add it lol. I forgot that we had a tag for that. Reply

Oh great. More nepotism.



Madhuri is ageless as usual.





HOLY SHIT! ARADHYA IS ALREADY SIX??? *is old* Reply

Tumhari Sulu is playing near me. I wonder if I should see it. I haven't been to the movies in a while. Reply

I've read that it's worth watching for Vidya because her performance is really good in it. Reply

Go for it! It's a cute comedy and Vidya is fabulous in it. Reply

Sridevis daughter has had so much plastic surgery, just like mama Reply

Ash and Abhishek are my OTP Reply

Kinda pissed that Karan Johar is remaking Sairat. They are gonna gloss over the stark portrayal of caste prejudices in the regional movie and market it as the usual BW rich girl-poor guy love story. Reply

