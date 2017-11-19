seb 1

Grace Jones recounts the time she set fire to her ex Dolph Lundgren's clothes



May Day indeed! Iconic 80s singer and actress Grace Jones stopped by Jonathan Ross this week where she shared how she set fire to the clothes belonging to her ex boyfriend and fellow 80s action star, Dolph Lundgren. The surprise twist? They're on friendly terms now!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEH8jufKXao

ONTD have you ever set fire to your ex's clothes and/or belongings? Ex-drama post
