Grace Jones recounts the time she set fire to her ex Dolph Lundgren's clothes
May Day indeed! Iconic 80s singer and actress Grace Jones stopped by Jonathan Ross this week where she shared how she set fire to the clothes belonging to her ex boyfriend and fellow 80s action star, Dolph Lundgren. The surprise twist? They're on friendly terms now!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEH8jufKXao
ONTD have you ever set fire to your ex's clothes and/or belongings? Ex-drama post
Guess I just revealed myself as having terrible taste.
And what did he even do to her?
It's easier to just snap at them, I bet people feel better afterwards lmao
the last thing you wanna do is give them the satisfaction of recounting the story and ending it with 'no wonder I dumped them!'.
Attracted to? Yes. Lusted after? Yes. But fall in love? I've yet to meet a decent one to bring out that kind of reaction in me.
having said that, I LOVE seeing stuff like that in movies
I've never been a relationship so no stories from me.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I only have one ex and it was more than 10 years ago. I don't think it was messy, just sad. I was in the middle of a mental breakdown and just didn't want/couldn't be with anyone at that point.
Edited at 2017-11-19 07:38 pm (UTC)
Amazingly enough I saw my most recent ex last night. We pretended the other didn't exist. But what I enjoyed was he saw me with my favorite supervisor, aka one of the reasons he dumped me - b/c apparently I talk too much about work. Of course now the work crush I'm super into enjoys that's almost all I talk about b/c he's the same way. So, suck it, worst sex of my LIFE.
I'll never forget I cut a guy off dead to rights for a couple months, got over it & moved on to a better looking mans, so I started being cool with ol dude again cuz who cares at that point and heard from dudes ROOMMATE that he went home and was like "omg, baptismtonight is talking to me again!" ahahaha, what a bitchnigga
this is DESTROYING me omfg