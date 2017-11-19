Grace Jones recounts the time she set fire to her ex Dolph Lundgren's clothes

goals Reply

No but with one guy I really liked, after he screwed me over for the umpteenth time, instead of counting sheep, I fantasized about hitting him repeatedly with a steel pipe for months.

Omg lmfao

she deleted but i had it saved. god bless pic.twitter.com/1rOJvzzOEu — gay and also super dumb (@chaeronaea) June 30, 2017



hope my ex is dead tbh. sort of on topic but this fucking ring:

damn sis what he do

she, and she was abusive

I wouldn't even accept that ring if I was getting engaged to a good calzone pizza.

SMH

engagement ring posts on here used to be a guaranteed laughter filled tacky shitshow

lmao that ring looks straight out of a pinterest board filled with coachella girls

lmao that ring is amazing

Lmfaoooo

the ring lmaooo

I was expecting something way more heinous but this is.... okay... but not as an engagement ring...



Guess I just revealed myself as having terrible taste.

looks like something I would've bought from Claire's in the 90s so I like it

that ring looks straight out from a hand twisted wire craft fair omg

Lmao that ring is so bad it would make me question everything about the relationship tbh

This ring is stunning tbh.

It looks like costume jewellery, which isn't a bad thing per se but... it's not engagement ring material.

When you're trying to finesse with a Charming Charlie's ring. 😂😂

I thought it was a mood ring at first...

Girl your fiance hates you just accept it.

In her defense, that is pretty hideous

stories like this always sound a bit pathetic to me tbh. i'm way too proud to give anyone the satisfaction of knowing they got to me on a level that makes me want to destroy things lol luckily most of my exes were decent people so it was never too bad but the few who made my blood boil were met with complete coldness and indifference afterwards.

I agree. It's also illegal and why would you want to go to jail for a felony?

And what did he even do to her?



And what did he even do to her?

Yea, getting arrested/charged isn't really a good way to go about sticking it to someone lol

In his version of this story, he said she thought he was cheating because she would bring home women for threesomes but he had to get up early to train for Rocky so he just wanted to sleep

ita. i also don't think it's admirable behavior at all bc it means it's either someone with 0 self-control and anger management issues OR someone with a penchant for ott melodrama & i'm not a fan of either.

Parent

This is me too. The coldness gets them so much more

yeah same here.

they always do me wrong and I end things by being too nice to them when I just fucking want to tell them to go to hell, but I'm too proud for that lol

It's easier to just snap at them, I bet people feel better afterwards lmao

Yeah she kind of sounds pathetic. I would ghost them forever.

Lol ia, I'd rather ghost and move on and never give anyone the satisfaction. And lbr what Grace did would be considered abusive behavior on here this was a guy recounting this as a funny story.

ikr



the last thing you wanna do is give them the satisfaction of recounting the story and ending it with 'no wonder I dumped them!'.

Men are such consistent flops I've never been able to get emotionally attached to ever get that angry.

Attracted to? Yes. Lusted after? Yes. But fall in love? I've yet to meet a decent one to bring out that kind of reaction in me.

having said that, I LOVE seeing stuff like that in movies

lol ia it's also very unkind to your own personal growth. working towards being able to forgive someone is a timeless satisfaction

Oh yeah I ripped up a dream catcher I made him in front of his face. Lmao.

At first I was a little let down by her feature in the new Gorillaz album but it has grown on me, I wish she was touring with them.



I've never been a relationship so no stories from me.



¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply

my friend's college sweetheart and bf of 3 years was cheating all over town so she went over, pretended nothing was wrong, and then poured olive oil on every article of clothing he owned

i accidentally poured olive oil on a piece of clothing once (bottle fell and broke on top of it) and the smell still lingers on it to this day so that was a genius move

lmao this is the kind of pettiness that i like, not this violent outburts

This is genius

Revenge goals.

love grace, portfolio might be one of the most slept on albums of all time. hope this new documentary means she'll get her flowers.

YAAS! Portfolio is amazing! Her rendition of La Vie en rose alone destroys some other artists complete discographies. Frankly, this kween has so many slept on bops it's a crime. I'm dying to see her doc!

yaaas that, i need a man? that's the trouble? sorry? it's a flawless

i found out my ex was talking to mad other girls after we were broken up but still very close friends and i got to deliver the most coldhearted speech of my life about how i realized i may have never even really loved him and he sobbed over the phone. legit made up for every horrible thing he did to be and i'll be dining out on the experience for the next 50 bc it was so empowering. AND not even trying to be shady but i also sent a mutual friend to his house to pick up a record i gave him when we were together bc i said i would only give the album to someone i truly loved and lowkey that is still true so i want it for when that person materializes.

This is goddamn beautiful.

That's brutal but perfect

Did you break up with Gotye? Cuz that's what happened in "Somebody That I Used To Know" 😂😂

Good. He had it coming.

Grace is iconic.



I only have one ex and it was more than 10 years ago. I don't think it was messy, just sad. I was in the middle of a mental breakdown and just didn't want/couldn't be with anyone at that point.

Never forget Left-Eye setting fire to her bf's shoes/clothes in a bathtub and almost burning down the house.

my first thought

almost? She burned down the house

i'm rolling because i read your comment and scrolling down i see the screencap of the footage. holy shit.

Homegirl succeeded with her mission. She burnt that shit right





Edited at 2017-11-19 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Lisa burned the house down! Reply

GIRL TURN ON CHANNEL 5 Reply

i havent had any horrible breakups, but i have deleted any trace of them from social media, texts, emails, etc. for closure. Reply

Amazingly enough I saw my most recent ex last night. We pretended the other didn't exist. But what I enjoyed was he saw me with my favorite supervisor, aka one of the reasons he dumped me - b/c apparently I talk too much about work. Of course now the work crush I'm super into enjoys that's almost all I talk about b/c he's the same way. So, suck it, worst sex of my LIFE. Reply

im not the revenge type, i just hope i get to witness their karma



Reply

mte Reply

cutting someone off completely is my personal brand. you could be sitting right next to me, we could still have the same friends, be at the same party, standing right next to me and you wont get an acknowledgement. that drives some niggas DUMB mad.



I'll never forget I cut a guy off dead to rights for a couple months, got over it & moved on to a better looking mans, so I started being cool with ol dude again cuz who cares at that point and heard from dudes ROOMMATE that he went home and was like "omg, baptismtonight is talking to me again!" ahahaha, what a bitchnigga Reply

cutting them off completely really does drive them crazy. i have an ex who i used to hook up w/ before we dated, and i just got so tired of his dumbass life choices and giving him advice he wouldn't heed. i was like, "i think i wanna check out of this friendship, BYE" and blocked his number. a few months later he messaged me on fb about how he was so sorry and he should've listened to/chose me, etc. i thought he was sincere and should've just been like "k" and blocked him there, too. Reply

lmaooo Reply

LOLLLLL Reply

omg, baptismtonight is talking to me again!



this is DESTROYING me omfg Reply

