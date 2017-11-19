Russell Simmons allegedly sexually assaulted a model while Brett Ratner watched

Holy shit! Fuck men! Reply

Not all men.

You're right. In fact, no man should be fucked anymore.

oop, didn't see the tweet from terry crews



Edited at 2017-11-19 05:55 pm (UTC)

I honestly can't imagine being so terrified and your one hope, which is a witness in the room who could intervene, does nothing when you ask for help.

Thinking about this just makes me want to vomit.

Just reading what happened to this woman makes me sick to my stomach.

I just reposted this hoping it'd go through so we can talk about it. I can't believe Russell's email to Terry, and I'm so glad Terry put his ass on blast. Apparently Russell got with Kimora when she was 17 and he was in his 30s, plus he and Brett were previously investigated for assaulting someone by the police, he really is a disgusting person

yeah, i assumed russell would be next just based on how old kimora was. there's no way she was the first.

I remember that too on a tumblr trying to defend Kylie & Tyga that everyone ripped the OP to shreds on

yah she was 17 and he was 35. tyra banks even told her to stay away from him.

I heard he got with Kimora when she was 16. Anyway I'm not surprised a creepy dude would pull this shit.

This is possibly your best work yet.

lol

do you not have a job, or go to school, or have any friends? you are just dragging yourself with every comment. trolling on some obscure gossip site isn't gonna pay your bills and your parents can't be doing it forever.

too obvious troll try harder

REMEMBER BENJAMIN GHAZI

lol I work at a bookstore and some customer put copies of 13 Hours (with the Michael Bay movie tie-in cover, no less) in with all the Hillary Clinton books on display... I laughed a little because it was such a 2015 thing to do...

Very true.

You reek of dog shit.

End men.





Also, I think I remember Simmons being on RHOA & that he "dated" Cynthia when she was underage? Reply

give the agent a pass???? Thats what u say to a victim??? Why, bc you want a pass yourself? Go fuck yourself russell. Honestly these men can die and burn.

They took Khalighi to dinner one night in 1991 at Mr. Chow in New York, and then back to Simmons' apartment to show her a music video they'd been working on.



Quickly, Simmons began making aggressive sexual advances, yanking off her clothes, Khalighi said.



"I looked over at Brett and said 'help me' and I'll never forget the look on his face," she recalled. "In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together."

that makes my stomach turn. I can't imagine the fear and helplessness in that situation. both men can DIAF.

idk why i keep getting surprised at the men being outed..



fuck him. and seriously, asking terry to forgive the agent? Reply

This poor model. Omg I can't even imagine what she went through. I feel so hopeless right now. I want him to lose everything

Trash.





Cut them both to death with those Rushcards Reply

They're all scum aren't they?

Yep.



But if anything comes out about Tom Hanks I will have no hope left. Reply

Just told Tom Hanks I Had ROUGH Job he'd Be PERFECT FOR.1.He Doesn' LIE, CHEAT, STEAL,ASSAULT WOMEN, ONLY HAVE DEALINGS WITH RUSSIANS,& INCOMPETENT PPL AROUND HIM.TOM

DOESN'T ACT LIKE CHEAP GANGSTER,& BREAK🇺🇸'N LAWS,VALUES.TOM'S A GREAT MAN. IN ALL HONESTY trump ISNT EVEN A MAN — Cher (@cher) November 19, 2017



funny you say that, cher tweeted this this morning Reply

LIFE: lol hold on a sec

DON'T PUT THAT OUT TO THE UNIVERSE.

Don't jinx it, sis! D:

