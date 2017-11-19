Russell Simmons allegedly sexually assaulted a model while Brett Ratner watched
BREAKING: Model Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that when she was 17, Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her while Brett Ratner watched. "Help me," she says she asked Ratner. But the filmmaker did nothing, she claims. https://t.co/TITvSMSRRN— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) November 19, 2017
- Model Keri Claussen Khalighi is accusing Russell Simmons of sexually assaulting her. Simmons forced the model to perform oral sex on her after she rejected his forced attempt to have sex. The model went to take a shower only for Simmons to enter and force anal penetration on her.
- Keri states that she asked the filmmaker, Brett Ratner, for help but he did nothing and watched Simmons force himself on her. Brett himself is also facing multiple accusations from women in the industry.
- The model told Simmons she wanted to come forward and Simmons repeatedly texted and called her. He texted her and told her he was in a really “scary place” if she had time.
- Both Ratner and Simmons are denying the allegations. Simmons is saying that everything that happened was “consensual” between the two while Ratner doesn’t remember.
- Terry Crews also provides receipts that show Russell Simmons asking him to forgive the agent who groped him and ask for him to be reinstated.
Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME:— terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017
Dear @UncleRUSH——
NO ONE GETS A PASS pic.twitter.com/DmEvqWVxkc
source source
Holy shit! Fuck men!
Edited at 2017-11-19 05:55 pm (UTC)
#MAGA
Also, I think I remember Simmons being on RHOA & that he "dated" Cynthia when she was underage?
Quickly, Simmons began making aggressive sexual advances, yanking off her clothes, Khalighi said.
“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I'll never forget the look on his face,” she recalled. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”
fuck him. and seriously, asking terry to forgive the agent?
Cut them both to death with those Rushcards
But if anything comes out about Tom Hanks I will have no hope left.