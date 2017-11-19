Weekend Box Office: Justice League stumbles as Wonder comes in above expectations

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Justice League
|WB
|$96,000,000
|-
|4,051
|-
|$23,698
|$96,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Wonder
|LGF
|$27,050,000
|-
|3,096
|-
|$8,737
|$27,050,000
|-
|1
|3
|1
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$21,786,000
|-61.8%
|4,080
|-
|$5,340
|$247,382,170
|$180
|3
|4
|2
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$14,800,000
|-50.1%
|3,575
|-
|$4,140
|$50,576,447
|$69
|2
|5
|3
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$13,800,000
|-51.9%
|3,354
|+13
|$4,114
|$51,728,362
|$55
|2
|6
|N
|The Star
|Sony
|$10,000,000
|-
|2,837
|-
|$3,525
|$10,000,000
|$20
|1
|7
|4
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$6,890,000
|-39.9%
|2,948
|-639
|$2,337
|$50,912,155
|$28
|3
|8
|10
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$2,529,915
|+110.9%
|238
|+201
|$10,630
|$4,702,390
|-
|3
|9
|27
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,115,000
|+246.1%
|53
|+49
|$21,038
|$1,549,225
|-
|2
|10
|5
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$1,070,000
|-68.8%
|1,201
|-1,450
|$891
|$36,450,233
|$10
|4
|11
|8
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$600,000
|-58.9%
|466
|-397
|$1,288
|$89,250,463
|$150
|7
|12
|6
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$485,000
|-75.8%
|718
|-1,182
|$675
|$46,663,340
|$25
|5
|13
|17
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$326,325
|-39.6%
|217
|-12
|$1,504
|$4,333,417
|-
|7
|14
|9
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$220,000
|-82.6%
|427
|-1,137
|$515
|$55,393,190
|$4.8
|6
|15
|16
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$219,000
|-67.7%
|257
|-380
|$852
|$21,669,215
|-
|9
|16
|21
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$190,467
|-58.7%
|190
|-48
|$1,002
|$1,958,248
|-
|5
|17
|24
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$175,000
|-58.2%
|271
|-150
|$646
|$99,729,816
|$104
|9
|18
|32
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$165,000
|-12.2%
|75
|+30
|$2,200
|$485,675
|-
|3
|19
|15
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$160,000
|-79.5%
|250
|-487
|$640
|$33,929,488
|$35
|6
|20
|22
|American Made
|Uni.
|$155,000
|-65.5%
|222
|-197
|$698
|$51,072,415
|$50
|8
|21
|19
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$129,000
|-74.6%
|299
|-293
|$431
|$21,732,962
|-
|7
|22
|31
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$122,000
|-41.4%
|172
|-23
|$709
|$264,191,520
|$80
|21
|23
|30
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$119,161
|-48.1%
|84
|-12
|$1,419
|$1,017,283
|-
|5
|24
|35
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$115,000
|-33.7%
|59
|+27
|$1,949
|$404,651
|-
|3
|25
|28
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$110,000
|-62.0%
|237
|-166
|$464
|$29,666,142
|$35
|7
|26
|13
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$95,000
|-88.9%
|268
|-1,080
|$354
|$9,438,370
|$20
|4
|27
|N
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$65,000
|-
|4
|-
|$16,250
|$65,000
|$22
|1
|28
|44
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$62,329
|+17.7%
|61
|+32
|$1,022
|$253,185
|-
|4
|29
|38
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$44,107
|-46.5%
|100
|-10
|$441
|$21,795,834
|-
|13
|30
|47
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$20,459
|-36.3%
|14
|-6
|$1,461
|$464,465
|-
|7
|31
|48
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$13,378
|-58.0%
|40
|-46
|$334
|$33,782,732
|$11
|16
|32
|65
|Intent to Destroy
|Abr.
|$352
|-96.0%
|1
|-2
|$352
|$13,194
|-
|2
|33
|108
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$288
|-44.1%
|2
|-
|$144
|$3,758,723
|$9.9
|9
|TOTAL (33 MOVIES):
|$198,632,781
|+31.1%
|29,867
|-7,508
|$6,651
|
wont be mad if mcdormand takes home actress though.
so glad lady bird is doing so well.
McDormand was amazing, naturally.
Wonder is really coming through with that box office and A+ cinemascore... watch people start predicting a BP nomination
I also watched Mudbound which was AMAZING. Definitely do watch, it felt incredibly beautiful and epic. If it wasn't on Netflix I would 100% be predicting it for major categories including picture, director, score, cinematogaphy and a handful of actor nominations (all the white critics are predictably predicting the white actors but I thought Rob Morgan and Blige were best in show).
But yess the cast on Mudbound is so excellent and I love Dee Rees. Also I think what affected me so much about Rob Morgan was his take on the emotional role (which I hadn't really seen him do before). Let the man do more roles like this tbh!
I honestly liked it better than Mudbound, which I found slow and a little predictable. Yes, it was beautifully shot, well directed, etc., but the individual performances were off for me. Garrett Hedlund again was just there, he brought nothing special to his role and I'm a big Carey Mulligan fan but somehow her voice annoyed me. I felt like she was doing an impression of some other actress but I can't quite figure out who. Mary J. Blige was fantastic as was Jason Mitchell and Rob Morgan. Mitchell carried all his scenes with Hedlund, who continues to just make no impression on screen.
I also watched The Great Escape on PBS and it is such a classic. It holds up very well.
where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
Re: where did $300 million go???
I do feel bad mocking him right NOW, but...
Zack Snyder, 2010
https://screenrant.com/zack-snyder-superman-thor/amp/
That article explains a lot, actually.
Re: where did $300 million go???
Some thoughts...
[Spoiler (click to open)]
RIP Gates :( That shocked the hell out of me.
Ugh, at Billy being alive.
Eleanor needs to stop fucking Vane and slit his throat.
The "reveal" that Thomas and Flint were in love and when they were split up broke my goddamn heart, omg
And no matter how many period dramas I watch, I cannot get over those fucking wigs, lmao.
[spoilers]
season 2 is the fuck best, definitely black sails' peak. it even made season 1 retroactively better imo.
the flint reveal remains iconic. did you go into spoiled at all? when i watched live i was freaking out. best straight bait ever.
and amen to the gates, billy, and eleanor bits.
thomas' bigass wig was the best tho
I knew about the twist with Thomas/Flint but it was still amazing and heartbreaking. The inscription in the book *sobs*
Toby is everything
Okay.
Serves WB / DC right tbh, you can't just consistently release mediocre to unwatchable content and expect the consumer to keep coming back even if it is such an iconic property
my theater was swarming with little kids on field trips
The movie seems extra maudlin on the surface but probably a great teachable moment for kids plus it’s a feel good story and maybe people are craving that in this dumpster fire year worse than last year.
I have a friend whose daughter has the syndrome and the daughter has undergone lots of surgeries to normalize her face and skull. My friend has been promoting it heavily plus the foundation for support.
YES Eastwick
I am completely stunned by this result, not just because IT’S THE MOTHERFUCKING JUSTICE LEAGUE but also because… it wasn’t that bad? I mean, I’m a gleeful DCEU hater and went to see this mostly to scoff but I ended up having a pretty good time.
Yes it had GLARING flaws:
- big tone issues. It’s a movie with two masters and it shows
- choppy pacing and editing in the 1st act because they had to cram 2 movies worth of exposition and character introduction in 30 mins
- the bizarre retcon of Superman’s public image and Clark and Bruce’s relationship. There’s an entire Superman movie missing between BvS and Justice League
- shit villain who took up too much screentime with his nonsensical babble
- often incompetent CGI
- awful Whedonisms that stood up like Erza’s big toes
- Snyder’s creepy male gaze
- bland story that was obviously edited out from something more interesting into a barely coherant empty calory script
BUT, there were also many nice aspects:
- the amazons are always very watchable (even with the sleazy fetish gear)
- the Justice League works: they all make sense as members, they each have their defined ‘thing’ that’s cool to watch, and they have chemistry. Aside from Bloatfleck who is on his way out anyway, they’re all well cast and I want to see more of them
- I gave a fuck about Superman for the first time since Cavill was cast, and his resurrection sequence was fucking awesome despite dodgy CGI
- after the first rough 30 mins the pacing is fine. You don’t have time to dwell too much on the plot incoherences because they keep it running
- I sort of finally ‘got’ what Snyder was trying to do with these movies. MoS is still an unpleasant snoozefest and I still abhor the fuck out of BvS, but I least I can see where he was going
So yeah, it wasn’t high art but they clearly got out of their way to make a consensual wide-appeal product and STILL failed miserably. How do they even go from there?
from here, they recoup losses with dvd/bluray sales which will probably do really well if they release an extended cut. after that there's a year until aquaman hits theaters, which gives 1) time for the public's perception to mellow, and 2) time for the dceu to settle on a slate and get a plan together.
wonder woman proved that the brand isn't broken. they just need to pick better directors.
BURN IT ALL DOWN. But more seriously, I think their biggest problem (Batfleck) is already on his way out, and they have a legitimate juggernaut and star with Gal's WW so that's good. What they should do is cancel or postpone Shazam (because who really gives a shit about that) and lean into to Wonder Woman 2, give Patty literally everything she needs.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Deeper, I think the biggest issue now is that a lot of the reception to Mamoa's performance of Aquabro and the choices made with Atlantis and his backstory was mixed / negative (from both critics and fans) and his movie is next (even if it doesn't come out for another 13 months which is an odd choice in and of itself). I'm not sure he made a big enough positive impact in JL for his solo movie to really break out.
If I was Tsujihara or Johns I would fast track 1) a Green Lantern team up movie with an older-ish experienced lantern Hal Jordan (Armie Hammer) and young upstart John Stewart (Trevante Rhodes) that's set mostly in space and needs little to no connection to all the bullshit happening on Earth and 2) and Batfam movie with a brand new Batman (this can come from Flashpoint but at this point it literally doesn't matter) Nightwing, and Batgirl as the prominent characters.
The CGI was terrible. It just felt lazy.
Same reason why the third Star Trek reboot movie, which is actually pretty good, made less than Into Whiteness, which sucked pimply balls.
The opening scene that showed Prince & David Bowie alongside Supe was my fave tho.
I actually might've enjoyed Justice League more than Thor Ragnorak. (Not a fan of the Hulk, so didn't care for the portion of the film with him in it. However, I like all of the JL members sans Batfleck.)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I've seen people sarcastically guessing it's Whedon, and I want that to be true, even though it isn't.
idk much about all the heroes in these dumb movies but isn't justice league full of superheroes who don't even have their own standalone movies yet? it's just wonder woman and boring ass superman and batfleck right? and then a gaggle of other lesser known ones? some draw!