Weekend Box Office: Justice League stumbles as Wonder comes in above expectations

i saw three billboards and it was...well i'll be annoyed when it wins best picture.



wont be mad if mcdormand takes home actress though.



so glad lady bird is doing so well. Reply

agreed on everything tbh Reply

I agree completely. Three Billboards made me soo angry. Reply

omg spoil me for 3bb Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] mcdormand is amazing and the begining is good, but then focus goes from her to the men, and in my opinion its a blue lives matter film showing how even men who torture poc and other victims get redemtion just bc u know cops are people too. i was so angry Reply

[ Spoiler ] there's a homophobic, racist cop that tortures black people and throws innocent people out of windows that gets an (imo) unearned redemption arc and once that happens the film basically focuses more on him than it does on mcdormand getting justice for her raped/murdered daughter. even if you can get past that, the female characters other than mcdormand are one dimensional stereotypes incluidng a black co-worker that shows up about 3 times to make some kind of 'sassy' comment and then disappears. there's also mcdormand's ex-husband who has a 19-year-old airhead girlfriend that they constantly mock but 50 something woody harrelson is married to 30 something abbie cornish (who is so bad in this). there's also this scene where they leave their two young daughters alone by a river so they can go fuck whilst there's a rapist/murderer on the loose? idk i thought it was a bit of a mess tbh Reply

same Reply

well damn i was excited. spoil us! Reply

Ugh, yes. It was SO uneven. It was like the director couldn't decide on a tone or a POV, so he kept switching it up.





McDormand was amazing, naturally. Reply

Reading the spoilers I'm gonna dodge that bullet, thanks everyone lol Reply

It's not going to win best picture, you don't have to worry about that. Academy voters are not from Alabama. I don't think Frances is a lock, either. Reply

Yesssss Lady Bird getting money



Wonder is really coming through with that box office and A+ cinemascore... watch people start predicting a BP nomination Reply

Yeah, I feel like Wonder is gonna Blindside its way into some noms, especially for Julia Roberts. Reply

I can't believe Owen Wilson has a hit. Reply

Jacob Tremblay is gonna get a nom for Room, finally! Reply

I watched A United Kingdom. The story was kind of basic which was disappointing because the directing was A+. I had some reservations about Belle being a little weirdly edited like they didn't have enough coverage of certain scenes, but A United Kingdom showed Amma has really grown as a director.



I also watched Mudbound which was AMAZING. Definitely do watch, it felt incredibly beautiful and epic. If it wasn't on Netflix I would 100% be predicting it for major categories including picture, director, score, cinematogaphy and a handful of actor nominations (all the white critics are predictably predicting the white actors but I thought Rob Morgan and Blige were best in show). Reply

(bless you for making that post here about Mudbound or else I wouldn't have noticed it until much later)



But yess the cast on Mudbound is so excellent and I love Dee Rees. Also I think what affected me so much about Rob Morgan was his take on the emotional role (which I hadn't really seen him do before). Let the man do more roles like this tbh! Reply

I also saw Mudbound and thought it was creative, surprising and beautiful. So excited to see more from her. It's the best film I've seen in a while and Mary J Blige was so good.







I don't know why netflix Brazil hasn't added Mudbound yet, don't they usually stream their original stuff everywhere? Reply

Come to Brazil, Mudbound! Reply

I read that netflix only has streaming rights in certain countries :/ If it isn't on there already it prolly won't be Reply

Here it was a day later as North America, so maybe a slower roll out? Reply

It's due to issues with the dubbing. Reply

"Epic" is the perfect word to describe Mudbound. Reply

I completely forgot I need to watch Mudbound today! I'm glad to hear you liked it Reply

I also just watched A United Kingdom and I agree that while parts of it were basic, I enjoyed it. I really loved the soundtrack and was not surprised to discover it was Patrick Doyle (I usually like his work).



I honestly liked it better than Mudbound, which I found slow and a little predictable. Yes, it was beautifully shot, well directed, etc., but the individual performances were off for me. Garrett Hedlund again was just there, he brought nothing special to his role and I'm a big Carey Mulligan fan but somehow her voice annoyed me. I felt like she was doing an impression of some other actress but I can't quite figure out who. Mary J. Blige was fantastic as was Jason Mitchell and Rob Morgan. Mitchell carried all his scenes with Hedlund, who continues to just make no impression on screen.



I also watched The Great Escape on PBS and it is such a classic. It holds up very well. Reply

I'm sad for Mudbound about the netflix deal bc of that, agh. it deserves soooooo much praise for how amazing it is but there's no way there can be much of a campaign, right? I think I expected it to be solid bc Dee Rees but it just blew me away when I saw it at TIFF. I just wish more ppl could've seen it on the big screen. Rob Morgan and Blige were the standouts for me too! omg.



Edited at 2017-11-19 10:51 pm (UTC) Reply

JUSTICE LEAGUE EXEC: We can just CGI Henry Cavill’s mustache out it will be fine and not look weird at all

HENRY CAVILL: pic.twitter.com/Ag41j6LbPn — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 17, 2017





Henry Cavill's mustache could not be contained by mere human CGI pic.twitter.com/TnxdpbeNVT — Zack (@Blankzilla) November 16, 2017



That is unsettling Reply

that maelstrom of bad decisions wrt the CGI in this movie is STAGGERING Reply

https://www.reddit.com/r/DC_Cinematic/comments/7dxozi/other_vfx_artist_reveals_that_they_are_still/



Edited at 2017-11-19 06:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Why didn't they just give superman a mustache? Reply

well, they had already shot his scenes with snyder sans mustache, so they couldn't reshoot ALL his scenes with the mustache, I guess. Reply

I'm guessing they thought it would be weird if he came back from the dead with a mustache he didn't have when he died. Reply

Almost all of he scenes were clearly from the reshoots which is baffling to me. Like what the hell was his storyline before Whedon came in and why did they barely use any of it? Reply

Why does he have two mouths?? Reply

With that look I wish Supes was the villian in the movie. Already scarier than steppenwolf. Reply

Well in the first screencap his upper lip doesn't bother me as much as his creepy eye expression and the huge chin. Reply

it looked so weird Reply

This is exactly what I said. Where did the entire budget go? Everything looked fake and cheaply made. When they showed Thymiscira, that's when I knew the movie was going to be shit. Reply

omg it looks like his lips are turning into mouths in the 2nd one Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

lmao I saw JL last night and even though I actually kind of loved it??? (just left a ~review of sorts on page 5) I couldn't stop staring at his face omg. He looked so WEIRD. And the fact that they opened the movie with him... it looked like he was missing his upper lip in that cellphone footage. What were they thinking, omg.



Edited at 2017-11-19 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Sweet baby cheeses I hope We Hate Movies does an episode on this. Reply

“[Superman] is the freaking […] biggest superhero on the planet. He’s the father of every superhero. [Deborah and I] were just talking about this – I’m like, really? Thor? Thor has a movie? [Laughter.] Really? I mean, come on. And there’s no Superman movie? This is, like, the world’s out of balance. It’s like, we’ve lost our minds here, people, come on.”

Zack Snyder, 2010

https://screenrant.com/zack-snyder-superman-thor/amp/



That article explains a lot, actually. That article explains a lot, actually. Reply

lol honestly this was so weird to see onscreen?? like did they reshoot EVERY supe scene? i couldn't tell what his real face was by the end of the film lol Reply

Link





Some thoughts...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

RIP Gates :( That shocked the hell out of me.



Ugh, at Billy being alive.



Eleanor needs to stop fucking Vane and slit his throat.



The "reveal" that Thomas and Flint were in love and when they were split up broke my goddamn heart, omg



And no matter how many period dramas I watch, I cannot get over those fucking wigs, lmao.



I've been watching Black Sails, up through 2x06 so far. Season one was, at times, hard to get through. But S2 is damn good.
Some thoughts...

[ spoilers ]

season 2 is the fuck best, definitely black sails' peak. it even made season 1 retroactively better imo.



the flint reveal remains iconic. did you go into spoiled at all? when i watched live i was freaking out. best straight bait ever.



and amen to the gates, billy, and eleanor bits.





thomas' bigass wig was the best tho yesssssssssthomas' bigass wig was the best tho Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I knew about the twist with Thomas/Flint but it was still amazing and heartbreaking. The inscription in the book *sobs*

Reply

S2 is amazing! Reply

Yaaaaaas! You still have so much great stuff in store. The end of season two really turns things in its head (in a good way). Reply

Parent

It’s such a good show



Toby is everything Reply

YAS BLACK SAILS. I tell everyone just muscle through season one because the rest of the series is so worth it. Reply

It looks like Three Billboards is loosely following the box office pattern of Lady Bird. 53 theatres and in the top 10! LMAO this is both impressive and shows the total collapse of the theatrical industry. So tragic. Reply

What else would you call it when a movie in such small release makes it into the top 10? Especially after a shitty BO year like this one? Reply

A24 has spent a lot on TV advertising, which they don't do for all their films. The Lady Bird spot is running every time I turn on the TV. I've seen a couple of spots for Three Billboards, but nothing like the way they're promoting Lady Bird. Greta and Soairse have also made the rounds on the talk shows, which Frances has not done. I think Sam Rockwell was on Corden the other night, but I can't stand Corden so I didn't watch. Reply

This makes me hopeful tbh. I think it more shows that ppl are sick of generic white guy movies and are instead opting for movies about women/minorities ala Moonlight's box office success last year. Reply

!!!! HOLY SHIT at that Justice League number O_O... wow that is legitimately shocking



Serves WB / DC right tbh, you can't just consistently release mediocre to unwatchable content and expect the consumer to keep coming back even if it is such an iconic property Reply

Wow, people really went to Wonder. Huh. Reply

i think a ton of schools went to see it



my theater was swarming with little kids on field trips Reply

that's even more unsettling. Reply

ignore my comment before, i was reading wonder like it was wonder wheel. much different reaction. though tons of little kids is definitely unsettling, i stand by that! Reply

I think so too

The movie seems extra maudlin on the surface but probably a great teachable moment for kids plus it’s a feel good story and maybe people are craving that in this dumpster fire year worse than last year.



I have a friend whose daughter has the syndrome and the daughter has undergone lots of surgeries to normalize her face and skull. My friend has been promoting it heavily plus the foundation for support. Reply

a lot of schools bought it as a read aloud or as a shared book read for 4-6 grades. it’s a really good book. Reply

Parent

papa introduced me to the witches of eastwick on Friday. I droooooled over Cher's wardrobe in that film ♡ Reply

YES Eastwick Reply

Wonder is doing so well. Tracking had it at $9 million earlier this week and it tripled that. Reply

wow

omgg

I watched CMBYN again. It was just as good as the first time. I may have even enjoyed it more because threre was so many little moments i missed the first time round which make more sense on second viewing. Reply

I can't believe we're not getting CMBYN 'til end of December here. I won't be in town so I'll have to wait 'til JANUARY. omg. D: if it's as good as everybody who has already seen it says, I'll have to really make time to see it at least twice. Reply

Parent

I hope it's worth the wait for you! It's only the second time i have ever re-watched a movie at the cinema Reply

Parent

Went to see Thor: Ragnarok last night and loved it. :D Reply

Lovely icon! <3

Parent

Yours too bb! <3

Parent

Justice League not breaking $100M, fucking WOW!

I am completely stunned by this result, not just because IT’S THE MOTHERFUCKING JUSTICE LEAGUE but also because… it wasn’t that bad? I mean, I’m a gleeful DCEU hater and went to see this mostly to scoff but I ended up having a pretty good time.



Yes it had GLARING flaws:

- big tone issues. It’s a movie with two masters and it shows

- choppy pacing and editing in the 1st act because they had to cram 2 movies worth of exposition and character introduction in 30 mins

- the bizarre retcon of Superman’s public image and Clark and Bruce’s relationship. There’s an entire Superman movie missing between BvS and Justice League

- shit villain who took up too much screentime with his nonsensical babble

- often incompetent CGI

- awful Whedonisms that stood up like Erza’s big toes

- Snyder’s creepy male gaze

- bland story that was obviously edited out from something more interesting into a barely coherant empty calory script



BUT, there were also many nice aspects:

- the amazons are always very watchable (even with the sleazy fetish gear)

- the Justice League works: they all make sense as members, they each have their defined ‘thing’ that’s cool to watch, and they have chemistry. Aside from Bloatfleck who is on his way out anyway, they’re all well cast and I want to see more of them

- I gave a fuck about Superman for the first time since Cavill was cast, and his resurrection sequence was fucking awesome despite dodgy CGI

- after the first rough 30 mins the pacing is fine. You don’t have time to dwell too much on the plot incoherences because they keep it running

- I sort of finally ‘got’ what Snyder was trying to do with these movies. MoS is still an unpleasant snoozefest and I still abhor the fuck out of BvS, but I least I can see where he was going



So yeah, it wasn’t high art but they clearly got out of their way to make a consensual wide-appeal product and STILL failed miserably. How do they even go from there?

they definitely paid the price for so many people seeing batman v superman opening weekend who then walked out of the theater disappointed. that theatrical release was a huge mistake, and they're feeling it now.



from here, they recoup losses with dvd/bluray sales which will probably do really well if they release an extended cut. after that there's a year until aquaman hits theaters, which gives 1) time for the public's perception to mellow, and 2) time for the dceu to settle on a slate and get a plan together.



wonder woman proved that the brand isn't broken. they just need to pick better directors. Reply

How do they even go from there?



BURN IT ALL DOWN. But more seriously, I think their biggest problem (Batfleck) is already on his way out, and they have a legitimate juggernaut and star with Gal's WW so that's good. What they should do is cancel or postpone Shazam (because who really gives a shit about that) and lean into to Wonder Woman 2, give Patty literally everything she needs.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Deeper, I think the biggest issue now is that a lot of the reception to Mamoa's performance of Aquabro and the choices made with Atlantis and his backstory was mixed / negative (from both critics and fans) and his movie is next (even if it doesn't come out for another 13 months which is an odd choice in and of itself). I'm not sure he made a big enough positive impact in JL for his solo movie to really break out.



If I was Tsujihara or Johns I would fast track 1) a Green Lantern team up movie with an older-ish experienced lantern Hal Jordan (Armie Hammer) and young upstart John Stewart (Trevante Rhodes) that's set mostly in space and needs little to no connection to all the bullshit happening on Earth and 2) and Batfam movie with a brand new Batman (this can come from Flashpoint but at this point it literally doesn't matter) Nightwing, and Batgirl as the prominent characters. BURN IT ALL DOWN. But more seriously, I think their biggest problem (Batfleck) is already on his way out, and they have a legitimate juggernaut and star with Gal's WW so that's good. What they should do is cancel or postpone Shazam (because who really gives a shit about that) and lean into to Wonder Woman 2, give Patty literally everything she needs. Reply

I think recasting Affleck without even doing a Flashpoint explanation could work fine. Anyone who’s paying attention knows that Affleck needs to get out. Reply

Parent

Honestly this seems like the absolute smartest thing to do, so naturally it won't happen. Siiiigh what could've been. Reply

Parent

uhhh no we need Shazam Reply

Parent

I thought Momoa (surprisingly) failed to be charming in this movie and his acting was noticeably bad. All the underwater scenes looked like shit too. Reply

Parent

This was the first time I really enjoyed Superman in these movies. Like he wasn't broody and dark or boring. He actually came back and felt more like the Superman I wanted to see. So I guess death worked out for him.



The CGI was terrible. It just felt lazy. Reply

Parent

I agree with this. WW movie aside, this is the first time they put something out that was actually somewhat watchable. It's not high art or incredible, but it was enough that it should've left the general audience with a positive opinion. I guess too much bad-will after MoS, BvS, & Suicide Squad. Reply

Parent

regarding the male gaze: i cringed when wonder woman got off the vehicle under the harbour. you could see half a buttflap, gratuitously. wtf, snyder. Reply

Parent

I agree. I love Marvel and I haven't been impressed with the DCEU but I liked this more than MoS & BvS. And yes, Clark/Supes was more likeable here than he was in the first two. Reply

Parent

Link



I'm just gonna repost this forever: Reply

IA having seen it now IDT it deserves to fail like this. BUT people are saying they might use Flashpoint to do a soft reboot of the entire franchise? I'd like them to use that to recast Batfleck. Reply

Parent

When you damage your brand, this is what happens.



Same reason why the third Star Trek reboot movie, which is actually pretty good, made less than Into Whiteness, which sucked pimply balls. Reply

Parent

they have such a bad track record most people don't even want to bother to see it. plus, i personally skipped out on batman vs. superman because i heard it was so bad so i don't feel properly equipped to watch what it essentially the sequel... and don't want to put in the effort or emotional labor to catch up. Reply

Parent

Mte on Superman. I was finally rooting for him lmao.



The opening scene that showed Prince & David Bowie alongside Supe was my fave tho. Reply

Parent

Yeah, for me it was MILES better than BvS and SS. I actually got some enjoyment out of watching it. It still, of course, wasn't a great movie. Too much CGI, a lot of it bad. Fights where I had no idea what was going on. Weak villain and box story. Cavill is still charisma free as Supes and Amy Adams is still miscast...But I can't say I was bored. Unlike SS, it felt like a proper team was coming together Reply

Parent

iawtc



I actually might've enjoyed Justice League more than Thor Ragnorak. (Not a fan of the Hulk, so didn't care for the portion of the film with him in it. However, I like all of the JL members sans Batfleck.) Reply

Parent

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Here are some new details of what COULD'VE happened in #JusticeLeague, unfortunately a lot of it was cut. (via @aqxa182) pic.twitter.com/PlW8X5mAjc — Film Hype (@FilmHypeHQ) November 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-11-19 04:47 pm (UTC) Justice League gossip on twitter has a bitch pressssssed. How you gonna do Willem Dafoe and Kiersey Clemons like dis? AND SO HELP ME GOD, IF THEY RECAST HER WITH A WHITE IRIS...ITS QUIET FOR THIS WHOLE CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. Reply

Link





Screenshots from the unfinished deleted scene of Barry saving Iris West from a car crash. Kiersey! pic.twitter.com/9ZFijsyZxq — Talking The Flash ⚡ (@TalkingTheFlash) November 19, 2017



Just… why? Why are they so dumb?? Reply

tell me about it....ive was real life mad all afternoon yesterday. this whole universe trash Reply

Parent

I am very curious about who leaked this stuff since it's the same guy who leaked the IW stills and planned to leak IW footage before changing his mind. Did he work on both movies or what?



I've seen people sarcastically guessing it's Whedon, and I want that to be true, even though it isn't. Reply

Parent

What in the fresh hell... Reply

Parent

i love that they fucked up so badly people are leaking the good shit. that flash and iris scene should have stayed in, and if they recast and cgi out clemons for the dvd i'm gonna fight someone. Reply

Parent

Paramount is petty for that mustache drama lmao Reply

Parent

I think Paramount just enjoyed screwing over the WB re: Cavill's moustache. Reply

Parent

I have to laugh at the Taylor Swift levels of pettiness. Reply

Parent

kiersey is a fucking GEM and they would be absolute morons to re-cast her. is the flash film even still happening though? dc seems to be such a god damn mess. Reply

Parent

Yeah I noticed the missing Alfred scene. Heck I was wondering when it was gonna show up but it never did. Reply

Parent

lol oop!



idk much about all the heroes in these dumb movies but isn't justice league full of superheroes who don't even have their own standalone movies yet? it's just wonder woman and boring ass superman and batfleck right? and then a gaggle of other lesser known ones? some draw! Reply

batfleck doesn't even have a standalone yet Reply

Parent

wow i forgot about that. it's even worse than i thought! Reply

Parent

