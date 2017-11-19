"An Open Secret" on The Hagmann Report - executive producer talks Hollywood pedophilia
- interview with Matthew Valentinas, an entertainment lawyer & executive producer of "An Open Secret", the documentary exposing Hollywood pedophilia
- Valentinas explains how they came up with the idea for the doc, and says that what really got it going was Corey Feldman talking again in 2011/12
- he says they reached out to him & since Feldman's biggest fear was feeling that he needed protection, the fact that the doc was backed by a team of laywers & insurance made him feel safer
- talks about how children are particularly susceptible in Hollywood, especially because it's one of the very few industries where children are allowed to work with adults
- says that once survivers start speaking, it's not gonna stop for months & "it's gonna get a lot worse before it gets any better"
- says that Hollywood cares about money a lot more than it does about any individual, and that it was both what allowed this to go on for so long & possibly what will change the industry's attitude once they get drowed in lawsuits and start losing millions in cancellations/bad publicity
- when asked which implicated name surprised him the most while researching for the doc, replies that working in Hollywood he wasn't personally surprised by any of it but for the average person the biggest shock was probably Bryan Singer's involvement (and then proceeds to detail his connection to several convicted or alleged pedophiles)
- talks about Charlie Sheen's connection to several registered sex offerenders, how he and Bryan Singer share the same lawyer (Marty Singer) & that he'd love for people to ask him if there's any settlements out there and if any of his clients signed any
- from 24:30 to 28:00 (if you only watch a tiny bit of this video, listen to this part) he talks about how Leo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire were both represented by convicted pedophile Bob Villard when they were kids, and how for every DiCaprio-like success story there's 7 or 8 who weren't quite so lucky & 3 or 4 who never made it past their 30s due to drugs or suicide bc of inability to cope with their past abuse
- he then goes on to say that they strongly suspect murder in some of those cases, "maybe someone has been given a hot dose of heroin and it looks like a drug overdose because maybe that person was ready to come out and talk", then heavily hints that one of those cases was Brad Renfro
- explains how it's a hierarchy that can start with talent scouts, casting agents and managers, and then goes up to directors and producers, and in some instances even high level people in networks and studios & how knowing they're guilty and/or complicit of a crime "that's arguably even worse than murder" ensures that everyone stays silent
- says they all know each other & operate within the same circles, that there's different levels of power & that sometimes he has to wonder how some of the lower level guys are able to afford all the legal bills and if some of those aren't taking the fall for other people
source
sorry for the dissertation but this interview is full of scorching hot tea & i tried to pick the most important bits
that's basically amurika
color me shocked.
Feldman wasn't involved in the documentary at all???
Interesting what he says about Leo & Tobey's childhood agent / management. A reporter should look into that.
infowars have been giving them a platform after they were shunned by most other media & i see they have been heavily promoting the doc now, but afaik they had nothing to do with its release 3 years ago. it's the 1st time i'm hearing abt this hagmann report tho, no idea what their affiliations are. someone posted this vid on LSA and i just found the interview extremely interesting.
Edited at 2017-11-19 04:09 pm (UTC)
I know infowars wasn't part of the release / production. But they're the people who championed pizzagate, a racist chobani rape conspiracy and believe sandy hook was fake. It's just been blowing my mind that they've linked up with these kind of people when they could easily put up their own podcast or youtube videos.
Edited at 2017-11-19 04:11 pm (UTC)
My heart breaks for Brad Renfro
Edited at 2017-11-19 04:47 pm (UTC)
But yes, this type of conspiracy stuff can attract some ppl who think celebs are clones, CEOs of studios are lizard people, and Illuminati killed every celeb that's ever died.
Edited at 2017-11-19 05:00 pm (UTC)
i remember elijah wood saying that his mom wouldn't let him go to any of the parties and stuff because she wanted to protect him.
And I mean, Corey Feldman does the exact same thing! His "angels" that live w/ him are a rip-off of Hefner and his bunnies. Both men seem to use women and have a need to come off as ladies men/playboys. This might be what happens to a lot of straight men who were molested as children. Just a theory.