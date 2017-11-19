"An Open Secret" on The Hagmann Report - executive producer talks Hollywood pedophilia

says that Hollywood cares about money a lot more than it does about any individual



says that Hollywood cares about money a lot more than it does about any individual



color me shocked.

So fucking sad that this is somewhat common knowledge and the powers that be are just too much to take down.

The Open Secret people have really been weirding me out lately. They went on infowars and by googling this show also seems to be affiliated with them?



Feldman wasn't involved in the documentary at all???



Interesting what he says about Leo & Tobey's childhood agent / management. A reporter should look into that.

what? Feldman collaborated with them & was featured in the doc, they used archived footage and also interviewed him for research. he's credited and all



infowars have been giving them a platform after they were shunned by most other media & i see they have been heavily promoting the doc now, but afaik they had nothing to do with its release 3 years ago. it's the 1st time i'm hearing abt this hagmann report tho, no idea what their affiliations are. someone posted this vid on LSA and i just found the interview extremely interesting.



Edited at 2017-11-19 04:09 pm (UTC)

I thought they just used archived footage. I didn't realize he was part of their research and credited.



I know infowars wasn't part of the release / production. But they're the people who championed pizzagate, a racist chobani rape conspiracy and believe sandy hook was fake. It's just been blowing my mind that they've linked up with these kind of people when they could easily put up their own podcast or youtube videos.

i mean the subhead on the screengrab is 'exposing the NWO agenda' the guys running this channel clearly are at least mildly batty. quick browse of the yt channel and why god allows mass murder and the militant left and countering fake news.

Anything and anyone involved with InfoWars is suspect so that's troubling.

Bryan singer can't be a pedophile or abuser. my aunt who worked in the entertainment industry once attended the same party as him and she said that from afar he had a very nice smile

lmao, calm down Lena



Edited at 2017-11-19 04:11 pm (UTC)

loool Reply

Did she know him for half a decade?

No wonder They were killed by these powerful predators .









that documentary was so depressing :( i hope more people find it.

Honestly, after Harvey Weinstein hiring ex-Mossad agents to suppress allegations was a real thing that actually happened, I'll believe just about anything w/r/t major Hollywood power players trying to silence the people they've wronged.

literally mte.

Yep

yep. people being killed is not out of the question now.

now? as if the young rent boys being used by politicians and other people in power haven't been killed off for decades now to keep it quiet.

Yeah, some things that once seemed far fetched aren't anymore. Especially when you see how buddy buddy some of these folks are with convicted sex offenders. Its no different than organized crime it looks like, so I wouldn't count out any murder tbh.

Yeah. Its not even such a huge leap to make, that unthinkable things are done to cover up for unthinkable crimes.

Exactly. It bothers me so much that Corey is constantly discredited. Yes he is messy, but victims of abuse often are, especially the ones who dare break the silence and speak out. He's said time and time again that his life and family are in danger, and he's right. These powerful abusers have no boundaries.

yeah man, at first i was side eyeing Corey for not naming names and talmbout he feared for his life but now im like oh shit

Politicians, gangstas and Hollywood are all connected. Money is dirty.

Mike Schur says everyone knew about Spacey, it was no surprise.

And yet he also heard of Louis C.K's allegations and still cast him in a guest role on Parks and Recreation :/

It's hard to glory in the fact that all of these bastards are getting exposed when you realise how many lives they ruined.

A mess :( yikes at leos and tobeys old manager ...

My heart breaks for Brad Renfro Reply

I haven't seen it, but from what I'm reading about it it seems like this documentary is a mix of absolute truth and perhaps over the top conspiracy theories. I think Occam's Razor applies successfully here and these people died because they were fucked up from what happened to them, not because there was some homicidal plan to shut them up by murdering them.



Edited at 2017-11-19 04:47 pm (UTC)

i don't think they mentioned any deaths in the actual documentary but i can't remember. there was one guy called mike who almost died (he ended up with an alcohol problem due to the abuse). he pulled through but ended up being severely disabled after.

That could be true too. May be no "hotshots" were forced. But I dunno, I still think it happens, rarely, but still happens. There's only one celeb death I think was a murder and that was Natalie Wood.



But yes, this type of conspiracy stuff can attract some ppl who think celebs are clones, CEOs of studios are lizard people, and Illuminati killed every celeb that's ever died. Reply

Not sure why you don't think Occam's Razor would easily mean people will kill when millions of dollars/life in prison is at stake, but okay.

How you see that as a simple solution is hilarious.

I've seen it and it seemed pretty solid to me, with interviews, video and, heartbreakingly, a recorded confession. I don't remember any murder plots/conspiracies being featured at all, but it's been a while.

ia, although I think it's absolutely plausible that some of these kids were initially introduced to drugs by the people that molested them

Watch the documentary. The producers only became adjecent to conspiracy theories recently / well after the fact.

This reminds me of Who Took Johnny and the disappearance of Johnny Gosch :( There's a lot of stuff that may be true but you'll never know it because it all sounds so over the top. And this is what happens when you don't have legit news outlets breaking the story. The waters get so muddy and it all sounds like a conspiracy theory. This is what discredits victims and makes others not want to come forward.

IIRC the documentary itself didn't delve into all that re: any homicidal plans to shut victims up. Parts of this interview rub me the wrong way, though, especially the part about Brad Renfro because he can't speak for himself on this at all one way or the other.

that stuff about tobey and leo is sad :/ this shit is horrifying. How many kids were at risk of assault because the world loves men?



Edited at 2017-11-19 05:00 pm (UTC)

its sad that this documentary didn't blow up the way it deserved to, but i'm glad that people are talking about it again now.



i remember elijah wood saying that his mom wouldn't let him go to any of the parties and stuff because she wanted to protect him. Reply

I think it's pretty obvious that Leo went through some shit. Yes, he's a sleaze for 'dating' all those super young models, but I always also assumed that he's a bit fucked up from whatever happened in the years of his childhood/early stardom.

Both he and Tobey Maguire were part of the "pussy posse" in the '90s. It seems he is trying to reassert his masculinity by being some sort of playboy.



And I mean, Corey Feldman does the exact same thing! His "angels" that live w/ him are a rip-off of Hefner and his bunnies. Both men seem to use women and have a need to come off as ladies men/playboys. This might be what happens to a lot of straight men who were molested as children. Just a theory. Reply

