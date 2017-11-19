Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha - Home (from Bright: The Album)
The first single from the soundtrack of Netflix's upcoming film "Bright.
Also watch this bonus video:
So @BebeRexha went off on the perverts saying rude comments on her Instagram Live 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KIoyXCdyMp— Bebe Rexha News (@BebeRexhaHQ) June 19, 2017
OG Bad Bitch Bebe Rexha is slaying the iTunes chart by having two songs in the top 10.
If we ever go to #1 I think I may die.— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 15, 2017
source, 2, 3
also, can someone explain why her song "meant to be" with florida georgia line is doing so well on US itunes? it's so generic. have they performed it or something?
yeah i know country stans are crazy in the US lol but i knew there must have been some push. it's cute but extremely generic. don't know why it's caught on so well
and the bleach blonde is terrible on her smdmfh
