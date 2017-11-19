Porsha Williams Drags Shemar Moore For Denying Phaedra Parks Dating Rumor

All the more reason to replace her with Shamea TBQH Reply

Shamea and Marlo need to be full time cast members. Reply

yasssss shimmyshimmy coco pop Reply

Shamea SHOULD have had Porsha's peach in the first place. Porsha should have been FOH but because she cozied up to Kim they allowed her to keep her peach. Reply

I haven’t watched atlanta in years, what happened to porsha’s ex husband? Did he come out? Reply

I think he’s “bi” now but I could be thinking of someone else Reply

youre thinking star jones gay ass ex Reply

"Most men lie on their penis" is making me cackle tbh Reply

smh Reply

the way nene walked over there as if porsha was her child who she just caught cussing in front of family during a holiday dinner gives me so much life lmao Reply

Porsha is so dumb.



I mean, if someone was saying I was dating Phaedra I'd want to deny it also. Reply

IKR Reply

MTE lol Reply

Yep lol Reply

I wish they would make Marlo one of the housewives lol Reply

i mean the photoshop was obvious Reply

'the law practicing reality bandit' fck Reply

LMAO Reply

Isn’t Phaedra the one who started the rumor anyway? So desperate Reply

Yeah she reposted a photo taken of them when they were on WWHL a year go but photoshopped the background to make it seem like it was a recent one. Then she let fans wildly speculate and harass Shemar without saying a word. He has been doing press for his own show now and has rabid CM stans while she needs headlines to weasel her way back onto RHOA so she knew what she was doing.



Edited at 2017-11-19 03:00 pm (UTC) Reply

yes lol Reply

She's won't ever stop lying and scamming. lol Reply

Seriously I'm always accusing Sheree of being resident scammer when it's been Phaedra this entire time. Reply

What happened to Phaedra stealing dead people social security numbers ? I haven’t watched the show in years Reply

Is that why she wanted to get into the mortuary business?? Reply

That was the rumor Reply

Her partner-in-crime is currently in prison while she's trying to divorce him. Reply

With the ratings are going, they may be next-day airing Phaedra a peach. Reply

I love Da Brat. Reply

