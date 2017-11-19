Porsha Williams Drags Shemar Moore For Denying Phaedra Parks Dating Rumor

  • The enthusiastic masticater came to the aid of her frenemy Phaedra Parks after Shemar Moore vehemently denied dating the law practicing reality bandit

  • Williams told Dish Nation: “Why he have to bring up Phaedra? She ain’t say she was dating him. Who goes online to say you’re not dating a beautiful woman. She got a job, she got money.” She added, “Most men they lie on their penis, who goes and denounce it? He didn’t have to add her all in there like that. You didn’t have to go that far.”

  • Da Brat of all people is the voice of reason to Williams' tirade

  • If you listen really hard outside the nearest window, you can faintly hear Phaedra's sustained cackle at creating gossip headlines about herself without having to open her mouth or Venmo her publicist


    • You ain't getting back on that show sis!

