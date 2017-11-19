Porsha Williams Drags Shemar Moore For Denying Phaedra Parks Dating Rumor
New post (Porsha Williams Lays Into Shemar Moore For Denying He Dated Phaedra Parks | ...) has been published on - https://t.co/zLiVlTB8Oz pic.twitter.com/4NZiwWmhRh— Urban News Online (@1urbannews) November 17, 2017
You ain't getting back on that show sis!
Source:
1,2
"Most men lie on their penis" is making me cackle tbh
Edited at 2017-11-19 03:00 pm (UTC)
Let's talk about how Porsha can't fly coach because of 'medical reasons that only allow her to fly 1st class. She can't even afford to fly to Kenya for her "bff" wedding.....