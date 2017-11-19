Pots announced for FIFA World Cup final draw.
A look at the 32 teams that will compete at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. pic.twitter.com/H61pQwDa3m— AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) 18 listopada 2017
- the draw takes place on December 1st in Moscow,
- POT 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France,
- POT 2: Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Peru,
- POT 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran,
- POT 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia.
Who will you support, ONTD?
and lmao @ italy
my motto is #anyonebutGermany
and Iceland
I hope the Iclandic commentator will be back!
1. Argentina.
2. Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay.
3. The rest of Latin America.
Who will be out almost immediately!
I really like Germany's kits this time.
Super, super nervous about the draw. Like, please let us end up in a group that will let us live a bit beyond the first round. Porfisssssssss
El estadio estuvo increible, estuve en 5ta fila y todos lloramos como bebes
From my lips to goddess' ears, mark my words: brasil will get to the final, and we will beat germany on the way!
I am gonna go watch some cricket.