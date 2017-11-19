is this love

Pots announced for FIFA World Cup final draw.




- the draw takes place on December 1st in Moscow,

- POT 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France,

- POT 2: Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Peru,

- POT 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran,

- POT 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia.

source: twitter



Who will you support, ONTD?
