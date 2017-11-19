Pots announced for FIFA World Cup final draw.

I feel like we (🇦🇷) will be out early. Messi is everything, but they can't only rely on him Reply

Yeah the only reason i actively wanted argentina to qualify is that i have a feeling theyll crash and burn early and it will be fun to watch that

Lmfao

zorra

lol

lmao

(same) Reply

lol

They hate us so much, it's almost funny.

I wish we hadn't gotten in, honestly. We deserved the wake up call. And it would've been hilarious to see the hardcore fans in tears.

fuck fifa



and lmao @ italy Reply

Nigeria will dominate that group, god willing

that's....not how it works lmao

this is to select the groups, so not yet

yeah about that...

this comment is so nigerian.

my motto is i'm supporting my country, Portugal. then Brazil, then maybe France.my motto is #anyonebutGermany

Já Foste Portugal!! Pior grupo impossível!

lol? isto não são os grupos, são os potes. portugal evita todas selecções no pote 1. não há só 4 grupos num mundial, wtf lol

with you sis! Why do I think we're gonna get Spain in our group lol

Germany. If they go out I am rooting for as much drama as possible.

I would kill to have us 🇧🇷 eliminate germany.

that's the dream!

Making David Luiz cry hysterically was a fucking hate crime, TBH.

please God! lol

Jogi would have to move to Canada to find safety.

Australia's fucked probably. I'd love them to get close to winning though, boost our ego for like four years.

Denmark and Iceland. And Spain.

Schlaaaaaand



and Iceland Reply

same and also cute icon!

Germany, obviously! Iceland, Mexico, Colombia, and Spain are all also favorites too. Despite being from the US, I can't stand our flop team. Just happy for once there are no Dutch. I miss Italy too. I like some players from Argentina but not the team as a whole anymore.

My country (Argentina), Colombia, Perú and Iceland.

Poland



I hope the Iclandic commentator will be back! Reply

My faves:

1. Argentina.

2. Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay.

3. The rest of Latin America. Reply

Iceland bc I feel in love with them during the Euros.

Panama!



Who will be out almost immediately! Reply

I can't help but support Brazil even though I have no hope for us. After we get eliminated I'll support France because I'm starting to learn French and it's so fun.

Why the hell would there be no hope for us?? Girl we gonna go to the final. We are one of the best national teams right now.

I put so much faith in Felipão then the 7-1 happened and I just can't handle the same disappointment anymore lol.

that friendly with England last week was so bad, it kinda destroyed my hopes tbh

I'll be supporting Iceland, Peru, Panama I guess.



I really like Germany's kits this time. Reply

I will support Brazil of course

This time ill actually be joyful and have hope for us. We will get to the semi final AT LEAST. And we will beat germany in the way

Supporting my motherland, PERU! <3



Super, super nervous about the draw. Like, please let us end up in a group that will let us live a bit beyond the first round. Porfisssssssss Reply

Arriba Perú! My motherland too. I feel like if we make it past the first round it will be a miracle tho. 🙏 Guerrero is able to come back.

I will consider it a victory if we get to the round of 16, haha.

Peru 🙌 🇵🇪 First time in 36 years 😭

estoy tan contenta por ustedes!! vamos Perú!

YASSS bitch!! WE DID THAT!!



El estadio estuvo increible, estuve en 5ta fila y todos lloramos como bebes Reply

Ugh i hate how much i love the world cup.



From my lips to goddess' ears, mark my words: brasil will get to the final, and we will beat germany on the way! Reply

lmfao did u watch their match live last tournament? i would have loved to watch your reaction throughout

Ofc i did. I was at a friend's house and couldnt join the ontd live thread. It was very surreal lol then it got hilarious cause we were drunk, but yeah that was a weird day. Will never forget my friend's face when he came back w popcorn and i think we were already losing 3-0 or 4-0

Okay.

I am gonna go watch some cricket. Reply

