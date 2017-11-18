Fans boo Kendall Jenner as Niall Horan tells them he's a model now during show


Niall Horan tells the audience at a show about his recent modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models and follows it with "there's only one Irish model" as he points to himself. The crowd cheers.

• "I know, I can't believe it either. Look at her over there about myself she's literally saying how?" joked Nail. [This self poured Tea right now tho].

• He then proceeds to try and list other models by saying, "There's like...Kendall Jenner..." and before he can continue the audience boo's and one audience member apparently yells "you're better than her!"

• Nail is shook at the negative response, plays it off and goes back to the music and probably not performing "On the Loose."





