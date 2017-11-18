Fans boo Kendall Jenner as Niall Horan tells them he's a model now during show

I'm still like...shocked that Kendall Jenner/Ted Cruz/Bella Hadid are considered the "supermodels" of today.



I don't even understand how social media is even a factor because their audience can't afford high fashion brands, can they? Reply

Thread

Link

their audiences are sooo huge, a lot prob would /splurge to buy what their favs are wearing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait who? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hold up, the Zodiac?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lOOooooL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaaao fucking hell 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't these high end brands make bank from us normies through "reasonable" priced things like perfume, sunglasses, small accessories? Consumers aren't purchasing couture gowns or runway pieces but they're more likely to buy Gucci Guilty perfume for the name alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the endorsements not the high end brand stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think bella hadid is so beautiful (although i've never watched/seen her model and don't care) but i am CACKLING @ this entire comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bella hadid is so basic looking, even all those surgeries did not help her, it blows my mind she's a thing, i could never remember her face Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is pretty to me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eww. her nose is a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like that she looks like an adult. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are examples of very young looking girls, and I do think they are insaaaanely gorgeous for sure, but there is nothing quite like mature-looking(?) features. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay but at least they're pretty, unlike niall horan. he looks like a potato goblin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love him 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

niall is so not cute lol



he looks like jamie oliver and gordon ramsay's love child Reply

Thread

Link

I see it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that gif. Kris can really polish any turd. Reply

Thread

Link

this is why having Kris Jenner alongside Rita Ora's sister/manager as my managers will ensure my future success in Pop.



after several Rita Ora-like delays my charity single and debut "Toys for Thots" will debut in late November.



buy and stream my single soon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





bopping already Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

already pre ordered it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, I love you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know Victoria's Secrets films their show twice so I can't even imagine what the fuck did she do at the end of the catwalk on the first tapping that made them think that shot in the gif. was the best they got. Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha that's a good point. It may not have been that bad though, it could've been something small like she forgot to pair such a vibrant piece with a smile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right? All the editing magic in the world couldn't help her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Gigi isn't walking in the VSFS? lol



I doubt Neil is any better then Kendall, then again it's not actually hard to be better than her Reply

Thread

Link

Literally everyone is a fucking model nowadays Reply

Thread

Link

Kris looks like she just ordered a hit out on someone ending it with a villain style getaway Reply

Thread

Link

That "one hit wonder" tag doesn't apply to Niall, OP. Reply

Thread

Link





because the two hit wonder tag isn't available yet. so it'll have to do. plus i'm juuuuust teasin'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It is too soon to do that. He is only 3 singles into his solo career. You can't make these 1/2 hit wonder distinctions against him until the end of the 2nd album-era. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Leave my Neil alone! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m always a little shocked at Niall’s mediocre success. I mean when people had to name off 1d it was always “Harry, Zayn, Liam, Louis...and the blonde one” Reply

Thread

Link

really. Louis before even Niall? that's surprising.



i'm not doubting you i just didn't follow them closely during their peak. just occasionally read a post here and there.



and somehow obtained a Lime icon during those early days. idk i thought his "i haven't got insurance" bit was adorable at the time. still do.



Edited at 2017-11-19 08:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think ppl knew louis bc of the whole larry thing but lbr niall's mediocre ass >>> louis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for me it was always zayn harry niall and the other two who im not entirely convinced aren't just one person. i still dont have a fucking clue which generic brunette is which. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol if I had to name off 1d I'd probably be like "Zayn, Harry, Kyle? and two other boys" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn't a 1D fan but I did a bit of research after getting into Harry's music recently and before that I always confused Liam and Louis. Before Liam cut his hair that is.



Niall was always easy because blonde and Irish didn't really apply to anyone else. And Harry and Zayn because they were the most talked about so I could remember their names. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think most knew him as the blonde Irish one if you weren't into 1D. Harry and Zayn were the 2 most could name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kendall is honestly so bad, and I don't say that because I hate her family, I see pictures of her and I just can't believe she is considered a top tier model. She is a pretty girl but just not photogenic at all as a model. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, ia. It wouldn't be so bad if she wasn't replacing other models who could perhaps use the money and/or promotion for a lot of the work she gets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lawd that gif... Wtf is she doing lmao Reply

Thread

Link

smizing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is such a terrible model Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

thats such a bttm reaction Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"there's only one Irish model"



how dare you.



howyou. Reply

Thread

Link



mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks unfairly good in this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link