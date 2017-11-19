Takuya Nakamura

Cutey kween Mariah on 'Home & Family' interview



Talks about her new book 'All I want for Christmas' and also the movie 'All I Want for Christmas' which is out on dvd/blu-ray at your local store or something!

Source

I've noticed that she is dressing more 'modest' lately, i wonder if all those previous outfits were Stella's choices.

ONTD, are you ready for another year of Mariah's xmas songs being played everywhere?
Tagged: ,