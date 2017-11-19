Cutey kween Mariah on 'Home & Family' interview

I was kinda expecting her to actually decorate cookies /disappointed Reply

Thread

Link

that show is still on??



haven’t had tv in a year, but I’d hate when it would interrupt my golden girls.



although I did use a craft clip from them to help my Halloween costume Reply

Thread

Link

The new years song!

I love how budget friendly this video was



Reply

Thread

Link

My wish all year was that Stella would expire and by Mariah it came TRUE Reply

Thread

Link

Amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stella is out? Seriously? Praise baby Jesus.



Edited at 2017-11-19 10:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U can tell. Mariah isnt wearing clothes that dont fit her, she isnt drinking on set at least not in this vid. She also is like coherent whereas she just seemed to be watevs when Stella was around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We've been waiting for so long, it's amazing :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who is Stella? Her assistant? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to really enjoy watching this show, until they got rid of Cristina. Reply

Thread

Link

Looking good, looking festive.



Long Live The Queen 🙏🏻



So happy she dropped Stella's ass. Reply

Thread

Link





Anyways, I hope 2017 is a better year for her now that she fired that woman



Fashion wise, my fave fase were the one with the mini dresses in the Butterfly era lol







I love this time of the year and I love Mariah so....Anyways, I hope 2017 is a better year for her now that she fired that womanFashion wise, my fave fase were the one with the mini dresses in the Butterfly era lol via GIPHY



via GIPHY Reply

Thread

Link

This is where she should have halted the PS. She looked literally perfect here. I miss this era before the no-bra/tank top coochie cutter shorts era. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2018, not 2017 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas @ the first gif



"TRY IT ON MEH" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks really good. Very healthy. Dress is racy but not rachet. She and Jennifer have the same hair now. Reply

Thread

Link

Hasn't she been accused of sexual harassment? Shouldn't we be treating her the same as we've been treating others? Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's more side eye worthy that she hasn't said anything about brett Ratner.



it's weird how these allegations came out after she fired her security team because they failed to stop 50,000$ worth of jewelry being stolen from her home + after she fired Stella, scores of stories about her plastic surgery, weight, etc. were flying around and that story was also included in the same time frame. Also mariah is notoriously chaste, like nick cannons interviews on the topic made her sound like she isn't very sexually adventurous so I don't really think she'd invite her security guard to watch her fuck???? But hew knows tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She on some next level sometimes lol Reply

Thread

Link