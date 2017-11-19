Cutey kween Mariah on 'Home & Family' interview
Talks about her new book 'All I want for Christmas' and also the movie 'All I Want for Christmas' which is out on dvd/blu-ray at your local store or something!
Source
I've noticed that she is dressing more 'modest' lately, i wonder if all those previous outfits were Stella's choices.
ONTD, are you ready for another year of Mariah's xmas songs being played everywhere?
haven’t had tv in a year, but I’d hate when it would interrupt my golden girls.
although I did use a craft clip from them to help my Halloween costume
I love how budget friendly this video was
Edited at 2017-11-19 10:32 am (UTC)
Long Live The Queen 🙏🏻
So happy she dropped Stella's ass.
What's your fave Mariah fashion eras, ONTD?
Anyways, I hope 2017 is a better year for her now that she fired that woman
Fashion wise, my fave fase were the one with the mini dresses in the Butterfly era lol
via GIPHY
via GIPHY
RE: What's your fave Mariah fashion eras, ONTD?
Re: What's your fave Mariah fashion eras, ONTD?
RE: What's your fave Mariah fashion eras, ONTD?
"TRY IT ON MEH"
Hasn't she been accused of sexual harassment? Shouldn't we be treating her the same as we've been treating others?
it's weird how these allegations came out after she fired her security team because they failed to stop 50,000$ worth of jewelry being stolen from her home + after she fired Stella, scores of stories about her plastic surgery, weight, etc. were flying around and that story was also included in the same time frame. Also mariah is notoriously chaste, like nick cannons interviews on the topic made her sound like she isn't very sexually adventurous so I don't really think she'd invite her security guard to watch her fuck???? But hew knows tbh.
radiant, joyous and her physique is just stingy. snatching! snatching everywhere! with more figure than an 8!