I didn't recognize him without a hat. Reply

lol same Reply

i hate eminem Reply

Chance has weird proportions.. in body & face. Reply

Omg this is exactly my Thanksgiving this year my mom went insane and invited everyone. Even though the table only seats 6. Reply

okay I did like that song a lot, that was very good Reply

That Macy's commercial was so cute Reply

SAILORS IN YOUR MOUTH was better, but he was still cute Reply

I must not have watched the credits for a while because all except the girl with the annoying voice are complete strangers to me.



ETA of the featured cast.



Edited at 2017-11-19 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

Chance is so cute and TALENT Reply

The Batman skit lmao Reply

am I supposed to believe this guy is Bruce Wayne? lol Reply

we've been forced to believe ben affleck is for the past few years Reply

at least he's tall and (used to be) buff and handsome Reply

they're just jealous they aren't as cool as Batman Reply

wtf is this comment



sis..... Reply

ah yes another 90s-themed music video, they been doing those these past few Thanksgivings Reply

Chance is not ready to host. I knew this, and now you do too. Reply

apparently his lazy Kit Kat commercial was enough to land him an SNL hosting gig Reply

