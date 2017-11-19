H - okay babe

Decoding Taylor Swift's Reputation: Who is it about



Probably one of the most anticipated aspects of a new Taylor Swift album is who she wrote it about and all the references. SO to Harry for inspiring half of Red and 1989 But What is Reputation about ? Someone went into the trouble of attempting to decode it. Fans, as they always do, have differing views.



"End Game" [featuring Ed Sheeran and Future]: Possibly the worst song on the album, this song is also about, wait for it, her reputation. Blasphemous people have claimed this song to be about Harry claiming he was one of the exes who also had a bad reputation given the line: "Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me we got big reputations,". God Bless. She also says "I wanna be your end game" which also brings up speculations, is this about toe after all. Not likely, since he wasn't on anyone's radar before taylor.

ON another note, ginger troll sings "With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it" now many believe he is the perpetually friend zoned troll (and he might be ?) many believe they are talking about the four words which are "will you marry me". Marriage in the works ? Damn it all to hell if la diabla blanca is a bridesmaids once again tbh.

"I Did Something Bad": Perhaps on the only redeemable of the record, Taylor talks about her affairs, "If a man talks shit then I owe him nothing" seems a pretty clear reference to Kanye, while "I never trust a playboy, but they love me. So I fly him all around the world and I let them think they saved me." is a preeetty clear reference to Tom Hiddleston, no citations needed. "If he spends my change than he had it coming" lmao yas.


"Don't Blame Me": On the second track of the album that should've been a single had Taylor ever made good single choices, she sings about her current beau vs. the old ones. It involves the cringey line "My drug is my baby I'll be using for the rest of my life". She also sings"I've been breakin' hearts a long time, and toyin' with them older guys just to play things for me to use," lol Tom wore that shirt. He wore it.

"Getaway Car":This semi LDR rip off stans cream themselves over talks about a relationship that didn't work. Theories are Hiddles or Calvin. People think it was somewhere in the time between them bc of the lyric "But with three of us, honey, it's a side show and a circus ain't a love story and now we're both sorry." Hew knows.

"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things": A song. Some people thing it's about Kaylor - karlie & taylor. We may never know. "It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance. But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,". They have been pretty distant recently, so it might be onto something. Since some people go as far to claim Taylor dropped out of the VS show bc of Karlie (which does not make sense). No one knows what truly happened between them, but they're not as close they used to be.


source: 1
Is it about Karlie ? Hiddleston ? Leftovers of 1989 ? Toe with his ocean blue eyes ? We might never know.
