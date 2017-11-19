Decoding Taylor Swift's Reputation: Who is it about
Stories of love, secrets, and a getaway car. There will be further explanation of Taylor Swift's #Reputation: https://t.co/bqnrQlIPK3 pic.twitter.com/qBAuXqOodp— E! News (@enews) November 11, 2017
Probably one of the most anticipated aspects of a new Taylor Swift album is who she wrote it about and all the references.
"End Game" [featuring Ed Sheeran and Future]: Possibly the worst song on the album, this song is also about, wait for it, her reputation. Blasphemous people have claimed this song to be about Harry claiming he was one of the exes who also had a bad reputation given the line: "Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me we got big reputations,". God Bless. She also says "I wanna be your end game" which also brings up speculations, is this about toe after all. Not likely, since he wasn't on anyone's radar before taylor.
ON another note, ginger troll sings "With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it" now many believe he is the perpetually friend zoned troll
"I Did Something Bad": Perhaps on the only redeemable of the record, Taylor talks about her affairs, "If a man talks shit then I owe him nothing" seems a pretty clear reference to Kanye, while "I never trust a playboy, but they love me. So I fly him all around the world and I let them think they saved me." is a preeetty clear reference to Tom Hiddleston, no citations needed. "If he spends my change than he had it coming" lmao yas.
"Don't Blame Me": On the second track of the album that should've been a single had Taylor ever made good single choices, she sings about her current beau vs. the old ones. It involves the cringey line "My drug is my baby I'll be using for the rest of my life". She also sings"I've been breakin' hearts a long time, and toyin' with them older guys just to play things for me to use," lol Tom wore that shirt. He wore it.
"Getaway Car":This semi LDR rip off stans cream themselves over talks about a relationship that didn't work. Theories are Hiddles or Calvin. People think it was somewhere in the time between them bc of the lyric "But with three of us, honey, it's a side show and a circus ain't a love story and now we're both sorry." Hew knows.
"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things": A song. Some people thing it's about Kaylor - karlie & taylor. We may never know. "It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance. But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,". They have been pretty distant recently, so it might be onto something. Since some people go as far to claim Taylor dropped out of the VS show bc of Karlie (which does not make sense). No one knows what truly happened between them, but they're not as close they used to be.
Is it about Karlie ? Hiddleston ? Leftovers of 1989 ? Toe with his ocean blue eyes ? We might never know.
They're mostly or entirely written by other people anyway.
i think most of the songs are a bunch of different people/ideas put together... aside from ones like gorgeous or CIWYW.
I would've never noticed but someone mentioned Calvin is the one who talked shit on her. He also confirmed Taylor was Nils Sjöberg (drops my name). I guess you could also attribute that co-authored song as "spending her change".
Honestly, I don't know. I saw it in a YT video.
If her writing has regressed, it's not because of anyone else. It's because she got complacent with her lyrics and content. She's had so many chances to try and write about different things, but she keeps cranking out the same stuff over and over with different production.
Get your shit together Max. I Did Something Bad isn't enough to pull you out of this production slump.
1989 >>>>>
Many of us thought the Kissgate song was going to be This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, but I think it’s Dancing With Our Hands Tied. And to the antis who are going to say I’m “reaching” here, these were my first thoughts immediately when I heard this song. Here’s why DWOHT is about Kissgate:
“I loved you in secret”
This line is so obvious. Taylor and Karlie are closeted, so they have to keep their relationship secret. So gay, Tay, so gay.
“First sight, yeah, we love without reason”
Taylor and Karlie couldn’t leave each other alone after they met at the VSFS in November 2013. For the majority of 2014, they were attached at the hip and did so many things together. After knowing each other for roughly only 3 months, they took a big road trip together. This is probably when they were falling for each other, but they connected instantly when they met. It may not have been “love at first sight”, but they were drawn to each other right away.
“Love without reason” meaning that when Taylor started dating Karlie, she fell in love with her without any reasons. This is unlike all of her beards, who she “loved” to hide what she really was.
“People started talking, putting us through our paces”
There was a huge media blow-up after Kissgate as photos and videos (very grainy and blurry, but there’s no mistake it was Tay and Karlie and what they were doing isn’t something “friends” would do) were leaked and released. This is why Kaylor took a 4 month break from being seen with each other in public and they haven’t been papped together in literally a year.
“We were dancing, dancing with our hands tied”
To have your “hands tied” means to be unable to act freely. Taylor is saying that she could never dance with Karlie the way she wanted to, they could only ever dance as friends in public. However, at Kissgate Taylor and Karlie were dancing on a balcony and were extremely touchy with each other, as Taylor was drunk and Karlie probably was too.
“I had a bad feeling”
Perhaps Taylor knew what they were doing, being all over each other, kissing, etc. but she didn’t want to stop. She loved dancing with Karlie and touching her in public and didn’t want it to end, even if it was just for that one night.
“I loved you in spite of deep fears that the world would divide us”
If the public found out Kaylor was dating, **** would go down. Taylor constantly fears that people are going to find out about them, and Kissgate is the moment they were almost outed. There were pictures of them kissing, you can find them on the Internet if you haven’t seen them before, but of course Tree was able to make sure everyone thought these were “fake” or “manipulated”.
“I’m a mess, but I’m the mess that you wanted”
Taylor knows she was being careless that night of Kissgate, for getting drunk and being all over Karlie in public. She admits that she was a mess that night, but that Karlie accepts her and still wants to be with her anyway.
“I’d kiss you when the lights went out”
Taylor and Karlie could only kiss in private, when no one is looking and where nobody could see them. Except for Kissgate, when Tay let loose.
“I’d hold you as the water rushes in, if I could dance with you again”
Taylor would do anything to be able to dance with Karlie the way they did that night. To be able to hold Karlie close and actually act like the couple that they are, but obviously they can’t.
Literally there's more proof for Larry, by a LOT
I just want to point out, to people that like to build narratives and discuss that some stuff dont make sense, that it doesnt fit because It is not all real.
On the real, they seemed genuine so it’s sad.
Edited at 2017-11-19 03:21 am (UTC)