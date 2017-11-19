Taylor Swift fans come for Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in new interview. pic.twitter.com/tZ5bV3Q4VZ— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) 18 listopada 2017
- Dua Lipa's old interview from 2016 re-surfaced,
- she was asked to choose between Swift and West,
- Swifties spammed her Instagram too.
Some of the reactions:
#dualipaisoverparty— . (@selena_did_that) 18 listopada 2017
interviewer : Taylor Swift or Kanye West ?
Dua : Kanye West
I told y'all she's acting like a woke woman when she released New rules btw she's over before starting pic.twitter.com/26ibPHxJOv
"Taylor Swift or Kanye West"— 💮 (@nationalslut) 18 listopada 2017
Dua Lipa: Kanye West-
Taylor Swift stans: pic.twitter.com/2aAnUqCfDs
this is two of dua’s most recent posts...i suddenly remember why i left the taylor swift fandom pic.twitter.com/ky6mu3gz4u— morg (@quietlipa) 18 listopada 2017
unpopular opinion but lowkey,,, this fandom is toxic and childish as hell. y’all are doing the same thing to dua lipa as you did to karlie kloss as you did to sam smith as you did to reese witherspoon as stan twitter did to taylor swift and that’s just the tea on that.— charlorde (@delicatekloss) 18 listopada 2017
and thats the end of that sistren
Her stans are so annoying.
They can try and use the snake emoji but we know the who the real snake is
I imagine today:
god
