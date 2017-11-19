Taylor Swift fans come for Dua Lipa

a totally reasonable reaction, as always, from these babies Reply

T-snake fans are getting worse than Bey fans. Reply

At least Bey is a way more interesting performer and her last two albums were legit than Taylor is tho. Reply

i feel like beyoncé doesn't give a shit about her stans tho, unlike taylor who pretty much encourages this shitty behavior. Reply

dua >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>



and thats the end of that sistren



Reply

lol yep Reply

The correct answer is team nobody.



Her stans are so annoying. Reply

Agreed (except that My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is better than anything Taylor's released). Reply

tea Reply

true Reply

All of kanyes albums are Reply

lies Reply

I bet Taylor fans are convinced she's a better singer than Dua, which is hilarious. Reply

Just remind them of the struggle whisper vocals on Dress. Reply

That song is so fucking embarrassing. Reply

White people just love capping for White mediocrity Reply

They probably think she's a better rapper too Reply

lmao oh jesus... Reply

i wonder what its like to have the biggest issue in your life be a petty little grudge Reply

Let em know charlorde sis



They can try and use the snake emoji but we know the who the real snake is



Edited at 2017-11-19 01:42 am (UTC) Reply

I do appreciate the fan tweets in this post are all "omg you people are fucking ridiculous". Reply

I've been loving Dua lately, a bunch of New Rules remixes were added to Spotify and I adore them Reply

Dua >>>>>> Reply

I don't get it. What's the problem of her picking Kanye over Taylor, though? I don't understand why she can't. Is Dua friends with Taylor? Did they colaborate in the past or something? Is Dua in Taylor's squad? I don't know, there's no way Taylor fans are doing that just because of an old random interview. Reply

no, there is no connection except dua wearing a taylor swift merch shirt like last week so obviously they are BFFS!!! Reply

I guess Kanye vs Taylor is the new Backstreet Boys vs NSYNC - you apparently can't like both of them. Reply

choosing anyone over taylor is the first sin of the cult Reply

I imagine today:











Just rather recently:I imagine today:

Bc there’s a special hell for women who don’t support other women!!!!! Reply

lmao WHY are they using the snake emoji when they know taylor hated that shit and why are they threatened by dua when she has like .0000001% of the career taylor has. enjoy the new album and relax a bit



god



Edited at 2017-11-19 01:46 am (UTC) Reply

her fans prob think taylor reclaimed it, like black people w the n word Reply

lmfao oh my GOD Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Nnnnn Reply

But Taylor "reclaimed" the snake so now it's totes okay! Reply

dua will def be featured if i make a post of good singles that happen to bad albums! Reply

...I like the album tho. Reply

yikes Reply

same. it's a bop. Reply

nnn don't do dua like that, sis Reply

nah her album had bops Reply

You're not wrong lmao Reply

I didnt care for her album either Reply

I haven't listened to Kayne's music in like 5 years. But Kanye's music >>>> Taylor's. And my God, can't people prefer rap over Pop/Country/idk what the fuck Taylor does these days? Reply

