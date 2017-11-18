Ruthie Henshall Warns Meghan Markle About Quitting Acting for Prince Harry
Vanity Fair reports former girlfriend of Prince Edward is skeptical of Meghan's desire to quit acting. Ruthie Henshall is an accomplished actress and knows what it was like to date a royal.
*) Says Meghan and Harry's relationship could work
*) Believes that relationships should be about love and not duty
*) She feels Meghan is a talented actress and could find the lifestyle she's going into hard
*) Said Prince Edward sneaked her into Buckingham Palace during the 5 years they dated
*) Said she wouldn't have given up her career for a Prince
meghan isn't going to find a better acting job than being married to a prince
And one of my favorite scenes of the entire show. Annalise around normal people is always fun
but apparently they haven't even lived together yet so maybe they should chill on the marriage talk
i'm not actually sure if living together before marriage is a thing for the royal family.
that being said, i'd love it if they cancelled the monarchy after the queen kicks it, but hell would probably freeze over before that happened, so...
She needs more time to get used to "the firm" as I think William, or someone, called the family with all their rules & what not. Kate had like 8 years to get used to the idea.