Ruthie Henshall Warns Meghan Markle About Quitting Acting for Prince Harry

ruthie was actually talented lol



meghan isn't going to find a better acting job than being married to a prince Reply

MTE, other than Suits I know her from some Hallmark movie. Reply

and it was truly one of the worst ones. Reply

oop lmfao Reply

LMAO nnnnnnn Reply

she sounds old and bitter Reply

Has she seen Meghan act? Reply

Edited at 2017-11-19 01:14 am (UTC)

She feels Meghan is a talented actress





Edited at 2017-11-19 01:13 am (UTC)

LMAO!





And one of my favorite scenes of the entire show. Annalise around normal people is always fun Reply

This makes me want to watch HTGAWM, but I'm not falling for it. Reply

LOL Reply

NNNNN Reply

I need more of these scenes Reply

lmao the hate for Meghan is so OTT at times (i know why it is). but sis was doing straight to VOD movies before harry came along. hopefully it's true love etc etc.



but apparently they haven't even lived together yet so maybe they should chill on the marriage talk Reply

we all know why



i'm not actually sure if living together before marriage is a thing for the royal family. Reply

ew, really? i forgot they have really old practises. i thought william and kate lived together. Reply

Will and Kate did, I think? Reply

Yea, she's not the best actress. Reply

i don't understand why she'd have to quit working to be with him in the first place Reply

Because she'd be expected to be a working royal. Like full time doing appearances at charities and doing dedications and traveling to various countries as representatives for the throne and whatnot. When Charles takes over he wants the list of working royals to be just himself, Camilla, William, Kate, Harry and Harry's future wife. Reply

If they marry she'd need to fulfill her "duties" as a royal I suppose acting would get in the way of that. Reply

i mean. she might be leaving acting for him, but she's not committing herself to sitting at home and tatting lace all day. she still has opportunities, esp in the humanitarian sphere, and while she's not giving up a future oscar if she marries him she has every right to leave the industry regardless of what this woman thinks about it.



that being said, i'd love it if they cancelled the monarchy after the queen kicks it, but hell would probably freeze over before that happened, so...



Edited at 2017-11-19 01:14 am (UTC)

IA, she was doing humanitarian work before meetin him. Its not like she'd be out of her depth on that part. Tha only shitty thing is all the rules and micro-managing she'll be under with the royal fam. If she can handle all that she will be good. Reply

Tha only shitty thing is all the rules and micro-managing she'll be under with the royal fam.



She needs more time to get used to "the firm" as I think William, or someone, called the family with all their rules & what not. Kate had like 8 years to get used to the idea. Reply

Meghan @Ruthie: Reply

lmaooo Reply

I dunno. We've seen how these Windsors age. Give it 5 years and you're at Terrifyingly British levels of ug. Reply

She knew the risks goin in, lol. Reply

LoL, I will never not chuckle at how fucking hard William aged - he went from looking just like Diana to being a full-blooded Windsor. Reply

British genetics are so weird. They all look like babies until they hit 30. Reply

feels Meghan is a talented actress

Oh shit worth the scroll Reply

only good reason for meghan to leave her steady job is if she's secured the bag, which i'm sure she has. she and harry are already engaged IMO. Reply

did someone ask her? Reply

people are going to make it seem like she's being bitter/jealous but it seems like she's just speaking as someone who has been there before. Reply

yeah thats how i read it. i assume she was prob asked about it as well and wasn't just like 'let me talk about meghan'. Reply

I'm not understanding where people are getting she's bitter from. Lmao She was probably asked the question and just gave her thoughts Reply

Never even occurred to me she'd be bitter/jealous, but I don't know anything about her. Honestly marrying a royal doesn't seem like a good idea unless you're power hungry, even Grace Kelly was rumored to have been miserable. Reply

Ruthie's career actually went somewhere and she actually has talent though. Reply

She was THE BEST Fantine. ❤️ Reply

