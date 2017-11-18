Ruthie Henshall Warns Meghan Markle About Quitting Acting for Prince Harry

Vanity Fair reports former girlfriend of Prince Edward is skeptical of Meghan's desire to quit acting. Ruthie Henshall is an accomplished actress and knows what it was like to date a royal.

*) Says Meghan and Harry's relationship could work
*) Believes that relationships should be about love and not duty
*) She feels Meghan is a talented actress and could find the lifestyle she's going into hard
*) Said Prince Edward sneaked her into Buckingham Palace during the 5 years they dated
*) Said she wouldn't have given up her career for a Prince



SOURCE
