Queen celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic album with unreleased Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen's album News Of The World, better known for its iconic anthems We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You, turned 40 this past October 28th.
To celebrate it, the band released a special 5-disc box set with some completely new material from the recording years, rarities, outtakes and brand new video footage from the band's American tour.
A special piece from this new material is the Freddie Mercury-sung version of Brian May's song All Dead, All Dead, which contains a different intro and Mercury's never-heard-before vocals. May wrote All Dead, All Dead about his cat's death and it was originally included in News Of The World, but with May's vocals.
The second disc of this special release, Raw Sessions, includes unreleased alternative versions of each of the album’s 11 tracks. Queen released the first two songs, We Are The Champions (for the first time in its full-lenght version) and We Will Rock You, on Spotify and Youtube last month.
The box set was made available this Friday and includes:
[Discs]CD 1: The Original Album (Bob Ludwig 2011 master)
CD2: NEWS OF THE WORLD : RAW SESSIONS
CD3: NEWS OF THE WORLD : BONUS TRACKS
DVD: QUEEN : THE AMERICAN DREAM (One hour)
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Is Spread Your Wings your favorite from NOTW? Favorite Queen album?
God that picture is so bad.
Is this season of Mr. Robot any good?