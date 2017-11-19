Queen celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic album with unreleased Freddie Mercury vocals





I'll give Rami some credit for looking remarkably similar to Freddie but that's about it. Reply

Begone, pls direct yourself to some mediocre white person's post and offend people there.



God that picture is so bad. Reply

LoL, you sound mad, sis. Reply

It wasn't meant to sound mad for real, I actually like you and laughed but tone doesn't carry out well in writing :( Reply

No, bb, I knew you were joking - I was just teasing you <3 <3 <3 But you're totally right - the photo is offensive and it should be under a cut and not polluting your beautiful post D-: Reply

For some reason I hear Don’t Stop Me Now when I look at this pic Reply

When I see this photo I think, "Please, stop this NOW!" Reply

don't understand what freddie did in his life to deserve this Reply

Shhhhhh we don't talk about that. Reply

I just made the ugliest noise Reply

Those teeth totally ruin the look imo, like DAMN. Reply

Stop!!! Bahahaa

Is this season of Mr. Robot any good? Reply

they didn't need to do the teeth. just a moustache woulda done the job. Reply

I'm so sad that I wasn't alive during his prime/too young to experience Freddie. Reply

Queen-related: when I saw Queen live last June, they played Adam Lambert's song "Two Fux" and I legit thought it was a joke song. I'm kinda sad it's a legit single. Reply

i thought it was rly cute in a way that will appeal to quirky teenagers who feel like they don't belong because they're different. Reply

When I saw them on tour Adam didn't have Ghost Town out yet, but they added it to the following shows/tour later on. I wasn't mad at that because I liked the song, but Two Fux was just nagl. Reply

i thought the song was fun but like... there were at least five songs that should have been played instead of it. Reply

aww the kitty :') Reply

Best post <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Freddie, you fabulous prince, why did you have to go? Reply

