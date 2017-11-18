ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Sexy Action Stars Pam Grier and Reiko Ike

pam grier is the 🐐 Reply

Thread

Link

Wow! Both these women are amazing and have led interesting lives. Had no clue about Pam Grier having cervical cancer and the abuse she suffered. Reply

Thread

Link

Pam Grier as Amanda Waller in Smallville is still the best casting I have ever seen. Reply

Thread

Link

Pam Grier is one of my favorite women to ever exist Reply

Thread

Link

I love Pam Grier Reply

Thread

Link

Pam Grier's 'Sheba, Baby' is surprisingly feminist for it's time, and you should check it out. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Pam Grier and Coffy/Foxy Brown. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Pam Grier, the epitome of badass.



Thank you for these posts OP, I'm definitely going to find the films these ladies were in so I can discover of their work. A lot of these actors I had never heard of before. Reply

Thread

Link







Not sure where you can find Reiko's films. So far this is the longest clip of one I could find on youtube. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well I mean she was in pink videos- try xvideos. I already found one video Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Reiko claimed she was underage when she filmed "Hot Springs Mimizu Geisha" and caused such a controversy the film was the studio's best selling of the 70's.



vom Reply

Thread

Link

Bless Pam Reply

Thread

Link

pam grier also taught richard pryor how to read.



"too manly" ain't a damn thing manly about pam grier or her characters lol love her! Reply

Thread

Link

I love Pam so much! Watching her 70s films as a small tyke made me feel powerful, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks for this post, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

<3 <3 <3 Pam Grier. Her Jackie Brown was EVERYTHING to a mixed race kid with hardly any WOC representation in the early 1990's.



And the Coffy Soundtrack was written/arranged/composed by the excellent Roy Ayers and is INCREDIBLE.







Vive la Funk! Reply

Thread

Link