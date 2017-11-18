ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Sexy Action Stars Pam Grier and Reiko Ike
These two ladies gained recognition by kicking ass, taking names, and looking good while doing it. They starred in numerous action-erotica films that created their celebrity almost overnight. Both women had a passion for playing strong-willed characters that out shined everyone else. Pam enjoyed portraying a heroic crusader against the criminal menace that plagued black neighborhoods. Reiko leaned a bit more in the opposite direction, taking roles of a female yakuza boss or wild rebel, but did play parts similar to Pam's characters that fought against injustice.
Pam Grier
“My life is probably more interesting and dangerous than some of the movies I’ve done,” she said."
Pam was a prominent face in the film genre called "blaxploitation". However, she has since rejected that label for her films on the basis of discrimination. She felt she was just as much an action star as the rest of her male counterparts. She played a pivotal role in black films during the 70's and 80's. She was so iconic that Quentin Tarantino changed the original screenplay for "Jackie Brown" from a white woman into a black woman so he could hire Pam. The film revitalized her career and she became big star once again.
1) First black female action heroine
2) Was raped at age 6 and again when she was 18
3) Diagnosed with cervical cancer in her 30s and was told she would only have 18 months to live
4) Some of her films are considered "groundbreaking" for their portrayals of strong black women
5) Was offered a chance to be on "The Apprentice", but turned it down after doing her "due diligence" on Trump
6) Some people criticized her for playing characters "too manly"
7) Her father was a mechanic in the military and her mother was a nurse
8) Injured herself doing stunts for her movies
9) She didn't have a stunt woman until "Foxy Brown"
10) Pam feels the difference between action scenes in her time vs now are "sports bras"
Reiko Ike
"the very epitome [of] the cinematic bad girl, playing her role with a sense of collected cool and tough attitude that can rival that of even better known North American tough gals such as Tura Satana from Faster Pussycat… Kill! Kill! or Pam Grier in Foxy Brown." -Yuko Mihara Weisser
Rumors have circled the beginnings of Reiko's career. No one knows for sure how she got into the industry. But once she did, she became a well known face in Pink films in Japan. Unlike other Pink film actresses, Reiko was known for her "Pink violence" films which allowed her to become an action star in her own right. Information regarding Reiko's career and personal life is scarce. So we'll take a look at the facts we do have.
1) In 1971, Reiko starred in her first film, "Hot Springs Mimizu Geisha".
2) Reiko claimed she was underage when she filmed "Hot Springs Mimizu Geisha" and caused such a controversy the film was the studio's best selling of the 70's.
3) In "Modern Porno Tale: Inherited Sex Mania" the Japanese film board didn't like the graphic sex scene between Reiko and French actress Sandra Julien
4) She released an album "Kokotsu No Sekaithat" was labeled "erotic kayôkyoku" due to her soft moans and breathy singing throughout the record
5) Reiko stopped appearing nude in films after "Modern Porno Tale: Inherited Sex Mania"
6) Reiko moved on to more action packed "delinquent girl" S&M films.
7) She had a tabloid rivalry with fellow actress and co-star Miki Sugimoto
8) Was Toei's top sex actress and one of the most popular sex icons in Japan during the 70s
9) She played in 22 films
10) She left the industry after two arrests for drug-related crime and illegal gambling
In the peak era of exploitation films, these women helped show the world there could be more to the genre than just gratuitous nudity. Their films will be remembered for their hot scenes and tough leading women.
Thank you for these posts OP, I'm definitely going to find the films these ladies were in so I can discover of their work. A lot of these actors I had never heard of before.
vom
"too manly" ain't a damn thing manly about pam grier or her characters lol love her!
And the Coffy Soundtrack was written/arranged/composed by the excellent Roy Ayers and is INCREDIBLE.
Vive la Funk!