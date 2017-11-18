A year ago today Britney Spears and Tinashe invited us to their "Slumber Party"
One year ago today on November 18th, Britney Spears would redeem herself after the "Make Me..." music video travesty and teamed up on the visual with the good sis
Neighbors say we're causing a commotion...💜 pic.twitter.com/IjHWPGr0pN— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 25, 2016
What song off "Glory" should have been a single?
Just Luv Me
13(15.9%)
Do You Wanna Come Over?
21(25.6%)
Love Me Down
15(18.3%)
Better
8(9.8%)
Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés)
13(15.9%)
Mood Ring
7(8.5%)
Other Flop Choice
5(6.1%)
Slumber Party knocks and anyone who says otherwise is lying to themselves
I'm happy for Tinashe that she got to share this moment with one of her childhood idols. That's the dream.
Slumber Party didn't need Tinashe, it needed PROMO.
If I'm Dancing is a Bop. i just forgot to include it in the poll cause so many choices.
T was not needed but the video was fun, so I'll give it a pass.