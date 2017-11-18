A year ago today Britney Spears and Tinashe invited us to their "Slumber Party"


One year ago today on November 18th, Britney Spears would redeem herself after the "Make Me..." music video travesty and teamed up on the visual with the good sis iigoru Tinashe on the underrated and literally slept on "Slumber Party." Y'all do know we don't actually sleep at a slumber party right? But I digress...released as the second and final single off "Glory" and directed on October 25th, 2016 by Colin Tilley - the clip would bring much needed relief to the stanbase after the let downs that were the back to back "Febreeze" "Perfume" [from the Britney Jean mixtape] and "Make Me..." [lead single to Glory]. Both of those clips were either re-edited or completely shelved and re-shot. Get your shit together Team Britney. Let us have a re-watch, look back at the behind the scenes of this music video and mourn the abrupt end to the "Glory" era that deserved 2 to 6 more singles.

















Poll #2075080 Glory Poll
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 82

What song off "Glory" should have been a single?

View Answers
Just Luv Me
13(15.9%)
Do You Wanna Come Over?
21(25.6%)
Love Me Down
15(18.3%)
Better
8(9.8%)
Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés)
13(15.9%)
Mood Ring
7(8.5%)
Other Flop Choice
5(6.1%)




Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
  • Current Music: Britney Spears - Glory.rar
Tagged: , , , ,