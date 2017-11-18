Ontd Original: Forgotten Cult Shows!!!

There's a ton of shows that have gathered cult followings from just the last two decades alone. These have become lost to time, technology-responsible memory loss and fickle audiences. All are of a wide range of genres, some are complete, some were killed off way before its time. Many of these shows have both moments that vacillate between pure brilliance and pure cheese. Let's indulge in pure nostalgia, shall we? Science Fiction Cleopatra 2525 (2000-2001) Young exotic dancer Cleo is put into suspended animation after medical issues arise during cosmetic surgery. She awakens 525 years in the future. She promptly joins two warrior women, Hel & Sarge as part of a resistance group against the Baileys, flying robots who control the surface of Earth. All of humanity has moved underground, surviving using a series of shafts and tunnels. A disembodied female voice gives different teams of other hot warrior women, including Cleo's, orders to combat the machines. Corny dated pop culture jokes and phrases are abound.

Highlights: Gina Torres' supreme hotness, the women-driven cast including Jennifer Sky & Victoria Pratt, Gina Torres singing the theme song below, Canada-budget special effects

First Wave (1998-2001) First Wave was a Sci-FI channel original program starring Sebastian Spence as Cade Foster. Cade is a security specialist whose life is ruined by alien race the Gua, who plan to enslave Earth (of course). He lives as a fugitive from their experiments and receives help from his friend and tech hacker Eddie. Later he receives aid and becomes frenemies with undercover rogue Gua Joshua (Roger Cross). Cade and Eddie use [ Spoiler (click to open) ] ancient alien

Highlights: Alien mythos, sympathetic protagonist, Traci Lords arrival in S3



Now and Again (1999-2000) Middle-aged businessman Michael Wiseman as played first by John Goodman then Eric Close, dies in a drunken train accident. His brain is seized by the government without his family's knowledge and put in a hot, young artificially engineered body. Velvet-voiced Dennis Haysbert plays the head government scientist and his overseer. Michael is used involuntarily for experiments and to combat domestic terrorists. Secretly, he slips away to try to reconnect with his neglected wife and teenage daughter.

Highlights: John Goodman suddenly becoming Eric Close, Close & Haysbert's banter, a young Heather Matarazzo playing yet another obnoxious teenager

Horror Forever Knight (1992-1996) Geraint Wyn Davies (American Psycho 2) starred in this CBS Crimetime After Primetime show as Nick Knight, a sexy 'n' sad 800 year old vampire. Nick poses as a night shift detective to atone for the human lives he stole. He drives a sweet vintage convertible & has a bumbling, unattractive partner who always complains about the wife he should be lucky to have named Detective Schanke. His partner doesn't know his secret. A medical examiner Dr. Natalie Lambert who works at their station does know, played by Catherine Disher (X-Men/Dark Phoenix). Natalie is in deeply in love with Nick and it's your classic will-they-won't-they ship. Nick wants to find a cure to reverse his vampirism much to the vexation of his ancient maker and super obsessed murder husband, Lucien LaCroix (multiple cult show actor Nigel Bennett). Deborah Duchene also stars as Janette DuCharme, Nick's former vampire wife, club owner and participant in several scenes of passionately intense kissing.

Highlights: An entertaining vampire radio show, sometimes weird romance, Canada-budget special effects, seeing where CBS's Moonlight jacked it's premise Point Pleasant (2005) This was a cute little supernatural show that had a lot of potential. Elizabeth Hanois starred as Christina Nickson, daughter of Satan who washes up on a shore in New Jersey during a terrible storm. She moves in with the family of the town's doctor and weird shit begins to happen. The town is naturally suspicious of her. Grant Show plays her sleazy, charming demon guardian Lucas Boyd. Avoiding the apocalypse the antichrist may bring on relies on Christina's love interest Jesse rejecting her or accepting her love after pawing at her for a full season. At the series cliffhanger ending/finale, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] he rejects her and she engulfs the entire town of Point Pleasant Beach in the apocalypse, which....FUCK YEAH! Fuck 'em!

Highlights: Cool cinematography, vibrant apocalyptic visions, uncomfortable sexual tension

Psychological/Crime Thrillers Profit (1996) Where to start with this show....this show is the reason why shows like Dexter was able to thrive in the mid to late 2000s. Adrian Pasdar starred as Jim Profit, a ruthless corporate executive who would even resort to murder to climb to the top of the ladder at Gracen & Gracen. He was a handsome, charming, impeccably dressed sociopath who went home at the end of the day and climbed naked into a dirty cardboard box that served as his bed. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Located inside of a hidden room in his expensive apartment where he planned out his cunning misdeeds on a janky computer. These habits stemmed from a highly abusive childhood from which he could not seem to fully escape. Lisa Blount shows up as his white trash stepmother with whom he has an inappropriate, mutually manipulative sexual relationship with.

Highlights: Jim Profit's uncomfortable attractiveness, secret lesbian affairs, corporate intrigue, amusing fourth wall usage, Canada-budget special effects

Silk Stalkings (1991-1999) This show had too many numerous cast changes throughout its eight season run to mention. Silk Stalkings was about two hot detectives that were ex-partners-->who married-->divorced-->were involuntarily partnered again. They solved the high-profile crimes of passion committed by the super rich in Palm Beach, Florida.

Highlights: Gawking at the 90s idea of "steamy" television, flirty co-leads, black people actually exist in this Palm Beach Supernatural Brimstone (1998-1999) The backstory is silly and contains some unnecessary overused tropes, so let's skip that. All you really need to know is Peter Horton plays Zeke Stone, a dead New York City cop brought back to life to track down 113 escaped souls from Hell. The souls have turned to strong demons of course, so Zeke is given powers to help with bagging them. In return for complete success, Satan will give him a second chance on Earth. The Devil (who is powerless on Earth for some reason) played marvelously by John Glover, is there along the way to guide, tease and aggravate Zeke. Teri Polo also stars as a detective/priestess who is having an affair with the Devil and is [ Spoiler (click to open) ] responsible for the chaos.

Highlights: John Glover, honestly Carnivale (2003-2005) This is another one of those shows that owe a debt to Profit. Carnivale is a bizarre, amusing, often convoluted series about a traveling carnival during the Dust Bowl. The basic theme of the show was good: Healer Ben Hawkins (Nick Stahl) vs evil: Brother Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown). Nearly everyone who crosses these two's paths have terrible fates eventually befall them. Brother Justin is a demonic traveling preacher who has [ Spoiler (click to open) ] an incestous relationship with his creepy, scheming older sister (I know a certain subset of y'all are into that, but keep it out of my post please!). Twin Peaks. It's atmospheric and the cinematography is accurately depressing and period specific. This was another show HBO pulled the plug on before it could reach its full potential and at least sort plot points out.

Highlights: Clancy Brown, Clancy Brown-ing as usual. Lesbian goddess Clea DuVall as a psychic/telepath